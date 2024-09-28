Ensuring Babies and Toddlers Get a Strong Start in Life

(StatePoint) The stakes of the upcoming 2024 election are high for parents, infants, toddlers and families across the country, with such issues as child care, paid leave, maternal health, Head Start and more at an inflection point.

“If policymakers don’t take action to address these issues, young children and families will suffer. We have to get it right. Individuals, advocates and organizations can take action between now and the election to help ensure policymakers know what babies need,” says Miriam Calderon, chief policy officer at ZERO TO THREE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring every child has a strong start in life and a member of the National Collaborative for Infants & Toddlers (NCIT).

Why is this issue so important?

The earliest years, including the prenatal period, substantially impact lifelong health and wellbeing. According to the Harvard University Center on the Developing Child, more than 1 million new neural connections are formed every second in the first few years of life. These are the connections that build brain architecture—the foundation upon which all later learning, behavior and health depend. The environments and experiences of young children affect not just the developing brain, but also physical growth and other physiological systems, including heart and lung function, digestion, and the ability to fight infections.

“Babies and toddlers only get one chance at a strong start in life,” says Calderon.

How can individuals and organizations take action?

Everyone from professional advocates to parents to concerned citizens can use ZERO TO THREE’s Election Toolkit to take action during this election cycle at the local, state and national level. Individuals can register to vote and spend time learning about each candidate’s position on matters that impact families. They can also reach out to the various campaigns in their voting district and let them know that affordable, comprehensive childhood and family services will be a priority issue for them at the ballot box in November. Individuals can also express their endorsement of policies that support infants, toddlers and their families by signing this petition from NCIT: https://bit.ly/NCITpetition .

Nonprofit organizations should also work toward educating both the public and candidates on the issues, however, it’s important that they understand the do’s and don’ts of working with elected officials and candidates for public office. NCIT’s full toolkit, available at ncit.org , is a good resource for navigating this election cycle.

“Babies can’t vote, but you can,” says Calderon. “To reach our goal of ensuring every infant, toddler and expectant parent has what they need to thrive, we need an active and engaged electorate that is willing to make their voices heard and an army of advocates prepared to stand up for children and families.”

Photo Credit: (c) fizkes / iStock via Getty Images Plus