Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chicago Star Media

    CITY OF BLUE ISLAND SUED FOR ILLEGAL DELINQUENT WATER PENALTY SCHEME

    By By Engaged Counsel,

    2 days ago

    Blue Island Charging Penalties Under New Mayor

    CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- How does an $884 water bill turn into a $142,000 water lien in less than three years? According to two complaints filed a few weeks ago (Buchanan v. City of Blue Island 224 CH 07942; Schoppen ex rel. Nassau Terrace Condominium, Inc. v. City of Blue Island 224 CH 08048), the City of Blue Island has since 2021 adopted an illegal ten percent monthly compounding interest scheme with regard to delinquent water bills. Both complaints have been filed in the Chancery Division of the Circuit Court of Cook County against the City of Blue Island by top Chicago lawyer, Shorge Sato.

    Blue Island is a suburban community south of Chicago with approximately 21,000 residents. As a non-rule-home municipality, Blue Island's powers are limited to those specifically provided for by law, according to the plaintiffs. While Illinois law allows for cities to charge residents for the use and benefit of water services, the plaintiffs allege that nothing in Illinois law allows cities such as Blue Island to impose exponential penalties in the form of monthly compounding interest upon delinquent water users.

    In the case of plaintiff Michael Buchanan, what began as a delinquent water bill for $884 as of January 1, 2020, ballooned into an over $142,000 water lien against his property as of December 2023, with 93.6% of that arrearage consisting of water penalties. Similarly, in the case of Nassau Terrace Condominium, what began as a $42,000 water bill as of 2021 transformed into a $1.848 million water lien as of February 2024.

    "What we are seeing in these two cases is just the tip of the iceberg. Since the election of Mayor Fred Bilotto in 2021, the City of Blue Island has changed its interpretation of the law to grant itself the power to impose ruinous exponential water penalties on delinquent water bills, without interrupting water service, or notifying the property owners," says attorney Sato. "Under the guise of mercy, the city has turned the spigot all the way on when it comes to lining its own pockets." Prior to filing these two lawsuits, attorney Sato sent Mayor Bilotto and his staff a detailed letter on August 8, 2024, informing them of their erroneous interpretation of the law and insisting on reform. Mr. Sato did not receive any response.

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-of-blue-island-sued-for-illegal-delinquent-water-penalty-scheme-302264468.html

    SOURCE Engaged Counsel

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    me
    2d ago
    Guess you should have paid your bill
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal9 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    This run might just be better than the Chicago Marathon!
    Chicago Star Media8 hours ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Mars Wrigley selects developer for historic factory on Northwest Side
    Chicago Star Media9 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Large fire response at assisted living facility in Hazel Crest
    CBS Chicago2 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care22 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Darvin Furniture & Mattress kicks off annual $250,000 furniture giveaway - Sign up to win!
    Chicago Star Media2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy