Chicago’s legal market is buzzing right now, especially for folks with compliance, litigation, and legal tech experience. Here are several strong openings across law firms, fintech, AI, and in‑house teams.

Employer: Stealth (insurance defense firm)

Stealth (insurance defense firm) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $120,000–$180,000 (plus benefits)

(plus benefits) Handle a substantive workers’ comp defense caseload for employers and carriers, appear before the IWCC, and work closely with experienced partners. Great fit if you know Illinois workers’ comp and want strong pay with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid; national AmLaw firm)

(hybrid; national AmLaw firm) Type: Full-time (business professional, non-billable)

Salary: $190,000–$240,000

Lead review and negotiation of outside counsel guidelines, NDAs, BAAs, and other client terms for a large firm. Ideal if you have AmLaw 100 experience and enjoy legal ethics, conflicts, and policy work more than billable hours.

Employer: Fish & Richardson P.C.

Location: Chicago, IL (or other US offices; hybrid)

(or other US offices; hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$200,000

Join the top-ranked patent practice drafting patent applications and supporting IP litigation on cutting‑edge semiconductor tech. Great for an electrical engineer with patent drafting experience who may want to attend law school later.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a Chicago boutique)

(recruiting for a Chicago boutique) Location: Chicago, IL (Fully Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $200,000 base + bonus + origination credit

+ bonus + origination credit Sophisticated estate planning for high‑net‑worth clients, with real business development upside and 20% origination credit. Best for attorneys with 5+ years of estate planning who want high‑quality work and clear earning growth.

Employer: PwC

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000–$321,500 (plus bonus & benefits)

(plus bonus & benefits) Lead regulatory and trade compliance initiatives, manage risk assessments, and guide teams through complex audits. Strong match if you have 6+ years in compliance and like high‑impact, client‑facing work.

Employer: RLI Insurance Company

Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,821–$102,704

Handle third‑party general liability claims with a focus on property damage, coverage analysis, and risk transfer. Good for adjusters or legally trained folks who enjoy complex coverage and want strong benefits and ESOP.

Employer: The Parking Spot (via VetJobs )

(via ) Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid, downtown)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$120,000+

First legal ops hire building intake, matter management, CLM (Onspring), budget tracking, and outside counsel management. Great for legal ops pros with 5+ years in-house experience who want to design systems from scratch.

Employer: Robinhood

Location: Chicago, IL (3+ days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Chicago band): $123,000–$145,000 (plus bonus, equity & benefits)

(plus bonus, equity & benefits) Support the futures FCM compliance program, from WSPs and product reviews to marketing approvals and regulatory exams. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in futures/derivatives compliance and want a fast‑moving fintech environment.

Employer: Harvey

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $315,000–$385,000 OTE (75/25 split)

Lead a team of Legal Engineers supporting sales, showing in‑house teams how to use AI to transform corporate legal workflows. Best for senior corporate lawyers (7+ PQE, in‑house experience) who love legal tech and client strategy.

Employer: Harvey

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $315,000–$385,000 OTE (75/25 split)

Manage a team of ex‑lawyers driving adoption and expansion of Harvey’s AI platform after the sale. Great for JD‑qualified leaders (5+ years practice + 4+ years people management) who enjoy customer success, enablement, and AI.

Employer: Oliver James (recruiting for insurer)

(recruiting for insurer) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Manage a mixed portfolio of commercial auto, GL, premises, and other casualty claims, including litigated matters. Good fit if you have 3+ years casualty adjusting with strong BI, coverage, and litigation experience.

Employer: Lathrop GPM LLP

Location: Chicago, IL (plus other offices)

(plus other offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000+

Join a national practice defending toxic tort and environmental matters and advising on complex regulations (RCRA, CERCLA, CWA, CAA, TSCA). Great for litigators with 3+ years in environmental/tort who want courtroom time and mentorship.

Employer: Hiscox

Location: Chicago, IL (or other listed cities; hybrid)

(or other listed cities; hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$125,000

Handle moderate to complex commercial general liability claims, including litigation, coverage letters, and settlement negotiations. Nice option if you have 3–5 years GL claims experience and want strong PTO and wellness perks.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.