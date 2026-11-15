Chicago’s education job scene is busy right now, from classroom support to high‑level training and faculty roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: BD

BD Location: Chicago, IL (global MedTech company)

(global MedTech company) Type: Full-time

Salary: $168,000 – $268,800/year

Design global sales training for BD’s Medical Essentials segment, using a train‑the‑trainer model to upskill sales teams worldwide. Great fit if you have 7+ years in sales training/L&D, love data, and want big impact in healthcare.

Employer: Chicago Public Schools

Location: Far South Side – John Whistler School, 11533 S Ada St

Type: Full-time

Salary: $41,766.58 – $60,584.36/year

Support students with a wide range of disabilities in daily learning, life skills, and personal care, working closely with a special education teacher. Requires an Illinois paraprofessional (TASN/NCLB) license and comfort with hands‑on student support.

Employer: University of Illinois Chicago

Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000/year (commensurate with experience)

(commensurate with experience) Manage campus‑level faculty awards, from identifying nominees for major national honors to running UIC’s internal award processes and ceremonies. Good for detail‑oriented project managers with at least a bachelor’s degree and 1+ year in awards/fellowships/grants work.

Employer: Distinctive Schools

Location: CICS Longwood Elementary, 1309 W 95th St, Chicago, IL 60643

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $42,029/year , commensurate with experience

, commensurate with experience Work side‑by‑side with teachers to support diverse learners academically, behaviorally, and with some physical care needs. Comes with strong benefits (25+ paid holidays, 12 weeks paid family leave, 403(b) match) and requires a valid Illinois Paraprofessional License.

Employer: Chicago Public Schools

Location: North/Northwest Side – McAuliffe School, 1841 N Springfield Ave

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,469.94 – $82,839.39/year

Teach and case‑manage diverse learners in grades 5–8, setting IEP goals and collaborating with counselors and general ed teachers. Requires a valid Illinois teaching license with LBS1 endorsement and Chicago residency within 6 months.

Employer: Huntington Learning Center

Location: Chicago, IL (in-person center)

Type: Part-time (10–15 hrs/week)

Pay: $17 – $18/hour

Tutor students in reading, math, study skills, test prep and more, using Huntington’s curriculum—no lesson planning or grading. Great side role for educators with a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years teaching experience who want flexible after‑school and weekend hours.

Employer: SC Johnson Lifestyle Brands

Location: Chicago, IL – South Side Soap Box manufacturing facility

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $106,480 – $139,755/year

Lead training and qualification programs for production, maintenance, and warehouse teams, turning technical standards into clear, hands‑on learning. Ideal for someone with 5+ years L&D/technical training in manufacturing who enjoys building systems, content, and metrics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Chicago schools and training teams are hiring fast, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.