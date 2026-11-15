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Chicago
🔧 Chicago Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Chicago is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now around Chicago, IL.
House Cleaner (Part-Time)
- Employer: Maid Cleaners USA
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18–$20/hour
If you already have house cleaning experience, this is flexible part-time work going to different homes around the city. You’ll work mostly on your own, following checklists and focusing on detailed, high-quality cleaning.
Public Areas Attendant
- Employer: First Hospitality
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20/hour
- Benefits: Insurance, PTO, and holiday pay from day 1, 401(k) after 30 days
Keep hotel/restaurant public spaces like lobbies, restrooms, and banquet halls clean and welcoming. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and enjoy a guest-facing environment with clear growth paths.
Custodian Grounds
- Employer: The Michaels Organization
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.07/hour
Handle cleaning and light maintenance for residential buildings, inside and out—trash, floors, windows, basic repairs, and lawn/grounds care. Comes with a full benefits package, PTO, 401(k) match, and even a scholarship program for employees’ children.
Union Operating Engineer
- Employer: CBRE
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, union
- Pay: $51.54/hour (per collective bargaining agreement)
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance
Skilled role running and maintaining building systems—HVAC, electrical, plumbing, pumps, generators, and more. Best for experienced trades pros with a Journeyman or EPA Universal License who want union pay and big-building experience.
Project/Shift Lead (Janitorial Team Lead – 2nd Shift)
- Employer: UG2
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $27/hour
Lead a janitorial crew while still working hands-on—training staff, inspecting spaces, and keeping equipment and closets in top shape. Great step up if you have housekeeping leadership experience (10+ staff) and want supervisor-level pay.
Especialista en limpieza – Casas vacacionales
- Employer: Turned
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Tiempo completo
- Sueldo: $19–$21/hora, ~40 horas/semana
- Beneficios: Horario flexible, paid time off
Limpia casas de renta vacacional entre la salida y llegada de huéspedes: cocinas, baños, cuartos y áreas comunes. Necesitas licencia de conducir, carro propio con seguro, y disponibilidad domingos y lunes de 10:30 a.m. a 8:00 p.m.; experiencia en limpieza es un plus, pero ofrecen capacitación.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles on the same company page. Apply soon while these are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.