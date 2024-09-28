Open in App
    Drive Smart: Milex Complete Auto Care Shares Essential Electric Vehicle Maintenance Tips

    By By Milex Complete Auto Care,

    2 days ago

    Leader in Automotive Repairs Celebrates National Drive Electric Week with Advice for Keeping Your EV in Top Condition

    ORLAND PARK, Ill., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Drive Electric Week, Milex Complete Auto Care , a leader in the automotive repair industry and flagship brand of Moran Family of Brands , is sharing top tips from its team of automotive experts for keeping electric vehicles (EVs) road-ready.

    With millions of drivers transitioning to EVs and companies worldwide outlining plans to adopt EV lineups in the coming years, it's more important than ever to stay informed on proper maintenance and care.

    Battery Care: An EV's battery is what keeps it running, making it one of the most important parts to maintain. If properly cared for, a battery can last upwards of 20 years. Here are a few tips to help extend the life of your battery:

    Limit the use of fast-charging stations. Rapid charging stations are convenient when running errands or on a road trip, however, they reduce your battery faster than using a traditional charging method.Exposure to extreme temperatures is not good for an EV, so be sure to monitor the internal temperature of your vehicle. Park in the shade or a garage when you can, especially in the summer.Maintain optimal battery charge. It is ideal to keep your car charged between 20% and 80%.Follow the owner's manual. Your owner's manual will explain the best charging practices for your vehicle make and model.

    Routine Maintenance: Contrary to popular belief, EVs do require routine maintenance. Although they do not need oil changes or transmission repairs, here's a list of routine maintenance for your EV that is important to keep up with:

    Tires: Get your tires rotated every 5,000 miles.Brakes: Although EVs generally experience less brake wear due to regenerative braking, it's still essential to regularly inspect brakes for signs of deterioration. Keep an eye out for unusual noises, vibrations, or a decrease in braking performance, and have them checked by a professional if you notice any issues.Windshield Wipers: Change them after a snowy and salty winter, rainy spring, or every 15,000 miles.Bulbs: Light bulbs burn out in EVs too, so be sure to check and replace them regularly to maintain optimal visibility and safety.Fluids: In an EV, coolant is the most important fluid to check as it keeps the thermal management system's electrical parts from overheating. Additional fluids to check include hydraulic brake fluids and HVAC refrigerants.Cabin Air Filters: Maintaining these filters is important as they filter air that goes through the battery compartments. If they are not regularly serviced, battery damage is more likely to occur.

    "It's important for all owners of electric vehicles to be proactive with maintenance and care routines to ensure their vehicle is reliable and road-ready," said Barbara Moran-Goodrich, CEO of Moran Family of Brands. "Staying informed and following these tips will significantly lengthen the lifespan and performance of an electric vehicle. If you're experiencing any concerns with your vehicle, from sensor or wiring issues to camera or radar problems and anything in between, please know your local Milex Complete Auto Care is here to help."

    For more information about Milex Complete Auto Care or to find a location near you, visit https://milexcompleteautocare.com/ . For more information on Moran Family of Brands, visit https://moranfamilyofbrands.com/ .

    About Milex Complete Auto Care:

    Milex Complete Auto Care is a leading provider of general automotive repair and maintenance services, with a robust presence across the United States and expanding internationally to Africa. Established in 1967 as Milex Tune-Up and Brake, the franchise rebranded to Milex Complete Auto Care® in 2006 and has been part of the Moran Family of Brands since 1997. For 50 years, Milex Complete Auto Care has been synonymous with reliable auto care, earning a reputation for excellence in mechanical repair and maintenance. Each Milex service center operates as an independently owned and operated franchise, dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences that foster satisfaction and loyalty. Whether through routine maintenance or complex repairs, Milex is committed to providing top-notch service and expertise to keep vehicles running smoothly.

    About Moran Family of Brands:

    Moran Family of Brands is one of the nation's leading franchisors of general automotive repair, transmission repair, automotive accessories, and window tint and paint protection services. Based in Orland Park, Illinois, Moran Family of Brands provides specialty products and services in virtually every aspect of the automotive aftermarket through six individual brands and a total of more than 130 franchise locations nationwide including Mr. Transmission, Milex Complete Auto Care, Turbo Tint, Alta Mere "The Automotive Outfitters", Multistate Transmissions, and Dr. Nick's Transmission.

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drive-smart-milex-complete-auto-care-shares-essential-electric-vehicle-maintenance-tips-302260519.html

    SOURCE Milex Complete Auto Care

