Chicago’s tech scene is running hot right now, especially in AI, data, and fintech. Here are several standout IT roles, from junior dev to principal and CTO-level.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Chicago, IL (Digital Nexus Technology)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,000–$320,000 target hiring range

Lead large, high-risk Workday HR/payroll transformations, own hands-on design and configuration, and drive analytics/GenAI use cases. Ideal if you have 10+ years of Workday HR/payroll delivery and want a senior product/technology leadership seat.

Employer: CyberCoders (financial services client)

CyberCoders (financial services client) Location: Onsite Chicago, IL or Fairfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $85,000, DOE

Great fit if you’ve been a BOA or ops pro in wealth management/insurance and love being the “power user.” You’ll drive app adoption, process improvements, training, and vendor coordination across tools like Wealthbox, Orion, Redtail, etc.

Employer: Grayson Search Partners

Grayson Search Partners Location: Remote, Central Time hours

Type: Contract-to-hire

Compensation: $40–$60/hour

Own a complex Salesforce Lightning environment end-to-end: admin, configuration, release management (Copado, Salesforce DX, Git), and data quality. Perfect for a certified Salesforce pro who enjoys deep technical ownership.

Employer: Haystack (recruiting for client)

Haystack (recruiting for client) Location: Chicago, IL (fully remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$130,000 + ~10% bonus

Help rebuild a data warehouse and analytics stack from scratch. You’ll design semantic models and dashboards (Power BI/Tableau), write advanced SQL/Python, and partner closely with data engineering.

Employer: Slalom

Slalom Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid, travel 10–20%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,000–$196,000 (by level, plus bonus)

Hands-on role building production AI systems: LLM apps, RAG, agentic workflows, and cloud-native services on AWS/Azure/GCP with Databricks or Snowflake. Strong fit if you like client-facing consulting and modern AI engineering.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$202,000

Blend Guidewire configuration (PolicyCenter/BillingCenter/ClaimCenter) with AI-enabled solutions for insurance clients. You’ll code, integrate, and guide junior staff while modernizing policy, billing, and claims platforms.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000

Lead SAP security, role design, SoD, and GRC workstreams across S/4HANA, Fiori, HANA, BTP, and cloud. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in SAP security/compliance who wants to manage teams and complex transformations.

Employer: Jobrion

Jobrion Location: On-site Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Entry-level/back-end focused role building features for a job-search platform. You’ll write and debug APIs, work with databases, join code reviews, and learn best practices in a growth-focused environment.

Employer: Haystack (global financial services client)

Haystack (global financial services client) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,500–$194,700 + bonus, potential equity

Architect advanced data and AI/ML solutions, design data models across relational/NoSQL, and lead POCs and target-state roadmaps. Strong match for senior data/analytics engineers with architecture chops and security/PII awareness.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000

Lead generative AI workstreams using Gemini, Vertex AI, and other LLM platforms. You’ll guide prompt design, RAG, vector DBs, and LLMOps for client data-modernization projects while managing teams and delivery.

Employer: Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Location: Chicago, IL (4 days in-office, Old Post Office HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $158,950–$205,700 + bonus, equity eligible

Senior quant role building derivatives valuation and margin models, stress-testing frameworks, and model governance for a derivatives clearinghouse. Heavy Python, risk modeling, and regulatory interaction.

Employer: Fintal Partners (recruiting for client)

Fintal Partners (recruiting for client) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Own highly available on-prem Kubernetes clusters, CI/CD for on-prem, and infra automation. Great for engineers with 3+ years of deep Kubernetes experience who like building internal platforms for dev teams.

Employer: Huxley (proprietary trading firm client)

Huxley (proprietary trading firm client) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$250,000–$400,000 base + bonus

Lead (and potentially act as CTO for) the core low-latency C++ team at a high-frequency trading firm. You’ll manage 10–20 engineers and set technical direction for equities/options/futures trading systems.

Employer: Huxley (trading firm client)

Huxley (trading firm client) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$300,000 base + bonus

Hands-on C++ engineer role building ultra-low-latency trading systems on Linux/Unix. Finance experience is a plus but not required if you’re strong in modern C++ and performance.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Anywhere in U.S. (includes Chicago)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $170,600–$390,000 (higher in select markets)

Lead cyber solution development and major transformations for financial services clients, especially in Cyber Defense & Fraud. Mix of strategy, solution design, sales support, and executive advisory.

Employer: BRG (Berkeley Research Group)

BRG (Berkeley Research Group) Location: Chicago, IL preferred (other cities possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$175,000 (by level)

Senior hands-on consulting role in a new Financial Institution Operations & Technology practice. You’ll lead discovery, process design, requirements, and implementation for AI-enabled banking transformations.

Employer: Fintal Partners (high-frequency trading client)

Fintal Partners (high-frequency trading client) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Design and tune bare-metal Linux for ultra-low-latency trading: kernel tuning, NUMA, IRQ affinity, and hardware optimization. Ideal for Linux engineers who love squeezing microseconds out of physical servers.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000

Focus on SAP compliance and security, integrating controls into S/4HANA/Fiori/cloud programs. You’ll lead SoD, role design, automated controls, and audit readiness across complex SAP landscapes.

Employer: Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Total cash range: $255,500–$474,500 (base + target incentive)

JD-required, senior pre-sales role designing AI use cases and ROI cases for mid-size law firms. You’ll run discovery, demos, and proofs of concept, and partner with sales and engineering on complex legal AI deals.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Baker Tilly US Location: Chicago, IL (discuss work location with recruiter)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Chicago): $167,600–$272,000

Lead product direction for internal AI agents used by tax, audit, and advisory teams. You’ll own roadmaps, metrics, and quality, coach other PMs, and stay hands-on with discovery, specs, and AI-powered prototyping.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Chicago IT roles, especially in AI and trading, move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.