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📋 Chicago Admin Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $105K+
Chicago’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with solid options from healthcare to consulting. Here are several roles worth a look if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.
Office Coordinator
- Employer: Barry Callebaut Group
- Location: Chicago, IL (regional corporate office & Global Innovation Center)
- Type: Full-time, onsite 5 days/week
- Pay: $24–$28/hour + benefits and vacation
You’ll be the first face people see at the world’s largest chocolate and cocoa maker, greeting visitors, supporting HR with onboarding, handling mail, supplies, events, and travel for VPs. Great fit if you’re organized, love people, and want office experience with room to grow.
Patient Service Representative (PSR) – Neurosurgery Clinic
- Employer: Advocate Medical Group / Advocate Health Care
- Location: 3000 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm)
- Pay: Not listed
Front-desk style role in a neurosurgery clinic: you’ll handle scheduling, check-in, billing info, and medical record support in a busy, patient-focused setting. Good for someone with 1–2 years of customer service who can stay calm with high volume and occasional tough situations.
Executive Assistant (Antitrust & Competition Economics)
- Employer: Charles River Associates
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, in-office (expected 5 days/week)
- Salary: $90,000–$105,000/year + overtime eligible and full benefits
High-level EA role supporting Vice Presidents and consulting staff at a global economic consulting firm. You’ll manage calendars, travel, billing, reports, client outreach, and some research—ideal if you have strong writing, Excel/PowerPoint skills, and want a fast-paced, professional services environment.
Front Desk Operator – Flex PRN, Varied Shifts
- Employer: Garfield Park Behavioral Hospital / Hartgrove Behavioral Health System
- Location: Chicago, IL (as needed at Hartgrove and Garfield Park Hospitals)
- Type: PRN (as-needed), varied shifts including weekends
- Pay: From $20/hour, PRN and not benefits-eligible
You’ll handle patient and phone reception, hospital announcements, and lobby monitoring in a behavioral health setting. Good option if you have at least a year of admin or customer service experience and need flexible, part-time hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you can grow once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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