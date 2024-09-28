Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chicago Star Media

    Northeastern Illinois University Announces Inauguration of University's Eighth President

    By By Northeastern Illinois University,

    2 days ago

    Katrina E. Bell-Jordan, Ph.D. will be inaugurated Oct. 4. Celebratory activities to be held Oct. 3-5.

    CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) will celebrate the inauguration of its eighth president, Katrina E. Bell-Jordan, Ph.D., with three days of activities from Oct. 3-5, 2024. The theme of the inauguration festivities is "Education, Excellence and Empowerment." "We invite our University community, alumni, neighbors and friends to join us for this inspiring celebration of the next chapter in the history of Northeastern," said Michelle Morales, Vice Chair of Northeastern's Board of Trustees. "We are delighted to come together in acknowledging President Bell-Jordan, a distinguished leader who will undoubtedly strengthen our unwavering dedication to providing the excellence that NEIU students rightfully deserve."

    Bell-Jordan joined Northeastern in 1997 as an assistant professor in the Department of Communication, Media and Theatre (CMT). Since then, she has held various leadership roles, including serving as CMT department chair, associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. She was appointed dean of the College of Arts and Sciences in March 2020 and served for one year as interim president of Northeastern prior to becoming president on Aug. 1, 2024.

    Inauguration Events (free and open to the public)

    Peacefire Ceremony, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m. on the Main Campus, 5500 N. St. Louis Ave.CMT Expo, Oct. 3 at 12:15 p.m. on the Main Campus, 5500 N. St. Louis Ave.Oktoberfest, Oct. 3, various times across University locationsDay of Service, Oct. 5, various times across University locations

    Inauguration Ceremony (free and open to the public)

    WHEN: Friday, Oct. 4, from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

    WHERE: Northeastern Illinois University, Main Campus, University Commons, 5500 N. St. Louis Ave. in Chicago

    PARKING: Parking will be available in Lot L. (Handicapped parking will be available in Lot J.) See the Parking Map for directions.

    RSVP: Members of the public are asked to RSVP to attend the ceremony by Friday, Sept. 27.

    Inauguration Celebration (Semi-Formal)

    WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 5 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

    WHERE: Northeastern Illinois University, Main Campus, Alumni Hall, 5500 N. St. Louis Ave. in Chicago

    COST: $100 per person.

    PARKING: Parking will be available in Lot F. See the Parking Map for directions.

    RSVP: RSVP to attend the celebration is required by Friday, Sep. 27.

    Visit neiu.edu/2024inauguration for complete details and to RSVP for the Inauguration ceremony or celebration.

    ABOUT NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

    Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on the Northwest Side of Chicago. Founded in 1867, Northeastern is a Minority-Serving Institution and the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University has additional Chicagoland locations, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro, and the University Center of Lake County.

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northeastern-illinois-university-announces-inauguration-of-universitys-eighth-president-302260592.html

    SOURCE Northeastern Illinois University

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Amtrak launches direct route from Chicago to Miami named the Floridian
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Grubhub celebrates 20 years with successful Food Feastival at Daley Plaza
    Chicago Star Media3 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Chicago Chefs Cook hosts fundraiser for Hurricane Helene victims
    Chicago Star Media5 hours ago
    Harry Caray's Tavern will host annual HOWL-o-WEEN pet contest to benefit PAWS Chicago
    Chicago Star Media2 days ago
    International bestselling author Yvette Manessis Corporon hosts Chicago book signing
    Chicago Star Media15 hours ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Sip and paint among skyscrapers at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
    Chicago Star Media15 hours ago
    Joffrey Ballet Academy renamed after historic $5 million gift
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato13 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Elizabeth Montgomery Recalled "Rivalry" Between Agnes Moorehead and Mabel Albertson
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    10 Things even more painful than the Chicago White Sox record
    Chicago Star Media1 day ago
    Finding the Perfect Volunteer Opportunity for You
    Chicago Star Media8 hours ago
    Statewide gun-free zone ban legislation expected for 2025 session
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy