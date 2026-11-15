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📣 Chicago Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $100K+ Paths
Chicago’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—from scrappy startups to global giants. Here are several standout roles worth a look this week.
CMO / CRO (Founding Role)
Employer: My Big Three
Location: Chicago, IL (startup, equity only)
Type: Other / Founder track (no salary, 10% equity for the winner)
This is a build-the-company-with-me role: bring in 100 new paying customers and you earn a full-time Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer seat plus 10% ownership. Ideal if you’re a scrappy growth leader who wants upside instead of a paycheck.
Marketing Coordinator (Christie’s International Real Estate)
Employer: Compass
Location: Chicago, IL (100% in-office; one day remote)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $26.44–$29.81/hour + bonus, RSUs & full benefits
Support global luxury real estate marketing—magazine programs, co-op ads, print/digital assets, and project management. Great fit if you have 1+ year in marketing, love fast-paced work, and want strong benefits and growth.
Sales Enablement Specialist
Employer: Filevine EU (Legal AI SaaS)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Own how new BDRs learn to sell: run monthly onboarding, build curriculum, coach calls, and manage a mentor program. Best for 3+ years in sales enablement/BDR leadership and comfort with tools like Salesforce, Gong, and SalesLoft.
Senior Product Marketing Manager – Enterprise SaaS
Employer: Creative Circle (healthcare client)
Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid, 3 days onsite; also hiring in TX, MN, CO)
Type: Full-time
Lead GTM for data, analytics, and AI-enabled enterprise SaaS in healthcare—positioning, launches, sales enablement, and demand gen. A fit if you have 5+ years product marketing in enterprise SaaS and can translate complex tech into clear stories.
Senior Product Marketing Manager – Solutions & Services
Employer: Creative Circle (healthcare client)
Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid, 3 days onsite; also hiring in TX, MN, CO)
Type: Full-time
Own GTM and commercialization for complex solutions, services, and AI-enabled offerings. You’ll build personas, value props, sales tools, and launch plans. Ideal for 5+ years in solutions/services or portfolio marketing in B2B.
North America OEM Account Manager
Employer: 美国TSI集团中国公司 / DICKEY-john (TSI)
Location: Chicago, IL (covers North America; 40–50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000–$98,000/year + potential bonus & full benefits
Manage and grow OEM accounts for precision agriculture tech, working with engineering and product teams. Great if you have 5+ years technical B2B sales, ideally with ag OEMs, and want a visible, travel-heavy role.
Associate Director, Integrated Content
Employer: McDermott Will & Schulte
Location: Chicago, IL (Big Law firm)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $198,000–$309,000/year + bonus & benefits
Lead firmwide content and thought leadership strategy—manage a content team, set editorial vision, and partner with senior leaders. Best for 15+ years in content/marketing in B2B or professional services with strong storytelling chops.
OEM Regional Sales Manager, East
Employer: Littelfuse
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $104,400–$161,760/year (location & experience dependent)
Drive regional OEM sales for electrical and industrial solutions across sectors like HVAC/R, renewables, and energy storage. You’ll guide rep firms, support design-ins, and grow funnel—ideal if you know OEM and industrial/electronics sales.
Sales Executive (2027 Graduate Program)
Employer: Engtal
Location: Chicago, IL (in-office after graduation)
Type: Full-time, early-career
For Spring/Summer 2027 grads who want a sales career in recruiting. Build your own niche market, run full-cycle recruitment, and earn uncapped commission with structured training and a clear promotion path.
GFO Marketing Lead
Employer: Northern Trust
Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $114,700–$194,900/year + bonus & strong benefits
Own global marketing for Global Family Offices—strategy, content, events, sponsorships, and digital campaigns. Great for 10–15 years in financial services marketing, especially with ultra-high-net-worth or family office experience.
Expression of Interest: Outside Sales Consultant / Account Executive
Employer: Follett Software
Location: Chicago, IL (remote, heavy travel)
Type: Full-time (talent pool / future roles)
Share your resume to be considered for upcoming K–12 EdTech outside sales roles. Expect full-cycle district-level selling, 50%+ travel, and a focus on multi-solution SaaS deals.
Hotel Group Sales Strategy & Analytics Analyst
Employer: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts – Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $26.00–$29.00/hour + hotel perks & benefits
Blend sales analytics, CRM, and admin support for the sales and private dining teams. Good for 2+ years in admin/sales/marketing support, strong Excel skills, and interest in hospitality.
Principal Business Development Lead, Amazon Shipping
Employer: Amazon
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Base Salary (Chicago): $176,100–$238,200/year + RSUs, sign-on & benefits
Lead high-impact, data-driven BD for Amazon Shipping, working with C-suite leaders to redesign their shipping and fulfillment strategies. Best for 7+ years in GTM/BD/sales/consulting and comfort selling complex solutions.
Strategic Customer Engagements Deal Lead (AWS) – Role 1
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Base Salary (Chicago): $170,000–$230,000/year + RSUs, incentives & benefits
Own end-to-end deal strategy and negotiation for large, complex cloud deals across industries. You’ll work with C-level execs and AWS field teams; requires 12+ years closing major software/cloud deals.
Strategic Customer Engagements Deal Lead (AWS) – Role 2
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Base Salary (Chicago): $170,000–$230,000/year + RSUs, incentives & benefits
A second, similar SCE Deal Lead opening with the same core focus: strategic, high-value AWS agreements from strategy through close. Ideal if you’re a seasoned negotiator used to C-suite, legal, and procurement complexity.
Orthopedic Senior Sales Leader (Talent Interest)
Employer: Arthrex
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Not a direct posting (talent connection)
Click “I’m Interested” to be routed to an agency for orthopedic senior sales leadership opportunities. This is a way to get on the radar rather than apply to a specific role.
Director, Account Management (SMB Channel)
Employer: Rippling
Location: Chicago, IL (in-office at least 3 days/week if within office radius)
Type: Full-time
OTE: $265,000–$300,000/year (60/40 base-variable, by location tier)
Lead and scale remote SMB Account Management & Sales teams in the channel org. You’ll own hiring, quotas, lifecycle strategy, and GTM experiments—perfect for 5+ years leading client-facing sales/AM teams in a high-growth environment.
Business Development Representative
Employer: Copado
Location: Chicago, IL (Salesforce ecosystem)
Type: Full-time
OTE Range: $65,000–$98,000/year
High-activity outbound BDR role supporting AEs selling Salesforce DevOps. Expect lots of cold outreach, qualification, and pipeline building—good for 1–2 years inside sales and people who like fast-paced SaaS.
Community Account Manager – North
Employer: CareDx, Inc.
Location: Chicago, IL region (remote with up to 75% travel)
Type: Full-time
Base Range: $161,000–$180,000/year + incentives & equity eligibility
Drive adoption of AlloSure transplant diagnostics with community nephrologists. Great for science grads with 2+ years healthcare sales, strong clinical aptitude, and comfort selling into physician practices.
Client Partner
Employer: PDI Technologies (GasBuddy)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Support and grow digital media and advertising relationships with agencies and brands (QSR, CPG, fuel, convenience retail). Best for 3–5 years in digital media sales/BD, Salesforce skills, and interest in mobile ad solutions.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting links to related openings. Save the ones you like and set alerts so you don’t miss updates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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