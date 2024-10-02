Surge Energy America Announces James Welch, Chief Financial Officer, Elects to Retire

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") announces James Welch has elected to retire from the company effective December 31, 2024. Mr. Welch has served as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") since the founding of the Company.

"I personally would like to thank James for his substantial contributions to Surge as CFO," CEO Linhua Guan said. "James's leadership has been critical to not only the strong financial position the company has, but also the overall success of Surge since its founding."

"It has been the highlight of my career and an honor to serve as CFO of Surge since its founding," said Mr. Welch. "The employees at Surge and how they go about making our company great is something that can only be truly appreciated by seeing it from the inside. I have been blessed with watching them take us to new heights and I greatly appreciate their commitment, effort, and perseverance over the past 9 years."

Mr. Welch will remain as CFO until his retirement on December 31.

Effective January 1, 2025, Travis Guidry, currently Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Guidry has been with Surge since 2016.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 135,000 net acres in the Permian Basin as of June 30, 2024. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Email: InvestorRelations@SurgeEnergyA.com

Phone: 832-333-2400

