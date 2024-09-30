BLK & Bold Launches First-Ever Commercial Featuring New Co-Owner Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders

Exploring the Question, 'What Is Impact?', Coach Prime's Debut Spot as Co-Owner Highlights BLK & Bold's Commitment to Impact, Community, and the Culture of Coffee

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages, the social impact specialty coffee brand, proudly unveils its first-ever commercial starring newly announced co-owner, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders . Cleverly titled, 'All Rise,' the spot showcases the shared commitment of BLK & Bold and Coach Prime to elevating communities through meaningful impact.

The ad kicks off with Coach Prime asking, "What is impact? Is it something you do, or something you feel?" As we follow powerful scenes of family, friends, and community, Coach Prime delivers his final line: "It's both." The commercial seamlessly intertwines BLK & Bold's mission of blending coffee with purpose, celebrating how everyday moments of connection—like enjoying a cup of coffee—can spark meaningful change. It's a striking reminder that collective action and shared experiences fuel a greater cause.

"Coffee is the second most consumed beverage in the U.S., and we believe it can not only have a meaningful impact on someone's day, but it can also be a powerful vehicle for change," said Pernell Cezar, Co-Founder and CEO of BLK & Bold. "As the journey of BLK & Bold continues to evolve, we will always keep true to our roots of community investment, values-led collaboration, and making purposeful impact that uplifts all."

Founded in 2018 by Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson, BLK & Bold rapidly grew from its humble garage beginnings into a nationwide success. Now available in over 11,000 retail locations—including Target, Amazon, Walgreens, and more—the certified B Corp continues to reshape coffee culture while expanding its product offerings to meet rising consumer demand. At its core, BLK & Bold brews with purpose, dedicating 5% of its gross profits to initiatives that empower underserved youth, championing both quality beverages and social impact.

"Impact isn't just about numbers or accolades—it's about the lives you touch," said Rod Johnson, Co-Founder and Chief Values Officer of BLK & Bold. "With Coach Prime's involvement in our mission, we're not just talking about impact, we're showing what it looks like in action."

As BLK & Bold continues to push the boundaries of what a consumer goods brand can achieve and produce for its consumers, this commercial marks the beginning of a new chapter in the company's marketing strategy, one that prioritizes storytelling, impact, and inclusivity. The commercial, available in 15, 30, and 60-second versions, will be distributed online, across digital platforms as well as streaming services, in multiple formats to reach a broad audience.

ABOUT BLK & Bold:

Founded by Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson, BLK & Bold is a trailblazing specialty coffee brand committed to fostering a community centered around social impact. From its modest beginnings in a garage with a tabletop roaster, the company has grown into a 33,000 sq ft warehouse and has donated over a quarter of a million dollars to date. As the first Black-owned nationally distributed coffee brand, BLK & Bold proudly allocates 5% of its gross profits to initiatives that support youth programming, workforce development, and community growth. Its B Corp certification attests to the company's dedication to upholding the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. Recognized as one of The Fast 50: Top Growing NMSDC-certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and a two-time Inc. 5000 list maker, BLK & Bold exemplifies rapid growth and innovation in the industry.

