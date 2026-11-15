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🤝 Chicago Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings
Chicago’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from neighborhood outreach to family support and education. If you like helping people and being out in the community, this week has some solid options.
Community Engagement Coordinator
- Employer: Alliance Care 360
- Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid, community-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help connect people to sexual health, behavioral health, housing, food, and other support services across Chicago. This role is great if you enjoy building partnerships, planning outreach events, and working with LGBTQ+ communities and people facing barriers to care.
Family Services Coordinator – Ronald McDonald House (Comer Children’s Hospital)
- Employer: Ronald McDonald House Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana
- Location: 5444 S. Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 5pm–10pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Evening role supporting families with hospitalized children—welcoming guests, checking them in, coordinating rooms, and working with volunteers. Good fit if you’re compassionate, organized, and want meaningful work that still leaves your days free.
Part-Time Program Coordinator – Maternal Child Health Male Involvement
- Employer: Access Community Health Network
- Location: Chicago, IL (multiple West Side sites)
- Type: Part-time, grant-funded
- Salary: Pay range noted by employer but exact numbers not listed here
Coordinate programs that support expectant fathers and new dads on Chicago’s West Side. You’ll run groups, track data, and link men to jobs, parenting support, and community resources—ideal if you have community health or case management experience.
Direct Support Professional (Independent Living Coach)
- Employer: Trinity Services Inc.
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.80–$23.50 per hour
Support adults with intellectual disabilities and/or mental illness in their homes and communities—help with daily living, appointments, and life skills. Training is provided, so this is a strong entry point if you’re caring, patient, and ready for hands-on work.
Convener Project Coordinator
- Employer: UCAN (Chicago)
- Location: Chicago, IL – North Lawndale & Riverdale focus
- Type: Full-time (evenings/weekends required)
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate violence prevention efforts by bringing together local groups, leaders, and residents. You’ll help run community meetings, support crisis response, and keep partners connected—best for someone who knows these neighborhoods and is comfortable in high-risk settings.
Case Manager – Diverse Learner Supports
- Employer: Chicago Public Schools (John Whistler School)
- Location: 11533 S. Ada Street, Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $64,469.94 – $82,839.39
Lead special education and 504 planning at a CPS school—running meetings, managing timelines, and making sure services match each student’s needs. Great for licensed special educators who want to focus on coordination and compliance rather than classroom teaching.
Nanny/Caregiver
- Employer: Private family (NANNY/BABYSITTING)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: In-person, flexible/other
- Pay: $50–$65 per day
Provide hands-on care for children in a private home, including meals, play, and light housekeeping. Good match if you have childcare experience and want flexible hours in a more personal, family-based setting.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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