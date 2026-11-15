Chicago’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with solid options from healthcare to consulting. Here are several roles worth a look if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: Barry Callebaut Group

Barry Callebaut Group Location: Chicago, IL (regional corporate office & Global Innovation Center)

(regional corporate office & Global Innovation Center) Type: Full-time, onsite 5 days/week

Pay: $24–$28/hour + benefits and vacation

You’ll be the first face people see at the world’s largest chocolate and cocoa maker, greeting visitors, supporting HR with onboarding, handling mail, supplies, events, and travel for VPs. Great fit if you’re organized, love people, and want office experience with room to grow.

Employer: Advocate Medical Group / Advocate Health Care

Location: 3000 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm )

(Monday–Friday, ) Pay: Not listed

Front-desk style role in a neurosurgery clinic: you’ll handle scheduling, check-in, billing info, and medical record support in a busy, patient-focused setting. Good for someone with 1–2 years of customer service who can stay calm with high volume and occasional tough situations.

Employer: Charles River Associates

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, in-office (expected 5 days/week)

Salary: $90,000–$105,000/year + overtime eligible and full benefits

High-level EA role supporting Vice Presidents and consulting staff at a global economic consulting firm. You’ll manage calendars, travel, billing, reports, client outreach, and some research—ideal if you have strong writing, Excel/PowerPoint skills, and want a fast-paced, professional services environment.

Employer: Garfield Park Behavioral Hospital / Hartgrove Behavioral Health System

Location: Chicago, IL (as needed at Hartgrove and Garfield Park Hospitals)

(as needed at Hartgrove and Garfield Park Hospitals) Type: PRN (as-needed), varied shifts including weekends

Pay: From $20/hour, PRN and not benefits-eligible

You’ll handle patient and phone reception, hospital announcements, and lobby monitoring in a behavioral health setting. Good option if you have at least a year of admin or customer service experience and need flexible, part-time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you can grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.