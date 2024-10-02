DENSO North America Foundation Donates $200K to American Red Cross to Assist Hurricane Helene Recovery Efforts

Donation aligns with the foundation's focus on contributing to disaster relief

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF), DENSO's philanthropic group, is donating $200,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the southeastern U.S.

"Our foundation exists to give back to local communities and even more so in times of need," said Marty Deschenes, president of DNAF and leader of DENSO North America South Sub-Region Manufacturing. "In the wake of Helene, it's vital that we continue to act on those values. Our thoughts are with everyone touched by the storm's destruction, and while we know it may be a long road, we hope DNAF's support will help contribute to a full recovery."

Those who are able can make their own donation to the American Red Cross through DENSO's disaster relief microsite .

DNAF's donation is sourced from foundation funds specifically earmarked for charitable initiatives.

In addition to providing disaster relief, DNAF is also dedicated to helping students advance their educations in science, technology, engineering, math and related programs, providing grants to colleges and universities throughout North America. Such grants help students develop skills to pursue technical careers and lead tomorrow's workforce. Since its founding in 2001, DNAF has given grants to more than 110 organizations.

For more about DNAF and how DENSO supports its communities, visit https://www.densofoundation.org/ .

