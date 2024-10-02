Open in App
    60TH ANNUAL AUSTIN TRAIL OF LIGHTS, POWERED BY H-E-B, ANNOUNCES BOX OFFICE OPEN

    By By Austin Trail of Lights,

    2 days ago

    AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trail of Lights Foundation is thrilled to announce that tickets for the 60th Annual Austin Trail of Lights, powered by H-E-B, are now available online at www.austintrailoflights.org . This beloved holiday tradition, the longest-running event of its kind in Texas' capital city, will take place from Tuesday, December 10, to Monday, December 23. In keeping with tradition, passes will be offered free to the public for seven of the fourteen nights, children under 12 receive free General Admission on every night.

    60-Year Holiday Tradition in the heart of Austin, Texas.

    Recognized as one of the best holiday light displays in the U.S., the Austin Trail of Lights began in 1965 as a small gathering around a yule log and has evolved into a dazzling display featuring over 2 million lights, 96 illuminated trees, and 70 festive displays and lighted tunnels in downtown Austin.

    Guests can explore the 2024 event calendar to see which nights offer free entry, along with a variety of other ticket options. In addition to the public nights that run Dec. 10-23, a limited number of passes for the Night Lights Preview Party on Dec 6, presented by Broadway Bank are now available, along with registration for the Fun Run, presented by Chuy's on Dec 7.

    Operating entirely with support from sponsors, donations and funds from ticket sales, the Austin Trail of Lights, in partnership with the City of Austin, recognizes H-E-B, Ascension / Dell Children's, Vista Equity Partners, KXAN, Chuy's, Perry Homes, Keller Williams Realty, Inc., Northern Trust, Austin Parks Foundation, Silicon Labs, Broadway Bank, UT Austin, Austin Convention Center, Lori & Tito Beveridge, Hat Creek, Koehler Family and Samsung Austin Semiconductors.

    For information visit austintrailoflights.org , on Facebook @ austintrailoflights , or Instagram, @ ATXLights .

    Trail of Lights Foundation

    The Trail of Lights Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to maintaining the Austin Trail of Lights as an authentically Austin community celebration. The single-purpose entity raises funds through donations by individuals, businesses and special events to ensure the event remains accessible to the entire community and supports the STARS program which has served over 20,000 community members via their non-profit groups. Since 2012, the event has also provided maintenance and upkeep of the historic displays at the event.

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/60th-annual-austin-trail-of-lights-powered-by-h-e-b-announces-box-office-open-302264535.html

    SOURCE Austin Trail of Lights

