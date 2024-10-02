Open in App
    EDWARDS® Desserts Launches New Midnight Chocolate Pie with a Great Biggs Deal

    By By Edwards Desserts,

    2 days ago

    Edwards and Jason Biggs to Serve Up 25,000 Free Slices of Pie for National Dessert Day

    MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's leading frozen crème pie brand, EDWARDS® Desserts, is launching its newest flavor, Midnight Chocolate, in a very Biggs way.

    The latest in a long line of collaborations between actor Jason Biggs and EDWARDS Desserts is the sweetest to date—literally. There's no better way to celebrate the most delicious holiday of the year than with free pie. And since this year marks the 25th anniversary of Biggs' big-screen big break in the most iconic pie scene in movie history, he's offering up 25,000 free slices of EDWARDS® Singles Desserts including the newly released Midnight Chocolate pie to fellow pie lovers, just in time for National Dessert Day on October 14.

    Pie lovers nationwide can enter to win two free slices of the Midnight Chocolate pie at www.PieLoversUnite.com between Tuesday, October 1, and before the clock strikes midnight on Monday, October 14—National Dessert Day.

    The Midnight Chocolate pie slices are in a decadence class all their own, featuring rich flavor, velvety crème, and a fresh-baked cookie-crumb crust. Each slice is made with a black cocoa crust, indulgent chocolate filling, infused with butter fudge, and topped with chocolate accents. The new pie flavor will be available in freezer aisles at select retailers nationwide starting this month.

    "Our new Midnight Chocolate pie showcases our commitment to continued innovation and delicious, unmatched flavor," said Dorothy Johnson, Senior Marketing Manager for EDWARDS Desserts, a Schwan's Company brand. "This latest addition to our family of pies and cheesecakes is sure to be a fan favorite, and we can't wait to prove it to all our fellow pie lovers by giving away thousands of free slices so they can try it for themselves."

    The new pie slices will be available on freezer aisle shelves at retailers nationwide, including Harvey's, Winn-Dixie, Food Giant, Giant Eagle, Stop & Shop, and select Albertsons and Walmart stores. To find a retailer near you, visit the EDWARDS® Desserts store locator .

    About EDWARDS Desserts

    EDWARDS frozen desserts are made with premium, high-quality ingredients, including fresh-from-the-oven cookie crumb crust, filled with velvety layers of creamy richness and dusted with decadent toppings. A great-tasting and convenient year-round dessert choice, EDWARDS whole pies and single-serve slices are available in a variety of flavors in freezer aisles nationwide. The EDWARDS lineup includes classics like Chocolate Crème, Key Lime and Original Whipped Cheesecake, as well as indulgent favorites like Turtle and Crème and Cookies & Crème. Learn more at www.EdwardsDesserts.com .

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edwards-desserts-launches-new-midnight-chocolate-pie-with-a-great-biggs-deal-302264598.html

    SOURCE EDWARDS Desserts

    Community Policy