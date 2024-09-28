New Book in Epic Fantasy Series

(NAPSI)—The highly anticipated third book in The New York Times bestselling Supernatural Investigations series from B. B. Alston and HarperCollins is now available.

Popular with middle-grade children, young adults and not-so-young adults, the books have been called Artemis Fowl meets “Men in Black,” exhilarating and filled with #blackgirlmagic. Throughout the series, the hero, Amari grapples with what it means when entering a new magical world as the “chosen one” doesn’t erase the prejudice and discrimination you’ve faced as a marginalized individual. Skillfully tackling social justice issues, including racism, classism, and prejudice, each book in the series has a thrilling fantasy-adventure plot with substance.

About the Book

In the latest issue, war has come to the supernatural world, and Amari’s two worst enemies are leading the charge.

Elaine Harlowe has manipulated her way into becoming prime minister, using her mind control ability to force the Bureau to take up her vicious grudge against magiciankind. Meanwhile, Dylan Van Helsing, the newly crowned leader of the League of Magicians—and Amari’s former partner—is after a destructive new power that would not only ensure the magicians’ victory, it would make him invincible.

With neither the Bureau nor the League safe for Amari, and her newly returned brother, Quinton, determined to keep her out of the fray, she and her friends decide to find a way to end the war on their own.

So when they learn that the only way to stop Dylan is to find powerful magical inventions known as Wonders, they go after them. But wielding these items comes at a terrible cost, and Amari will have to decide just how much she’s willing to sacrifice—because the Despicable Wonders will demand everything.

The book is available in hardcover and as an e-book from most booksellers.

About the Author

B. B. Alston’s debut novel, Amari and the Night Brothers, was a #1 Kids’ Indie Next pick and the winner of Barnes & Noble’s inaugural Children’s and YA Book Award as well as a New York Times and indie bestseller. It’s soon to be a major movie from Universal Pictures. Fans can visit him online at bbalston.com .

Learn More

To order the books or learn more about them, visit www.harpercollins.com .

Word Count: 354

"Popular with middle grade children, young adults and not-so-young adults, Amari & the Supernatural Investigations series has been called Artemis Fowl meets “Men in Black,” exhilarating and filled with #blackgirlmagic."