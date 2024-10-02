Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chicago Star Media

    National Grid Renewables Signs Power Purchase Agreement with Microsoft

    By By National Grid Renewables,

    2 days ago

    250 MW Portage Solar Project located in Portage County, WI

    MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid Renewables is pleased to announce the execution of a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Microsoft for its Portage Solar Project, a 250-megawatt (MW) development located in Portage County, Wisconsin.

    "It's exciting to see business development and economic growth in our neighboring state of Wisconsin," said Blake Nixon, President of National Grid Renewables. "Through our contract with Microsoft, we are providing Wisconsin residents direct and indirect revenue streams from Portage Solar. The project will not only benefit the local communities through the production of new tax revenue and job creation, but it also contributes a clean, sustainable energy solution for years to come."

    Portage Solar is estimated to begin construction in 2025 and reach operation in 2027. The project is anticipated to benefit local and statewide communities through the production of millions of dollars in new tax revenue and landowner income, the creation of new jobs, and local spending. The project community will also benefit from a dedicated charitable fund, which goes above and beyond any tax revenue delivered by the project. These charitable funds are unique to National Grid Renewables and exemplify how they commit to being good neighbors within the communities in which their projects are built. In total, the direct economic impact of Portage Solar is estimated to reach approximately $88 million over the first 25 years of operations.

    Additionally, as part of the agreement with Microsoft, National Grid Renewables will donate an additional $20 million over the term of the agreement to a community fund. Sustain Our Future Foundation will receive and distribute these funds to support under-resourced communities and communities disproportionately impacted by pollution.

    About National Grid Renewables

    National Grid Renewables develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

    Contact:National Grid Renewables press@nationalgridrenewables.com Media Relations: 612.429.7050

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-grid-renewables-signs-power-purchase-agreement-with-microsoft-302264661.html

    SOURCE National Grid Renewables

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post18 days ago
    This run might just be better than the Chicago Marathon!
    Chicago Star Media8 hours ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja15 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Darvin Furniture & Mattress kicks off annual $250,000 furniture giveaway - Sign up to win!
    Chicago Star Media2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Workbox relocates headquarters to vibrant Fulton Market
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy