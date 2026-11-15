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Chicago
👔 Chicago Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings
4 days ago
Chicago’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for people who can run complex projects, products, and transformations. If you’ve got senior experience and want impact and strong pay, these are worth a look.
Federal Construction Project Manager (up to $125K)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Chicago, IL (local candidates only)
- Salary: Up to $125,000 base + bonus, 401(k) match, medical/dental, PTO
- Type: Full-time
Family-owned federal contractor where you’ll manage $3M–$40M federal construction projects, not just be “another PM.” Ideal if you have 5+ years PM experience with federal work and want growth plus better work–life balance.
Sr. Manager, Technical Project Management (Capital Projects)
- Employer: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)
- Location: Remote (open to Chicago; near major airport)
- Salary: $155,000–$165,000 + bonus, full benefits
- Type: Full-time
Lead global capital programs across manufacturing sites for a major medical device brand. Great fit if you have 12–14+ years experience with large, complex, regulated projects and want to shape network-wide engineering and automation strategy.
Senior Project Manager (Real Estate / Facilities)
- Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Salary: $136,000–$160,000 + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Senior PM role overseeing large facilities, tenant improvements, and capital projects for major clients. You’ll lead budgets, schedules, consultants, and may supervise other PMs—best for someone with 7+ years construction/engineering PM and 3+ years leading teams.
Sr. Project Manager (Capital Programs & Development)
- Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Salary: $136,000–$160,000 + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Own complex capital programs and ground‑up development from entitlement through construction. Heavy focus on zoning, permits, RFPs/RFQs, contract negotiation, and risk management—ideal if you’ve run full lifecycle commercial development projects for 10+ years.
Manager, Product Management – Card Intelligence (AI/ML)
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Salary: $149,800–$171,000 + performance incentives, benefits
- Type: Full-time
Lead product work on AI and ML-powered marketing & acquisition for Capital One’s card business. Great for PMs with data/ML or infra experience who want to own a multi‑year roadmap and partner closely with data scientists and engineers.
Senior Manager, Product Management – Back Office Servicing
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Salary: $182,500–$208,300 + incentives, benefits
- Type: Full-time
Lead two product managers and multiple tech teams to automate complex back‑office operations (SCRA, specialty servicing) with AI and cloud data. Best for senior PMs with 4+ years product experience and comfort in regulated, operations-heavy domains.
Consulting Principal (Manufacturing / Automotive), Associate Director
- Employer: Cognizant Consulting
- Location: Hybrid – Chicago, IL or Minneapolis, MN
- Salary: $122,400–$194,000 + bonus, stock, full benefits
- Type: Full-time
High‑profile Associate Director role leading consulting teams for industrial manufacturing and automotive clients. You’ll sell and deliver transformations, drive AI‑led strategy, and work directly with C‑suite leaders.
Project Manager – Industrial Construction
- Employer: Amrize
- Location: Chicago, IL (multi‑office / travel up to 30%)
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Run $5M+ industrial and heavy construction projects from concept to startup, with strong emphasis on safety, schedule, and budget. Great for PMs with 7–10 years industrial project experience and engineering background.
Technical Manager – Agile Program / Delivery
- Employer: Capgemini
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Salary: $97,760–$153,720 + potential incentives, benefits
- Type: Full-time
Act as Agile Program/Delivery Manager for large tech programs, coordinating global dev, QA, DevOps, and support teams. Ideal if you have 8+ years program/delivery management, strong Agile chops, and experience with distributed teams.
Lead Business Consultant – Individual & Family Markets
- Employer: Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC)
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid, 3 days in office/week)
- Salary: $92,700–$167,500
- Type: Full-time
Lead ACA/QHP regulatory filing and plan management work across Individual & Family Markets. Good fit if you have 5+ years in project/strategy/healthcare functions and can drive complex, cross‑functional regulatory programs.
Experienced Consultant – Energy & Utilities
- Employer: West Monroe
- Location: Chicago, IL (travel 50–75%)
- Salary (non‑listed Chicago band): Typically $89,300–$120,800 depending on office proximity
- Type: Full-time
Consulting role where you’ll own workstreams on grid modernization, energy transition, and utility tech projects. Great stepping stone into leadership if you have 2+ years consulting or utility experience and want client‑facing impact.
License Owner & Operator – Chicago
- Employer: Stranger Soccer
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Salary: Not salaried – entrepreneurial license model
- Type: Full-time (owner/operator)
Run the Stranger Soccer brand in Chicago as your own business: secure fields, build a small team, grow the player base, and manage operations. Perfect if you love soccer, have local connections, and want to build a community‑driven venture.
Sr. Creative Project Manager – Omnichannel Campaigns
- Employer: Creative Circle (staffing for client)
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid; also open to several other cities)
- Salary: Not listed (3–6 month full‑time contract, likely ongoing)
- Type: Contract (40+ hrs/week)
Lead large integrated creative and marketing campaigns from intake through delivery, partnering with in‑house or agency creative teams. Best for senior PMs with 7+ years creative/agency experience and strong Workfront/Asana‑type tool skills.
Pre‑Construction Manager – AWS AMER Construction
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Chicago, IL (travel ~25%)
- Salary: $111,300–$186,100 + RSUs, sign‑on, benefits
- Type: Full-time
Own pre‑construction for AWS data centers—bids, contracts, constructability reviews, and site evaluations. Great if you have 5+ years construction/project management and want to work on mission‑critical infrastructure.
Associate Director – Scheduler Lead, Data Center Construction
- Employer: Turner & Townsend
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Salary: Listed as $140K–$1200K (likely a typo; expect senior‑level comp)
- Type: Full-time
Lead scheduling for large data center projects, using Primavera P6/MS Project in an integrated cost/risk environment. Ideal for schedulers with 8+ years experience on big construction programs who want an Associate Director title.
Manager, Implementation Management
- Employer: Engine (AI‑native travel platform)
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid‑hub model)
- Salary: $110,000–$160,000 + equity, possible bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead a team rolling out $200K–$1M+ B2B travel platform deals, owning implementation strategy, cross‑functional coordination, and scalable onboarding processes. Great for SaaS leaders with 4+ years in implementation/CS and 1+ year managing people.
Senior Engagement Manager – AWS ProServe EDU & SLG
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Salary: $153,600–$207,700 + RSUs, sign‑on, benefits
- Type: Full-time
Run complex cloud transformation projects for education and government clients, blending program management with deep AWS knowledge. Best for leaders with 7+ years enterprise IT delivery, 5+ years cloud, and experience guiding multiple Agile teams.
Lead Product Manager, Everand
- Employer: Scribd, Inc.
- Location: Chicago, IL (remote‑friendly within approved cities)
- Salary (US outside CA): $141,000–$244,000 + equity, strong benefits
- Type: Full-time
Own the Everand reading app end‑to‑end: vision, roadmap, and experience across iOS/Android. Ideal for consumer PMs with 7+ years experience, 3+ years owning a large mobile app, strong A/B testing chops, and a love of books.
Commercial Lending Transformation Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + annual bonus, benefits
- Type: Full-time
Lead commercial lending and banking operations transformations—from origination to collections—for major financial institutions. Great for managers with 5+ years experience in consulting or banking ops who can run multi‑workstream change programs.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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