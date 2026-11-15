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Chicago
🍽️ Chicago Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Chicago’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, restaurants, and cafes are all hiring. If you like fast pace, people, and good food, this week has some strong options.
Shift Manager – Burger King (Dhanani Group Inc)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)
- Location: 4910 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60639
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead shifts in a busy Burger King, supervising and training crew, handling cash, and keeping guests happy. Perks include a scholarship fund (up to $50K), emergency fund, wellness programs, and various discounts.
Front Desk Agent – Sonesta Hotels
- Employer: Sonesta International Hotels
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27–$28/hour
Be the face of the hotel—check guests in, handle payments, and support operations. Union pay, strong benefits (medical, dental, pension, PTO, holidays), and steady hotel career path.
Baker – Roggenart Bakery Bistro & Cafe
- Employer: Roggenart Bakery Bistro & Cafe
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $18–$21/hour
Early-morning baking role (4 AM start) making pastries and breads from scratch. Good fit if you love craft baking, can stand for long periods, and want health, dental, and employee discounts.
Male Spa Attendant – Kohler Waters Spa, Lincoln Park
- Employer: Kohler Hospitality
- Location: Lincoln Park, Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time (casual)
- Pay: $10.70–$16/hour
Keep a luxury spa spotless, help guests with robes/lockers, and support the team at the relaxation pool. Weekday and weekend shifts between 7:00am–9:00pm, plus benefits and 401(k) eligibility.
Restaurant Manager – Shake Shack
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $53,227–$65,603/year
Run daily operations in a high-volume Shack—lead the team, train staff, and drive sales. Offers weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.
Guest Service Representative – First Hospitality
- Employer: First Hospitality
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.50/hour
Front desk role focused on check-in, guest communication, and loyalty programs. Great for someone with 2+ years customer service who wants hotel experience with a Chicago-based management company.
Dietary Aide – Humboldt Park Health
- Employer: Humboldt Park Health
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, rotating shifts
- Pay: Not listed
Support hospital meal service—set up stations, serve food, clean work areas, and help patients with trays. Community hospital with strong benefits, PTO, retirement match, and education reimbursement.
Crew Member – Wendy’s
- Employer: Wendy’s
- Location: 2811 N Narragansett Ave, Chicago, IL 60634
- Type: Full-time (flexible hours)
- Pay: $16.60–$17.60/hour
Entry-level restaurant role with free meals on shift, paid training, 401(k), EAP, and potential PTO/healthcare for qualifying staff. Good for first jobs or anyone wanting flexible scheduling.
Starbucks Barista – Kroger
- Employer: Kroger (in-store Starbucks)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Make Starbucks drinks inside a grocery store, help customers with product questions, and keep the coffee bar stocked and safe. Ideal if you like a steady, team-based retail + coffee environment.
Dishwasher – Flik Hospitality Group (Kirkland & Ellis)
- Employer: Flik Hospitality Group
- Location: 333 W Wolf Point Plaza, Chicago, IL 60654
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
- Pay: $20/hour
Daytime corporate dining role washing dishes, cleaning kitchen areas, and moving supplies. Comes with free breakfast & lunch, uniforms, and a solid benefits package.
Cook – Flik Hospitality Group (Kirkland & Ellis)
- Employer: Flik Hospitality Group
- Location: 333 W Wolf Point Plaza, Chicago, IL 60654
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm
- Pay: $20/hour
Prepare and serve food using standardized recipes in a high-volume corporate setting. Great if you want chef work with weekdays, free meals, uniforms, and full benefits.
KFC Assistant General Manager – KBP Brands
- Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.10–$20.60/hour + quarterly bonus
Help lead a KFC location—manage people, inventory, and guest experience with a clear path to General Manager. Includes medical/dental/vision, PTO, education benefits, free shift meals, and hardship support.
Culinary Worker III (Starbucks Shift Supervisor) – UIC
- Employer: University of Illinois Chicago
- Location: Chicago, IL (UIC campus)
- Type: Full-time, on-site, weekdays
- Pay: $21.99–$25.68/hour
Supervise a campus Starbucks, lead baristas, and handle opening/closing and cash. Comes with state university benefits: health, dental, vision, retirement plan, PTO, and tuition waivers.
Hotel General Manager – Hilton Garden Inn (Endeavor Hotels)
- Employer: Endeavor Hotels
- Location: Bedford Park / Chicago area, IL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $80,000–$90,000/year
Lead all operations at a Hilton Garden Inn—P&L, sales, F&B, staff, and guest satisfaction. Designed for experienced GMs (3–5+ years) with strong ownership mindset and offers 401(k) match, health, vision, dental, PTO, and more.
Beverage Manager – Upscale Restaurant Group
- Employer: Not named (established Chicago hospitality group)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,000–$90,000/year + bonus
Own the beverage program and run shifts—build wine lists and cocktail menus, manage costs, and train staff. Strong fit for wine + cocktail pros with management experience and interest in growth.
Bakery/Deli Clerk – Mariano’s
- Employer: Mariano’s
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work in the bakery/deli preparing items, slicing, packaging, and helping customers with product questions. Good entry role if you have customer service skills and can get a food handler card.
Prep Cook – (Restaurant/Food Service)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time (~35 hours/week)
- Pay: $17.05/hour
Prep ingredients, cook menu items, and keep the kitchen clean while following food safety rules. Great for someone with prior kitchen or dietary aide experience wanting steady hours.
Chef Tournant – theWit Chicago
- Employer: theWit Chicago (luxury hotel)
- Location: Downtown Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000–$70,000/year
Float chef role supporting all outlets—banquets, restaurant, rooftop, and more. Ideal for a career-focused chef with fine-dining or luxury hotel experience, plus PTO, health, 401(k), and Hilton travel discounts.
Barista – Big Mini Putt Club
- Employer: Big Mini Putt Club
- Location: Lakeview, Chicago, IL
- Type: Daytime, in-person
- Pay: $16.60–$22/hour
Launch a new coffee program inside a mini-golf bar—pull espresso, bake pastries, and often work solo. Comes with 401(k), PTO, flexible schedule, and employee discounts in a very fun setting.
Barback / Host / Food Runner – Franklin Tap
- Employer: Franklin Tap
- Location: Loop, Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time (30–35 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $16.50/hour + tips
Hybrid role in a busy craft beer bar—barbacking, hosting, and running food with mostly lunch and after-work shifts (no super late nights). Includes employee discounts and a lively downtown vibe.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple roles open right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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