Chicago’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—from scrappy startups to global giants. Here are several standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: My Big Three

Location: Chicago, IL (startup, equity only)

Type: Other / Founder track (no salary, 10% equity for the winner)

This is a build-the-company-with-me role: bring in 100 new paying customers and you earn a full-time Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer seat plus 10% ownership. Ideal if you’re a scrappy growth leader who wants upside instead of a paycheck.

Employer: Compass

Location: Chicago, IL (100% in-office; one day remote)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.44–$29.81/hour + bonus, RSUs & full benefits

Support global luxury real estate marketing—magazine programs, co-op ads, print/digital assets, and project management. Great fit if you have 1+ year in marketing, love fast-paced work, and want strong benefits and growth.

Employer: Filevine EU (Legal AI SaaS)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Own how new BDRs learn to sell: run monthly onboarding, build curriculum, coach calls, and manage a mentor program. Best for 3+ years in sales enablement/BDR leadership and comfort with tools like Salesforce, Gong, and SalesLoft.

Employer: Creative Circle (healthcare client)

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid, 3 days onsite; also hiring in TX, MN, CO)

Type: Full-time

Lead GTM for data, analytics, and AI-enabled enterprise SaaS in healthcare—positioning, launches, sales enablement, and demand gen. A fit if you have 5+ years product marketing in enterprise SaaS and can translate complex tech into clear stories.

Employer: Creative Circle (healthcare client)

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid, 3 days onsite; also hiring in TX, MN, CO)

Type: Full-time

Own GTM and commercialization for complex solutions, services, and AI-enabled offerings. You’ll build personas, value props, sales tools, and launch plans. Ideal for 5+ years in solutions/services or portfolio marketing in B2B.

Employer: 美国TSI集团中国公司 / DICKEY-john (TSI)

Location: Chicago, IL (covers North America; 40–50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$98,000/year + potential bonus & full benefits

Manage and grow OEM accounts for precision agriculture tech, working with engineering and product teams. Great if you have 5+ years technical B2B sales, ideally with ag OEMs, and want a visible, travel-heavy role.

Employer: McDermott Will & Schulte

Location: Chicago, IL (Big Law firm)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $198,000–$309,000/year + bonus & benefits

Lead firmwide content and thought leadership strategy—manage a content team, set editorial vision, and partner with senior leaders. Best for 15+ years in content/marketing in B2B or professional services with strong storytelling chops.

Employer: Littelfuse

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,400–$161,760/year (location & experience dependent)

Drive regional OEM sales for electrical and industrial solutions across sectors like HVAC/R, renewables, and energy storage. You’ll guide rep firms, support design-ins, and grow funnel—ideal if you know OEM and industrial/electronics sales.

Employer: Engtal

Location: Chicago, IL (in-office after graduation)

Type: Full-time, early-career

For Spring/Summer 2027 grads who want a sales career in recruiting. Build your own niche market, run full-cycle recruitment, and earn uncapped commission with structured training and a clear promotion path.

Employer: Northern Trust

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,700–$194,900/year + bonus & strong benefits

Own global marketing for Global Family Offices—strategy, content, events, sponsorships, and digital campaigns. Great for 10–15 years in financial services marketing, especially with ultra-high-net-worth or family office experience.

Employer: Follett Software

Location: Chicago, IL (remote, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time (talent pool / future roles)

Share your resume to be considered for upcoming K–12 EdTech outside sales roles. Expect full-cycle district-level selling, 50%+ travel, and a focus on multi-solution SaaS deals.

Employer: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts – Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00–$29.00/hour + hotel perks & benefits

Blend sales analytics, CRM, and admin support for the sales and private dining teams. Good for 2+ years in admin/sales/marketing support, strong Excel skills, and interest in hospitality.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Base Salary (Chicago): $176,100–$238,200/year + RSUs, sign-on & benefits

Lead high-impact, data-driven BD for Amazon Shipping, working with C-suite leaders to redesign their shipping and fulfillment strategies. Best for 7+ years in GTM/BD/sales/consulting and comfort selling complex solutions.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Base Salary (Chicago): $170,000–$230,000/year + RSUs, incentives & benefits

Own end-to-end deal strategy and negotiation for large, complex cloud deals across industries. You’ll work with C-level execs and AWS field teams; requires 12+ years closing major software/cloud deals.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Base Salary (Chicago): $170,000–$230,000/year + RSUs, incentives & benefits

A second, similar SCE Deal Lead opening with the same core focus: strategic, high-value AWS agreements from strategy through close. Ideal if you’re a seasoned negotiator used to C-suite, legal, and procurement complexity.

Employer: Arthrex

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Not a direct posting (talent connection)

Click “I’m Interested” to be routed to an agency for orthopedic senior sales leadership opportunities. This is a way to get on the radar rather than apply to a specific role.

Employer: Rippling

Location: Chicago, IL (in-office at least 3 days/week if within office radius)

Type: Full-time

OTE: $265,000–$300,000/year (60/40 base-variable, by location tier)

Lead and scale remote SMB Account Management & Sales teams in the channel org. You’ll own hiring, quotas, lifecycle strategy, and GTM experiments—perfect for 5+ years leading client-facing sales/AM teams in a high-growth environment.

Employer: Copado

Location: Chicago, IL (Salesforce ecosystem)

Type: Full-time

OTE Range: $65,000–$98,000/year

High-activity outbound BDR role supporting AEs selling Salesforce DevOps. Expect lots of cold outreach, qualification, and pipeline building—good for 1–2 years inside sales and people who like fast-paced SaaS.

Employer: CareDx, Inc.

Location: Chicago, IL region (remote with up to 75% travel)

Type: Full-time

Base Range: $161,000–$180,000/year + incentives & equity eligibility

Drive adoption of AlloSure transplant diagnostics with community nephrologists. Great for science grads with 2+ years healthcare sales, strong clinical aptitude, and comfort selling into physician practices.

Employer: PDI Technologies (GasBuddy)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Support and grow digital media and advertising relationships with agencies and brands (QSR, CPG, fuel, convenience retail). Best for 3–5 years in digital media sales/BD, Salesforce skills, and interest in mobile ad solutions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting links to related openings. Save the ones you like and set alerts so you don’t miss updates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.