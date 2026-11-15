Chicago’s design and engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially around clean energy, infrastructure, and high‑end architecture. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid with some travel)

(hybrid with some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,762 – $129,497

Work on license renewals and upgrades for nuclear plants, focusing on environmental qualification of safety‑related equipment. Great fit if you have 5+ years in nuclear EQ, enjoy detailed calculations, and want strong benefits plus bonus potential.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,023 – $180,313

Senior‑level EQ role leading complex nuclear projects, including testing coordination and advanced analysis. Best for 10+ years nuclear EQ experience and those ready to mentor others and drive client‑facing work.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Downtown Chicago, IL (hybrid: 3 days office / 2 remote)

(hybrid: 3 days office / 2 remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,310 – $222,001

Lead mechanical analysis for nuclear power uprate projects using thermodynamics, heat transfer, and fluid mechanics. Ideal if you have 10+ years in nuclear power, love complex system modeling, and want top‑tier pay and benefits.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid: 3 days office / 2 remote)

(hybrid: 3 days office / 2 remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,298 – $99,644

Analyze and model solar, wind, storage, and thermal projects for developers, utilities, and financiers. Great step if you have 2+ years on power/renewables projects and like mixing engineering with economics and market analysis.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,023 – $180,313

Design and specify PLC/HMI and safety instrumented systems for DOE and national lab projects. Good match if you have 10+ years in controls/automation, can obtain a U.S. security clearance, and want meaningful mission‑critical work.

Employer: ENTRUST Solutions Group

ENTRUST Solutions Group Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead DER and grid modernization studies—hosting capacity, power flow, voltage, and protection—for solar, storage, EVs, and more. Best for ~5+ years utility/distribution planning and experience with tools like CYME or Synergi.

Employer: Amazon

Amazon Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary (Chicago): $99,100 – $160,000

Hands‑on commissioning role for automated material handling systems (conveyors, sorters, work cells). Great early‑career fit if you know Linux and at least one language (Python, Java, C++, etc.) and want field experience with large‑scale automation.

Employer: Zekelman Industries (Wheatland Tube / Atlas Tube)

Zekelman Industries (Wheatland Tube / Atlas Tube) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes annual bonus potential)

Support quality and metallurgy across multiple steel tube operations, from supplier quality to plant trials and ISO/API systems. Strong match if you have 5+ years in manufacturing QA and a background in metallurgy or related engineering.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn Location: Chicago, IL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $160,000

Design HV/MV substation layouts, grounding, and protection systems for utility and renewable clients. Best for 4+ years substation design, strong CAD skills, and those who like taking technical lead on projects.

Employer: Hyatt (Corporate Office)

Hyatt (Corporate Office) Location: Chicago, IL (flexible schedule, ~50% travel)

(flexible schedule, ~50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,600 – $128,000

Architect/engineer‑type role creating Property Improvement Plans and guiding hotel conversions and renovations worldwide. Great if you have 5+ years in architecture/engineering, strong technical design knowledge, and enjoy client travel.

Employer: Nexamp

Nexamp Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid; remote possible)

(hybrid; remote possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $155,000

Own commissioning for PV and BESS projects, with deep focus on SCADA, DAS, and controls from pre‑energization through turnover. Ideal for 7+ years in power systems and 4+ years in renewables who like troubleshooting and setting standards.

Employer: Gensler

Gensler Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000

Lead design and project delivery for hotels, resorts, restaurants, retail, and mixed‑use work. Good fit if you have 7+ years in interiors/architecture, strong client skills, and want to manage both design and business development.

Employer: Gensler

Gensler Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $160,000

Run complex healthcare architecture and interiors projects across the region, from proposals through construction. Best for licensed architects with 15+ years, strong healthcare portfolio, and comfort with fees, staffing, and client growth.

Employer: Gensler

Gensler Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $95,000

Work on life sciences and healthcare projects, turning concepts into coordinated Revit documents and supporting CA. Great if you’re a licensed architect with 5+ years, strong technical chops, and want more responsibility on complex work.

Employer: NORR

NORR Location: Chicago, IL (flexible/remote options)

(flexible/remote options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $95,000

Own BIM coordination for restaurant projects—model health, clash detection, and standards across teams. Ideal if you’re strong in Revit and BIM Collaborate, understand construction methods, and like being the tech bridge between disciplines.

Employer: Interface Engineering, Inc.

Interface Engineering, Inc. Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid; 2+ days in office)

(hybrid; 2+ days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,712 – $150,404

Lead local MEP mechanical design teams, own client relationships, and deliver high‑performance HVAC systems. Best for 10+ years MEP experience, strong project management, and those who like an employee‑owned, growth‑focused firm.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid with some travel)

(hybrid with some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $198,000

Design federal and mission‑critical electrical systems—lighting, power, grounding, redundancy—for projects across the U.S. Great if you’re a U.S. citizen PE (or close) with 4+ years experience and want exposure to federal standards and complex facilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.