Ultimate guide to finding the most reliable home appliances

(BPT) - When you're in the market for a new appliance for your home, the choices can seem overwhelming. How do you know which features to look for, and what brands will be the most reliable? The last thing you want is to make a big purchase, only to end up with an appliance that doesn't work well or that needs that needs constant repairs costing an average of $300-$500.1

LG, who is known for their reliability, was recently named the #1 appliance brand in the U.S. according to OpenBrand2 and offers top-of-the-line appliances that you can count on. Here's a look at some of the most recommended appliances from LG to help you make more informed decisions for your home.

LG LSEL6331F Range

This high-performance range has a cooktop that features two high-power elements and two low-power ones — so it can not only bring water to a near-boil quickly but also simmer your tomato sauce steadily without scalding it. Its spacious oven excels at baking and delivers an even broil, too. The range can connect to the Wi-Fi in your home, so you can access smart controls via LG's ThinQ® app on your phone.

LG LDE4413ST Range

This Wi-Fi-enabled range costs nearly $1,000 less than some of its competitors, but it still has strong marks across the board. The cooktop has two high-powered elements and two low-powered elements, plus a warming element. The roomy oven earns a solid rating for baking, and it offers convection mode. It also does a great job with self-cleaning.

LG WM5500HWA Washer and LG DLGX5501W Dryer

LG consistently stands out for providing the most well-liked full-sized washers and electric dryers, like this pair offered in white or graphite steel. For both the washer and dryer, built-in intelligence thanks to AI technology selects the optimal wash or dry settings for you, taking the guesswork out of doing your laundry. You'll also be able to access smart functions of both appliances through their ThinQ® app.

The LG WM5500HWA 4.5 cubic foot Ultra Large Capacity washer lets you clean larger loads, with TurboWash® 360° Technology to power clean big loads in under 30 minutes — which helps explain why this model is ENERGY STAR® certified for an efficient clean that saves on water and energy. Even better, it's Allergy and Asthma Friendly certified by the AAFA with its Allergiene® Cycle, using the power of steam to deep clean your wash.

You can dry your clothes smarter, too. With the LGDLGX5501W 7.4 cubic foot Ultra Large Capacity dryer, you'll be able to clean larger loads, as well as refresh clothes in between washes thanks to TurboSteam.™ You can rest easy knowing your dryer is clean, efficient and safe due to the FlowSense® Duct Clogging and Lint Filter Indicators, and the LCD Digital Dial Control with LED Display provides helpful information with each turn of the dial.

For budget-conscious consumers, you might also consider their DLEX4000W or DLEX4200W , two similar but more affordable 7.4-cubic-foot capacity electric dryers.

LG WM3900HWA Washing Machine and LG WM3400CW Washing Machine

Front load washers from LG provide reliability, performance and efficiency. The WM3900HWA model has a cycle time of 85 minutes, while the WM3400CW's cycle time is 105 minutes. Both models offer excellent water efficiency, gentler cycles and reduced noise and vibrations. They both come with a one-year warranty.

LG LRDCS2603S Refrigerator

This top-notch 33-inch-wide bottom-freezer refrigerator excels in thermostat control and temperature uniformity. It also boasts very good scores for ease of use, energy efficiency and low noise output, making it a strong contender in its category. The fridge is equipped with an icemaker, built-in water filter and digital controls. This model is a reliable, high-performing choice for those in the market for a bottom-freezer refrigerator.

Are you ready to find the next reliable appliance for your home? You can feel confident in your purchase with LG home appliances. Learn more at LG.com/us/reliable-home-appliances .

1) Based on cost of LG’s out of warranty repair services in 2023

2) #1 Appliance Brand in the U.S. | Source: OpenBrand Durable IQ, Major Appliances (AHAM Core 6) Q2 2024