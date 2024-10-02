Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chicago Star Media

    Surge Energy America Announces James Welch, Chief Financial Officer, Elects to Retire

    By By Surge Energy,

    2 days ago

    HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") announces James Welch has elected to retire from the company effective December 31, 2024. Mr. Welch has served as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") since the founding of the Company.

    "I personally would like to thank James for his substantial contributions to Surge as CFO," CEO Linhua Guan said. "James's leadership has been critical to not only the strong financial position the company has, but also the overall success of Surge since its founding."

    "It has been the highlight of my career and an honor to serve as CFO of Surge since its founding," said Mr. Welch. "The employees at Surge and how they go about making our company great is something that can only be truly appreciated by seeing it from the inside. I have been blessed with watching them take us to new heights and I greatly appreciate their commitment, effort, and perseverance over the past 9 years."

    Mr. Welch will remain as CFO until his retirement on December 31.

    Effective January 1, 2025, Travis Guidry, currently Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Guidry has been with Surge since 2016.

    About Surge Energy

    Surge Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 135,000 net acres in the Permian Basin as of June 30, 2024. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

    Contact Information

    Investor Relations

    Email: InvestorRelations@SurgeEnergyA.com

    Phone: 832-333-2400

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surge-energy-america-announces-james-welch-chief-financial-officer-elects-to-retire-302264754.html

    SOURCE Surge Energy

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Brasero’s Chef Adam Meyer is a 2024 StarChefs Rising Stars
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 hours ago
    Mars Wrigley selects developer for historic factory on Northwest Side
    Chicago Star Media9 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    This run might just be better than the Chicago Marathon!
    Chicago Star Media8 hours ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    The Budlong Southern Chicken Partners with Evergreen to Create a One-of-a-Kind Pumpkin Spice Chicken n' Waffles LTO
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Workbox relocates headquarters to vibrant Fulton Market
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy