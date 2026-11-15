Chicago’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid roles if you like seeing real projects come to life.

Employer: Not listed (partner contractor role)

Not listed (partner contractor role) Location: Chicago, IL + suburbs

Type: Contract / Independent Contractor

Pay: $70–$100/hour, about 10–20 hours/week

Partner with a team that sends you qualified kitchen remodel leads and handles marketing, 3D designs, and proposals. You focus on meeting homeowners, pricing jobs, and building the kitchens, while they keep a steady flow of projects coming.

Employer: Francis Construction Group

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (senior-level)

Lead bids and build an estimating department from scratch at a Chicago union contractor that self-performs demo, earthwork, and rough carpentry. Ideal if you have 8+ years estimating in Chicagoland and a strong local network of GCs, trades, and suppliers.

Employer: gpac (for a local electrical contractor)

(for a local electrical contractor) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + bonus, 401(k), PTO, benefits

Join an established local electrical contractor with a strong backlog of commercial and industrial work. You’ll run your own estimates, shape bid strategy, and stay local—no constant travel or being sent around the country.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Jesse Brown VA Medical Center

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time (Federal)

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role building and repairing structures, cabinets, frames, stairs, and more at the VA Medical Center. Good fit if you’re a journeyman-level carpenter who can read blueprints, follow codes, and handle physical work in shops and on job sites.

Employer: Chicago Rebuild Collective

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Lead role (path to full-time W2)

Pay: $75,000–$100,000/year, plus milestone bonuses

Run high-end residential remodels in classic Chicago homes—from demo and framing to final trim. Great if you have 5+ years residential carpentry, love precise cabinetry and trim, and want steady, design-focused work with room to grow into a Lead Carpenter / Site Superintendent role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to more chances with the same crews.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.