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Why can choosing a new high school after eighth grade benefit students?
By Tara Jones,9 days ago
Choosing a high school after eighth grade can give students an opportunity to take an active role in an important educational decision. At Chicago City Day School, Head of School Chris Dow sees that process as a chance for eighth graders to consider what they want from their next school, identify an environment where they believe they can thrive and begin developing the agency they'll need for later decisions.
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