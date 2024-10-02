Open in App
    VENUS AEROSPACE UNVEILS GROUNDBREAKING DETONATION RAMJET ENGINE

    By By Venus Aerospace,

    2 days ago

    BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Aerospace unveiled the Venus Detonation Ramjet 2000 lb Thrust Engine, also known as "VDR2", at Up.Summit, marking a major breakthrough in high speed flight.

    Venus Aerospace's new engine makes the hypersonic economy a reality

    Venus' advanced propulsion system is engineered to power high-speed vehicles, including drones and aircraft, enabling them to travel vast distances at high altitudes and achieve high-Mach speeds with unmatched efficiency. The VDR2 combines the high thrust and efficiency of the Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE) with the high efficiency cruise of a Ramjet. This offers a single engine from take-off to as fast as Mach 6, with a streamlined airflow design for low drag, and eliminates the need for complex mechanical components.

    Speaking at Up.Summit, Dr. Andrew Duggleby unveiled the engine and said, "This engine makes the hypersonic economy a reality. We are excited to partner with Velontra to achieve this revolution in high speed flight, given their expertise in high-speed air combustion."

    "We can't wait to dig in, make the first one fly, and ultimately perfect an engine concept that has lived mostly in textbooks but never as a production unit in the air," says Eric Briggs, Velontra's Chief Operating Officer. "We couldn't think of a better partner than Venus. Rocketry pioneers in their own right, and ready to tackle the hard problems, we are eager to fly the same path with them." Combining technologies allows both Venus Aerospace and Velontra to take tangible steps toward their shared vision of unlocking the high-speed flight economy in the commercial and defense sectors.

    The VDR2 will take flight in Venus' hypersonic flight test drone in 2025.

    ABOUT VENUS AEROSPACE

    Venus Aerospace, founded in 2020 by Andrew and Sassie Duggleby, is a venture-backed startup that has raised $70M to develop reusable high-speed technology, revolutionizing and redefining the boundaries of aviation, defense, and beyond. Dedicated to pioneering dual-use hypersonic technology, Venus has achieved all engine milestones and successfully flew its inaugural supersonic drone in February 2024.

    Media Contact

    Stephanie Gracia

    press@venusaero.com

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venus-aerospace-unveils-groundbreaking-detonation-ramjet-engine-302264789.html

    SOURCE Venus Aerospace

