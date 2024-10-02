Open in App
    DENSO North America Foundation Donates $200K to American Red Cross to Assist Hurricane Helene Recovery Efforts

    By By DENSO,

    2 days ago

    Donation aligns with the foundation's focus on contributing to disaster relief

    SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF), DENSO's philanthropic group, is donating $200,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the southeastern U.S.

    "Our foundation exists to give back to local communities and even more so in times of need," said Marty Deschenes, president of DNAF and leader of DENSO North America South Sub-Region Manufacturing. "In the wake of Helene, it's vital that we continue to act on those values. Our thoughts are with everyone touched by the storm's destruction, and while we know it may be a long road, we hope DNAF's support will help contribute to a full recovery."

    Those who are able can make their own donation to the American Red Cross through DENSO's disaster relief microsite .

    DNAF's donation is sourced from foundation funds specifically earmarked for charitable initiatives.

    In addition to providing disaster relief, DNAF is also dedicated to helping students advance their educations in science, technology, engineering, math and related programs, providing grants to colleges and universities throughout North America. Such grants help students develop skills to pursue technical careers and lead tomorrow's workforce. Since its founding in 2001, DNAF has given grants to more than 110 organizations.

    For more about DNAF and how DENSO supports its communities, visit https://www.densofoundation.org/ .

    About DENSO

    Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit www.denso.com/global .

    In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit www.denso.com/us-ca/en/ .

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denso-north-america-foundation-donates-200k-to-american-red-cross-to-assist-hurricane-helene-recovery-efforts-302264800.html

    SOURCE DENSO

