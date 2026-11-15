Chicago’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for people who can run complex projects, products, and transformations. If you’ve got senior experience and want impact and strong pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Chicago, IL (local candidates only)

(local candidates only) Salary: Up to $125,000 base + bonus, 401(k) match, medical/dental, PTO

+ bonus, 401(k) match, medical/dental, PTO Type: Full-time

Family-owned federal contractor where you’ll manage $3M–$40M federal construction projects, not just be “another PM.” Ideal if you have 5+ years PM experience with federal work and want growth plus better work–life balance.

Employer: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

Location: Remote (open to Chicago; near major airport)

(open to Chicago; near major airport) Salary: $155,000–$165,000 + bonus, full benefits

+ bonus, full benefits Type: Full-time

Lead global capital programs across manufacturing sites for a major medical device brand. Great fit if you have 12–14+ years experience with large, complex, regulated projects and want to shape network-wide engineering and automation strategy.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Chicago, IL

Salary: $136,000–$160,000 + benefits

+ benefits Type: Full-time

Senior PM role overseeing large facilities, tenant improvements, and capital projects for major clients. You’ll lead budgets, schedules, consultants, and may supervise other PMs—best for someone with 7+ years construction/engineering PM and 3+ years leading teams.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Chicago, IL

Salary: $136,000–$160,000 + benefits

+ benefits Type: Full-time

Own complex capital programs and ground‑up development from entitlement through construction. Heavy focus on zoning, permits, RFPs/RFQs, contract negotiation, and risk management—ideal if you’ve run full lifecycle commercial development projects for 10+ years.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Chicago, IL

Salary: $149,800–$171,000 + performance incentives, benefits

+ performance incentives, benefits Type: Full-time

Lead product work on AI and ML-powered marketing & acquisition for Capital One’s card business. Great for PMs with data/ML or infra experience who want to own a multi‑year roadmap and partner closely with data scientists and engineers.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Chicago, IL

Salary: $182,500–$208,300 + incentives, benefits

+ incentives, benefits Type: Full-time

Lead two product managers and multiple tech teams to automate complex back‑office operations (SCRA, specialty servicing) with AI and cloud data. Best for senior PMs with 4+ years product experience and comfort in regulated, operations-heavy domains.

Employer: Cognizant Consulting

Location: Hybrid – Chicago, IL or Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $122,400–$194,000 + bonus, stock, full benefits

+ bonus, stock, full benefits Type: Full-time

High‑profile Associate Director role leading consulting teams for industrial manufacturing and automotive clients. You’ll sell and deliver transformations, drive AI‑led strategy, and work directly with C‑suite leaders.

Employer: Amrize

Location: Chicago, IL (multi‑office / travel up to 30%)

(multi‑office / travel up to 30%) Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Full-time

Run $5M+ industrial and heavy construction projects from concept to startup, with strong emphasis on safety, schedule, and budget. Great for PMs with 7–10 years industrial project experience and engineering background.

Employer: Capgemini

Location: Chicago, IL

Salary: $97,760–$153,720 + potential incentives, benefits

+ potential incentives, benefits Type: Full-time

Act as Agile Program/Delivery Manager for large tech programs, coordinating global dev, QA, DevOps, and support teams. Ideal if you have 8+ years program/delivery management, strong Agile chops, and experience with distributed teams.

Employer: Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC)

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid, 3 days in office/week )

(hybrid, ) Salary: $92,700–$167,500

Type: Full-time

Lead ACA/QHP regulatory filing and plan management work across Individual & Family Markets. Good fit if you have 5+ years in project/strategy/healthcare functions and can drive complex, cross‑functional regulatory programs.

Employer: West Monroe

Location: Chicago, IL (travel 50–75%)

(travel 50–75%) Salary (non‑listed Chicago band): Typically $89,300–$120,800 depending on office proximity

Typically depending on office proximity Type: Full-time

Consulting role where you’ll own workstreams on grid modernization, energy transition, and utility tech projects. Great stepping stone into leadership if you have 2+ years consulting or utility experience and want client‑facing impact.

Employer: Stranger Soccer

Location: Chicago, IL

Salary: Not salaried – entrepreneurial license model

Type: Full-time (owner/operator)

Run the Stranger Soccer brand in Chicago as your own business: secure fields, build a small team, grow the player base, and manage operations. Perfect if you love soccer, have local connections, and want to build a community‑driven venture.

Employer: Creative Circle (staffing for client)

(staffing for client) Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid; also open to several other cities)

(hybrid; also open to several other cities) Salary: Not listed (3–6 month full‑time contract , likely ongoing)

Not listed (3–6 month , likely ongoing) Type: Contract (40+ hrs/week)

Lead large integrated creative and marketing campaigns from intake through delivery, partnering with in‑house or agency creative teams. Best for senior PMs with 7+ years creative/agency experience and strong Workfront/Asana‑type tool skills.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Chicago, IL (travel ~25%)

(travel ~25%) Salary: $111,300–$186,100 + RSUs, sign‑on, benefits

+ RSUs, sign‑on, benefits Type: Full-time

Own pre‑construction for AWS data centers—bids, contracts, constructability reviews, and site evaluations. Great if you have 5+ years construction/project management and want to work on mission‑critical infrastructure.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Chicago, IL

Salary: Listed as $140K–$1200K (likely a typo; expect senior‑level comp)

Listed as (likely a typo; expect senior‑level comp) Type: Full-time

Lead scheduling for large data center projects, using Primavera P6/MS Project in an integrated cost/risk environment. Ideal for schedulers with 8+ years experience on big construction programs who want an Associate Director title.

Employer: Engine (AI‑native travel platform)

(AI‑native travel platform) Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid‑hub model)

(hybrid‑hub model) Salary: $110,000–$160,000 + equity, possible bonus

+ equity, possible bonus Type: Full-time

Lead a team rolling out $200K–$1M+ B2B travel platform deals, owning implementation strategy, cross‑functional coordination, and scalable onboarding processes. Great for SaaS leaders with 4+ years in implementation/CS and 1+ year managing people.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Chicago, IL

Salary: $153,600–$207,700 + RSUs, sign‑on, benefits

+ RSUs, sign‑on, benefits Type: Full-time

Run complex cloud transformation projects for education and government clients, blending program management with deep AWS knowledge. Best for leaders with 7+ years enterprise IT delivery, 5+ years cloud, and experience guiding multiple Agile teams.

Employer: Scribd, Inc.

Location: Chicago, IL (remote‑friendly within approved cities)

(remote‑friendly within approved cities) Salary (US outside CA): $141,000–$244,000 + equity, strong benefits

+ equity, strong benefits Type: Full-time

Own the Everand reading app end‑to‑end: vision, roadmap, and experience across iOS/Android. Ideal for consumer PMs with 7+ years experience, 3+ years owning a large mobile app, strong A/B testing chops, and a love of books.

Employer: PwC

Location: Chicago, IL

Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + annual bonus, benefits

+ annual bonus, benefits Type: Full-time

Lead commercial lending and banking operations transformations—from origination to collections—for major financial institutions. Great for managers with 5+ years experience in consulting or banking ops who can run multi‑workstream change programs.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.