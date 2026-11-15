Chicago is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now around Chicago, IL.

Employer: Maid Cleaners USA

Maid Cleaners USA Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

If you already have house cleaning experience, this is flexible part-time work going to different homes around the city. You’ll work mostly on your own, following checklists and focusing on detailed, high-quality cleaning.

Employer: First Hospitality

First Hospitality Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour

Benefits: Insurance, PTO, and holiday pay from day 1, 401(k) after 30 days

Keep hotel/restaurant public spaces like lobbies, restrooms, and banquet halls clean and welcoming. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and enjoy a guest-facing environment with clear growth paths.

Employer: The Michaels Organization

The Michaels Organization Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.07/hour

Handle cleaning and light maintenance for residential buildings, inside and out—trash, floors, windows, basic repairs, and lawn/grounds care. Comes with a full benefits package, PTO, 401(k) match, and even a scholarship program for employees’ children.

Employer: CBRE

CBRE Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time, union

Pay: $51.54/hour (per collective bargaining agreement)

(per collective bargaining agreement) Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance

Skilled role running and maintaining building systems—HVAC, electrical, plumbing, pumps, generators, and more. Best for experienced trades pros with a Journeyman or EPA Universal License who want union pay and big-building experience.

Employer: UG2

UG2 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, Pay: $27/hour

Lead a janitorial crew while still working hands-on—training staff, inspecting spaces, and keeping equipment and closets in top shape. Great step up if you have housekeeping leadership experience (10+ staff) and want supervisor-level pay.

Employer: Turned

Turned Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Tiempo completo

Sueldo: $19–$21/hora , ~ 40 horas/semana

, ~ Beneficios: Horario flexible, paid time off

Limpia casas de renta vacacional entre la salida y llegada de huéspedes: cocinas, baños, cuartos y áreas comunes. Necesitas licencia de conducir, carro propio con seguro, y disponibilidad domingos y lunes de 10:30 a.m. a 8:00 p.m.; experiencia en limpieza es un plus, pero ofrecen capacitación.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles on the same company page. Apply soon while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.