    RTX's Pratt & Whitney opens its largest Military Engines facility in Oklahoma City

    By By RTX,

    2 days ago

    $255 million investment will support global sustainment for F135, F117, TF33, F100 and F119 engines

    OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), celebrated the opening of its new 845,000-square-foot facility in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, solidifying its position as the business's largest military engines field location. The $255 million investment will enable Pratt & Whitney to meet the growing demands of both U.S. and global defense customers for the F135, F117, TF33, F100 and F119 engines.

    "Oklahoma City is the heart of our global sustainment network for Pratt & Whitney's Military Engines business and plays a critical role on every single one of our programs," said Jill Albertelli, president of Military Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "This new facility will serve as a hub for all of our military engine programs and allow us to better support our customers and their missions."

    Pratt & Whitney's Oklahoma City site is home to over 500 full-time employees, with an additional 500 contract and partner employees. This investment will create an additional 100 full-time jobs over the next five years.

    "Our investment in this state-of-the-art facility underscores our commitment to meeting both today's sustainment needs and preparing for the future," said Greg Treacy, vice president of Pratt & Whitney in Oklahoma City. "This expansion more than doubles our footprint in Oklahoma City, ensuring we have the capacity and agility to support increased workloads as military programs ramp up and new ones come online."

    The site features automation and advanced technologies that will streamline processes, improving accuracy, speed and cost-effectiveness. It also incorporates LEED-certified energy-efficient systems and waste reduction processes, reflecting RTX's commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency.

    Located alongside Tinker Air Force Base, the largest maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility for the U.S. Department of Defense, the new site will enhance the business' global sustainment network and support the public-private partnership between Pratt & Whitney and the U.S. Air Force. This Oklahoma City facility is strategically positioned to meet current and future sustainment demands, supporting engines for the F-35, F-22, C-17, B-52, E-3, F-15, F-16 and more.

    About Pratt & Whitney

    Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com .

    About RTX

    With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

    For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com .

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-opens-its-largest-military-engines-facility-in-oklahoma-city-302264580.html

    SOURCE RTX

