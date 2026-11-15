Chicago’s creative scene is busy right now—agencies, media, and brands are all hiring. If you work in design, content, or UX, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Creative Circle

Creative Circle Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid, onsite Day 1)

Type: Contract (3–6 months, potential to extend)

Salary: Not listed

This senior Art Director role is all about leading big ideas for business solutions clients—owning creative strategy, running ideation sessions, and mentoring teams across digital campaigns and presentations. You’ll need 8+ years of experience, a strong digital portfolio, and advanced Adobe Creative Cloud skills.

Employer: Real Chemistry / 21GRAMS

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid per company policy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $155,000

Lead product design for complex healthcare digital experiences—websites, platforms, and connected ecosystems—for major pharma and biotech clients. This role owns design vision, systems in Figma, accessibility (WCAG 2.2 AA), and team leadership, so it’s ideal if you have 10+ years in product/experience design and love high-impact, strategic work.

Employer: Fox Television Stations (FOX Chicago)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.00 – $72.00 per hour

FOX Chicago is rethinking local news and wants a reporter who can host, report, and create content across TV, streaming, social, and podcasts. If you have 5+ years in journalism and love telling smart, engaging stories about Chicago’s news, culture, and community, this is a strong on-air opportunity.

Employer: Current Global (part of Weber Shandwick)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,300 – $70,000 (range noted up to $70,000)

Join a human-first global communications agency, working on PR and reputation campaigns for big-name brands. This role blends media relations, client management, and mentoring junior staff—great if you have 2–3 years of agency or PR experience and want more client-facing responsibility.

Employer: Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,600 – $138,500

Design user experiences for healthcare products using human-centered design, prototyping tools (Sketch, InVision, Axure, Adobe CC), and usability testing. This is a good mid-level role if you have a solid UX/product design portfolio and want a purpose-driven company that invests in development.

Employer: Cresco Labs

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $150,000

Lead “The HotBox,” Cresco’s in-house creative team, overseeing design, copy, production, and project management for multiple cannabis brands and Sunnyside® retail. This is a senior leadership role focused on creative vision, operations, budgeting, and mentoring a multidisciplinary team—perfect if you have 10+ years in creative services and an interest in the cannabis space.

Employer: Not listed (fashion company)

Not listed (fashion company) Location: Chicago, IL 60610 (hybrid)

Type: Other (salary + commission/profit share)

Salary: $40,000 – $50,000 per year

Work on clothing collections from concept to production—trend research, design, tech packs, fabric sourcing, and managing sampling with manufacturers. This is a nice fit if you know garment construction and want a flexible schedule with potential commission, profit share, or even equity.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.