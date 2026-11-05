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What makes a Lab education different from other Chicago private schools?
By Olivia Sims,7 days ago
A Lab education stands apart because students learn by doing, asking questions and testing their own ideas instead of simply memorizing answers. Founded by educator John Dewey in 1896, University of Chicago Laboratory Schools encourages children to challenge assumptions, think independently and develop a deeper understanding of the world through firsthand experiences.