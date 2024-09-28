LONGUEVUE CAPITAL EXPANDS PINNACLE CLINICAL RESEARCH PLATFORM WITH ACQUISITION OF JUBILEE CLINICAL RESEARCH

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Pinnacle Clinical Research ("Pinnacle" or the "Company"), a leading clinical trial site organization specializing in complex therapeutic areas, has acquired Jubilee Clinical Research, Inc. ("Jubilee"), a multi-therapeutic site based in Las Vegas, NV. This strategic acquisition strengthens Pinnacle's expertise in metabolic and cardiovascular diseases and expands the Company's footprint to the West Coast.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Elliot Shin, Jubilee specializes in executing complex metabolic and cardiovascular clinical trials. Jubilee's indication focus not only complements that of Pinnacle, but also expands the Company into additional therapeutic areas with new pharmaceutical relationships. Dr. Shin will continue to lead Jubilee within the Pinnacle organization. Given his ten-year track-record as a Principal Investigator leading complex clinical trials, Dr. Shin has built a reputation for delivering high-quality patient care and trial management.

"Jubilee is an excellent addition to the Pinnacle network as it expands both our geographic presence and therapeutic area expertise," said Ryan Nagim, Managing Partner at LVC. "Jubilee is our seventh add-on for Pinnacle and further highlights LVC's commitment to strategically scaling Pinnacle both organically and through acquisitions."

"I have always admired Dr. Stephen Harrison, Pinnacle's founder, and I am extremely excited to be a part of this best-in-class site network with the proven capabilities to accelerate drug development in complex therapeutic indications," commented Dr. Elliot Shin, Founder and Principal Investigator of Jubilee. "I look forward to working with the Pinnacle leadership team and leveraging its deep operational infrastructure to scale Jubilee while continuing to provide best-in-class care to patients in Nevada."

LVC Managing Partner Ryan Nagim was assisted by Principal Austin Rees, Director Kent McCarty, Vice President Erin Saer, and Associate Hutton Johnston.

About Jubilee Clinical Research

Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, Jubilee is a stand-alone, multi-therapeutic site specializing in complex clinical trials, particularly those targeting metabolic diseases and cardiovascular conditions. Areas of focus include advanced research in MASH (Metabolic Associated Steatohepatitis), MAFLD (Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease), obesity, cholesterol management, and diabetes. Jubilee is recognized for its exceptional patient recruitment capabilities and strong community engagement, supported by partnerships with local medical practices.

About Pinnacle Clinical Research

Pinnacle is a leading site management organization with 15 sites across the U.S., focused on executing complex clinical trials within metabolic and central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Pinnacle leverages its therapeutic expertise to drive best-in-class clinical trial outcomes. Led by a renowned physician team, Pinnacle focuses on pioneering treatments for complex diseases and serving underserved populations. Pinnacle provides sponsors with a scaled network that ensures deep therapeutic area expertise and superior clinical execution.

To learn more about Pinnacle and Jubilee, please visit:

www.pinnacleresearch.com www.jcr-lv.com

About LongueVue Capital

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based equity investment firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle-market companies, drawing upon its successful 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation. With over $1 billion of committed capital spanning five funds coupled with 200+ years of combined operating and investing experience, LVC is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.lvcpartners.com or contact LVC at lvc@lvcpartners.com or 504-293-3600 for media inquiries.

