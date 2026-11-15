Chicago’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, restaurants, and cafes are all hiring. If you like fast pace, people, and good food, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 4910 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60639

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shifts in a busy Burger King, supervising and training crew, handling cash, and keeping guests happy. Perks include a scholarship fund (up to $50K), emergency fund, wellness programs, and various discounts.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27–$28/hour

Be the face of the hotel—check guests in, handle payments, and support operations. Union pay, strong benefits (medical, dental, pension, PTO, holidays), and steady hotel career path.

Employer: Roggenart Bakery Bistro & Cafe

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18–$21/hour

Early-morning baking role (4 AM start) making pastries and breads from scratch. Good fit if you love craft baking, can stand for long periods, and want health, dental, and employee discounts.

Employer: Kohler Hospitality

Location: Lincoln Park, Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time (casual)

Pay: $10.70–$16/hour

Keep a luxury spa spotless, help guests with robes/lockers, and support the team at the relaxation pool. Weekday and weekend shifts between 7:00am–9:00pm, plus benefits and 401(k) eligibility.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $53,227–$65,603/year

Run daily operations in a high-volume Shack—lead the team, train staff, and drive sales. Offers weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: First Hospitality

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.50/hour

Front desk role focused on check-in, guest communication, and loyalty programs. Great for someone with 2+ years customer service who wants hotel experience with a Chicago-based management company.

Employer: Humboldt Park Health

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Pay: Not listed

Support hospital meal service—set up stations, serve food, clean work areas, and help patients with trays. Community hospital with strong benefits, PTO, retirement match, and education reimbursement.

Employer: Wendy’s

Location: 2811 N Narragansett Ave, Chicago, IL 60634

Type: Full-time (flexible hours)

Pay: $16.60–$17.60/hour

Entry-level restaurant role with free meals on shift, paid training, 401(k), EAP, and potential PTO/healthcare for qualifying staff. Good for first jobs or anyone wanting flexible scheduling.

Employer: Kroger (in-store Starbucks)

(in-store Starbucks) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Make Starbucks drinks inside a grocery store, help customers with product questions, and keep the coffee bar stocked and safe. Ideal if you like a steady, team-based retail + coffee environment.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group

Location: 333 W Wolf Point Plaza, Chicago, IL 60654

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Pay: $20/hour

Daytime corporate dining role washing dishes, cleaning kitchen areas, and moving supplies. Comes with free breakfast & lunch, uniforms, and a solid benefits package.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group

Location: 333 W Wolf Point Plaza, Chicago, IL 60654

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm

Pay: $20/hour

Prepare and serve food using standardized recipes in a high-volume corporate setting. Great if you want chef work with weekdays, free meals, uniforms, and full benefits.

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.10–$20.60/hour + quarterly bonus

Help lead a KFC location—manage people, inventory, and guest experience with a clear path to General Manager. Includes medical/dental/vision, PTO, education benefits, free shift meals, and hardship support.

Employer: University of Illinois Chicago

Location: Chicago, IL (UIC campus)

Type: Full-time, on-site, weekdays

Pay: $21.99–$25.68/hour

Supervise a campus Starbucks, lead baristas, and handle opening/closing and cash. Comes with state university benefits: health, dental, vision, retirement plan, PTO, and tuition waivers.

Employer: Endeavor Hotels

Location: Bedford Park / Chicago area, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $80,000–$90,000/year

Lead all operations at a Hilton Garden Inn—P&L, sales, F&B, staff, and guest satisfaction. Designed for experienced GMs (3–5+ years) with strong ownership mindset and offers 401(k) match, health, vision, dental, PTO, and more.

Employer: Not named (established Chicago hospitality group)

Not named (established Chicago hospitality group) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$90,000/year + bonus

Own the beverage program and run shifts—build wine lists and cocktail menus, manage costs, and train staff. Strong fit for wine + cocktail pros with management experience and interest in growth.

Employer: Mariano’s

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in the bakery/deli preparing items, slicing, packaging, and helping customers with product questions. Good entry role if you have customer service skills and can get a food handler card.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time (~35 hours/week)

Pay: $17.05/hour

Prep ingredients, cook menu items, and keep the kitchen clean while following food safety rules. Great for someone with prior kitchen or dietary aide experience wanting steady hours.

Employer: theWit Chicago (luxury hotel)

Location: Downtown Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000–$70,000/year

Float chef role supporting all outlets—banquets, restaurant, rooftop, and more. Ideal for a career-focused chef with fine-dining or luxury hotel experience, plus PTO, health, 401(k), and Hilton travel discounts.

Employer: Big Mini Putt Club

Location: Lakeview, Chicago, IL

Type: Daytime, in-person

Pay: $16.60–$22/hour

Launch a new coffee program inside a mini-golf bar—pull espresso, bake pastries, and often work solo. Comes with 401(k), PTO, flexible schedule, and employee discounts in a very fun setting.

Employer: Franklin Tap

Location: Loop, Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time (30–35 hrs/week)

Pay: From $16.50/hour + tips

Hybrid role in a busy craft beer bar—barbacking, hosting, and running food with mostly lunch and after-work shifts (no super late nights). Includes employee discounts and a lively downtown vibe.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple roles open right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.