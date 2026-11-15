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Chicago
💻 Chicago IT Roles with Multiple $150K+ Opportunities
4 days ago
Chicago’s tech scene is running hot right now, especially in AI, data, and fintech. Here are several standout IT roles, from junior dev to principal and CTO-level.
Director, Payroll and HR Transformation (Workday)
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Chicago, IL (Digital Nexus Technology)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $171,000–$320,000 target hiring range
Lead large, high-risk Workday HR/payroll transformations, own hands-on design and configuration, and drive analytics/GenAI use cases. Ideal if you have 10+ years of Workday HR/payroll delivery and want a senior product/technology leadership seat.
Application Support Specialist – Business Operations Assistant
- Employer: CyberCoders (financial services client)
- Location: Onsite Chicago, IL or Fairfield, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Around $85,000, DOE
Great fit if you’ve been a BOA or ops pro in wealth management/insurance and love being the “power user.” You’ll drive app adoption, process improvements, training, and vendor coordination across tools like Wealthbox, Orion, Redtail, etc.
Salesforce Administrator (Contract-to-Hire)
- Employer: Grayson Search Partners
- Location: Remote, Central Time hours
- Type: Contract-to-hire
- Compensation: $40–$60/hour
Own a complex Salesforce Lightning environment end-to-end: admin, configuration, release management (Copado, Salesforce DX, Git), and data quality. Perfect for a certified Salesforce pro who enjoys deep technical ownership.
BI Engineer
- Employer: Haystack (recruiting for client)
- Location: Chicago, IL (fully remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$130,000 + ~10% bonus
Help rebuild a data warehouse and analytics stack from scratch. You’ll design semantic models and dashboards (Power BI/Tableau), write advanced SQL/Python, and partner closely with data engineering.
AI/ML Engineer – Consultant/Senior Consultant/Principal
- Employer: Slalom
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid, travel 10–20%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $106,000–$196,000 (by level, plus bonus)
Hands-on role building production AI systems: LLM apps, RAG, agentic workflows, and cloud-native services on AWS/Azure/GCP with Databricks or Snowflake. Strong fit if you like client-facing consulting and modern AI engineering.
Guidewire AI Engineer Consultant, Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000–$202,000
Blend Guidewire configuration (PolicyCenter/BillingCenter/ClaimCenter) with AI-enabled solutions for insurance clients. You’ll code, integrate, and guide junior staff while modernizing policy, billing, and claims platforms.
SAP Security and Access Controls Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000
Lead SAP security, role design, SoD, and GRC workstreams across S/4HANA, Fiori, HANA, BTP, and cloud. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in SAP security/compliance who wants to manage teams and complex transformations.
Junior Software Engineer
- Employer: Jobrion
- Location: On-site Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level/back-end focused role building features for a job-search platform. You’ll write and debug APIs, work with databases, join code reviews, and learn best practices in a growth-focused environment.
Data Analytics Engineer
- Employer: Haystack (global financial services client)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $114,500–$194,700 + bonus, potential equity
Architect advanced data and AI/ML solutions, design data models across relational/NoSQL, and lead POCs and target-state roadmaps. Strong match for senior data/analytics engineers with architecture chops and security/PII awareness.
Gemini Tech Lead, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000
Lead generative AI workstreams using Gemini, Vertex AI, and other LLM platforms. You’ll guide prompt design, RAG, vector DBs, and LLMOps for client data-modernization projects while managing teams and delivery.
Quantitative Risk Manager
- Employer: Cboe Global Markets
- Location: Chicago, IL (4 days in-office, Old Post Office HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $158,950–$205,700 + bonus, equity eligible
Senior quant role building derivatives valuation and margin models, stress-testing frameworks, and model governance for a derivatives clearinghouse. Heavy Python, risk modeling, and regulatory interaction.
Platform Engineer – Kubernetes
- Employer: Fintal Partners (recruiting for client)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
Own highly available on-prem Kubernetes clusters, CI/CD for on-prem, and infra automation. Great for engineers with 3+ years of deep Kubernetes experience who like building internal platforms for dev teams.
Head of Core C++ Low Latency Dev / CTO – Prop Trading
- Employer: Huxley (proprietary trading firm client)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: ~$250,000–$400,000 base + bonus
Lead (and potentially act as CTO for) the core low-latency C++ team at a high-frequency trading firm. You’ll manage 10–20 engineers and set technical direction for equities/options/futures trading systems.
C++ Low Latency Trading Systems Developer
- Employer: Huxley (trading firm client)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000–$300,000 base + bonus
Hands-on C++ engineer role building ultra-low-latency trading systems on Linux/Unix. Finance experience is a plus but not required if you’re strong in modern C++ and performance.
FSO – Cybersecurity Senior Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Anywhere in U.S. (includes Chicago)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US locations): $170,600–$390,000 (higher in select markets)
Lead cyber solution development and major transformations for financial services clients, especially in Cyber Defense & Fraud. Mix of strategy, solution design, sales support, and executive advisory.
Sr. Managing Consultant / Managing Consultant – Business & Technology Analyst
- Employer: BRG (Berkeley Research Group)
- Location: Chicago, IL preferred (other cities possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000–$175,000 (by level)
Senior hands-on consulting role in a new Financial Institution Operations & Technology practice. You’ll lead discovery, process design, requirements, and implementation for AI-enabled banking transformations.
Systems Engineer (Bare Metal Linux)
- Employer: Fintal Partners (high-frequency trading client)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
Design and tune bare-metal Linux for ultra-low-latency trading: kernel tuning, NUMA, IRQ affinity, and hardware optimization. Ideal for Linux engineers who love squeezing microseconds out of physical servers.
SAP Business Process & IT Controls Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000
Focus on SAP compliance and security, integrating controls into S/4HANA/Fiori/cloud programs. You’ll lead SoD, role design, automated controls, and audit readiness across complex SAP landscapes.
Legal AI Engineer, Strategic Accounts – Mid Law
- Employer: Thomson Reuters
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Total cash range: $255,500–$474,500 (base + target incentive)
JD-required, senior pre-sales role designing AI use cases and ROI cases for mid-size law firms. You’ll run discovery, demos, and proofs of concept, and partner with sales and engineering on complex legal AI deals.
Principal Product Manager, AI Products
- Employer: Baker Tilly US
- Location: Chicago, IL (discuss work location with recruiter)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Chicago): $167,600–$272,000
Lead product direction for internal AI agents used by tax, audit, and advisory teams. You’ll own roadmaps, metrics, and quality, coach other PMs, and stay hands-on with discovery, specs, and AI-powered prototyping.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Chicago IT roles, especially in AI and trading, move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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