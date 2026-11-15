Chicago’s science scene is buzzing right now, from food innovation labs to AI in medicine. Here are several solid roles if you love research and lab work.

Employer: CPS, Inc. (recruiting for a food manufacturer)

CPS, Inc. (recruiting for a food manufacturer) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,000 – $112,000 + bonus, benefits available

Lead technical projects for a North America Elevate Growth Team, creating and improving sauces and condiments. You’ll design experiments, run factory trials, guide junior developers, and help commercialize new products. BS/MS in Food Science or Chemical Engineering and a few years of food R&D experience are key.

Employer: Ferrero

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,280 – $92,374, plus comprehensive benefits

Hands-on role in Ferrero’s Innovation Center, making pastry, bakery, and snack prototypes for testing and tastings. Great fit if you have pastry/baking training and 1–3 years’ experience and want to blend culinary skills with lab work and semi‑industrial equipment.

Employer: University of Illinois Chicago

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, benefits-eligible

Salary range previously determined: $62,232 – $66,948

Postdoc in the AI in Ophthalmology (AI‑O) Center, building deep learning and computer vision models for retinal imaging and multimodal clinical data. Ideal for a recent PhD in CS, Biomedical Engineering, Data Science, Applied Math, or similar with strong Python/PyTorch skills.

Employer: Northwestern University

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Target $19.89 – $25.64 per hour, plus university benefits

Support the Laboratory for Neurovascular Imaging Technology and Translation (NITT) with MRI studies, image processing, data analysis, and lab admin. Great entry‑level role for someone with a bachelor’s in a scientific field who wants hands-on imaging and research experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s room to grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.