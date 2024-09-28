Open in App
    E-Verify Desk Reviews Made Easy with OnBlick's Guidance

    By By OnBlick Inc.,

    2 days ago

    IRVING, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to rising concerns over E-Verify desk reviews, OnBlick , a leader in HR and immigration compliance, offers comprehensive support to businesses. As these reviews become more prevalent, OnBlick provides tailored advisory services to help clients overcome intricate documentation and compliance hurdles.

    What Are E-Verify Desk Reviews?

    E-Verify desk reviews are part of the Department of Homeland Security's effort to ensure employer compliance with employment eligibility verification. Employers must submit documents like I-9 forms, payroll records, and standard operating procedures. While many are familiar with E-Verify, desk reviews add layers of scrutiny and complexity, posing challenges, mainly for businesses without well-developed compliance processes.

    How Does OnBlick Help?

    OnBlick's team provides personalized step-by-step guidance to help employers organize and submit the required documentation for desk reviews. "Our goal at OnBlick is to relieve the stress employers face during the E-Verify desk review process," explains Krishna Garimella, CEO of OnBlick. "We provide our clients with detailed guidance on gathering documents, setting up standard operating procedures, and ensuring compliance. Whether a company has established processes or needs assistance developing them, we're here to reduce the risk of errors or discrepancies during desk reviews".

    For a smooth desk review process, employers should maintain accurate records, stay organized, respond promptly to E-Verify requests, seek clarification when needed, and implement corrective actions to address compliance issues thoroughly.

    Expert Audits and Compliance Support

    OnBlick goes beyond document preparation; it conducts internal audits to ensure the accuracy of submitted materials. "We recommend clients perform internal audits before submitting documents to E-Verify so they can reduce the risk of further investigations or penalties," adds Garimella.

    OnBlick also offers guidance for site visits, such as STEM OPT visits, helping clients review performance evaluations, timesheets, and employer-employee relationship documentation.

    OnBlick's expert team, in-depth audits, and tailored advisory services streamline the compliance process, making OnBlick a trusted partner for employers facing E-Verify desk reviews.

    For more information, visit www.onblick.com or contact sales@onblick.com

    Media Contact

    Shravan Kore

    + (1) 972-215-7094

    shravan@onblick.com

    About OnBlick

    OnBlick stands at the forefront of HR industry innovations and is committed to simplifying HR and immigration compliance for U.S. businesses. Offering a range of functionalities, including employee onboarding, Form I-9 management, E-Verify integration, H-1B case management, and Public Access File automation, OnBlick streamlines complex compliance processes for organizations. It also drives significant cost savings through efficient HR outsourcing and I-9 audit services, making compliance management more seamless and effective.

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-verify-desk-reviews-made-easy-with-onblicks-guidance-302260892.html

    SOURCE OnBlick Inc.

