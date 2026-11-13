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How does changing schools after eighth grade prepare students for college and beyond?
By Tara Jones,9 days ago
Changing schools after eighth grade gives students an opportunity to practice navigating a major transition before college. At Chicago City Day School, Head of School Chris Dow sees that transition as part of a gradual move toward independence, including learning to approach teachers, ask questions, seek help and advocate for themselves in a new academic environment.