Northeastern Illinois University Announces Inauguration of University's Eighth President

Katrina E. Bell-Jordan, Ph.D. will be inaugurated Oct. 4. Celebratory activities to be held Oct. 3-5.

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) will celebrate the inauguration of its eighth president, Katrina E. Bell-Jordan, Ph.D., with three days of activities from Oct. 3-5, 2024. The theme of the inauguration festivities is "Education, Excellence and Empowerment." "We invite our University community, alumni, neighbors and friends to join us for this inspiring celebration of the next chapter in the history of Northeastern," said Michelle Morales, Vice Chair of Northeastern's Board of Trustees. "We are delighted to come together in acknowledging President Bell-Jordan, a distinguished leader who will undoubtedly strengthen our unwavering dedication to providing the excellence that NEIU students rightfully deserve."

Bell-Jordan joined Northeastern in 1997 as an assistant professor in the Department of Communication, Media and Theatre (CMT). Since then, she has held various leadership roles, including serving as CMT department chair, associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. She was appointed dean of the College of Arts and Sciences in March 2020 and served for one year as interim president of Northeastern prior to becoming president on Aug. 1, 2024.

Inauguration Events (free and open to the public)

Peacefire Ceremony, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m. on the Main Campus, 5500 N. St. Louis Ave.CMT Expo, Oct. 3 at 12:15 p.m. on the Main Campus, 5500 N. St. Louis Ave.Oktoberfest, Oct. 3, various times across University locationsDay of Service, Oct. 5, various times across University locations

Inauguration Ceremony (free and open to the public)

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 4, from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Northeastern Illinois University, Main Campus, University Commons, 5500 N. St. Louis Ave. in Chicago

PARKING: Parking will be available in Lot L. (Handicapped parking will be available in Lot J.) See the Parking Map for directions.

RSVP: Members of the public are asked to RSVP to attend the ceremony by Friday, Sept. 27.

Inauguration Celebration (Semi-Formal)

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 5 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Northeastern Illinois University, Main Campus, Alumni Hall, 5500 N. St. Louis Ave. in Chicago

COST: $100 per person.

PARKING: Parking will be available in Lot F. See the Parking Map for directions.

RSVP: RSVP to attend the celebration is required by Friday, Sep. 27.

Visit neiu.edu/2024inauguration for complete details and to RSVP for the Inauguration ceremony or celebration.

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on the Northwest Side of Chicago. Founded in 1867, Northeastern is a Minority-Serving Institution and the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University has additional Chicagoland locations, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro, and the University Center of Lake County.

