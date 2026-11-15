Chicago’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, from neighborhood gyms to luxury fashion on Michigan Ave. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.25–$25.40/hour

Handle the meat counter, keep cases stocked and clean, and help customers with friendly, fast service. Good fit if you’re OK with cold temps, lifting up to 50 lbs, and want store discounts and other “Whole Benefits.”

Employer: Giorgio Armani

Location: Chicago, IL (Macy’s)

Chicago, IL (Macy’s) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour + bonus/commission potential

Luxury retail role where you build a client base, drive sales, and represent the Armani brand on the floor. Great if you love fashion, high-touch service, and working with an international customer mix.

Employer: Psycho Bunny

Psycho Bunny Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Seasonal (temporary)

Pay: $17.05/hour

Help customers find bold, premium styles, ring sales, and keep the store looking sharp during the busy season. Ideal if you’re outgoing, competitive, and want a cool employee discount.

Employer: Arc’teryx Equipment

Arc’teryx Equipment Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Seasonal (part-time availability model)

Pay: $19.20–$21.40/hour + bonus eligibility

Be the face of this outdoor brand, sharing technical product knowledge and helping guests gear up. Great for people who love being outside and want perks like gear discounts and “Live it, Learn it” paid days.

Employer: Hines

Location: Chicago, IL (Lincoln Common)

Chicago, IL (Lincoln Common) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$34/hour

Front-of-house role at a luxury residential community, handling resident requests, amenity reservations, and service issues. Good for hospitality pros; IL leasing agent license required within 120 days.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time

Support store operations, coach associates, and help with hiring and merchandising at this off-price fashion retailer. Nice step if you have 2–4 years in retail leadership and want growth into store management.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, inventory, and customer experience. Best for experienced managers (3–5 years in similar roles) who want full ownership and a path to further advancement.

Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time

Ring sales, answer questions, and keep the store welcoming while supporting AHF’s mission. Good if you like thrift, want to help a nonprofit, and are comfortable with steady customer interaction.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.05–$23/hour

Help retail and professional customers find the right auto parts, handle the register, and do light services like battery tests. Nice fit if you’re into cars and want strong benefits even as a part-timer.

Employer: PLS

Location: 4655 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago, IL 60609

Type: Full-time

Pay band: $17.05–$18.60/hour

Be the face of this financial services center—cash checks, handle transactions, and explain products. Great for bilingual folks and anyone with cash-handling or financial services experience.

Employer: Lacoste

Lacoste Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Part-time

Help customers with classic Lacoste styles, run the register, and keep the floor tidy. Good entry into fashion retail if you like a fast pace and can work weekends and holidays.

Employer: Madewell

Madewell Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.05–$19.10/hour

Support customers with denim and everyday basics, help with floor sets, and enjoy up to 60% off J.Crew Group brands. Perfect for fashion fans wanting flexible seasonal hours.

Employer: Unifi (Prospect International Airport Services)

Unifi (Prospect International Airport Services) Location: Chicago, IL (O’Hare)

Chicago, IL (O’Hare) Type: Full-time, P.M. shift

Base pay: $19.75/hour

Assist passengers in wheelchairs through the airport, offering hands-on help and customer care. Good if you like an active job in an airport setting and can work later shifts.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time

Welcome members, give tours, sign up new accounts, and keep the club clean. Nice for people who enjoy a gym environment and want a steady weekday afternoon/evening schedule.

Employer: Qualtrics

Qualtrics Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Chicago, IL (hybrid) Type: Full-time

Pay: $73,500–$89,000/year

Own a portfolio of enterprise customers, lead technical implementations, and drive adoption of the Qualtrics platform. Best for candidates with 3+ years working with large organizations and strong technical + consulting skills.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Premium Retail Services Location: Chicago, IL 60609

Chicago, IL 60609 Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.05/hour

Travel between local stores to stock shelves, set displays, and upload photos via app. Great if you like working independently, are detail-oriented, and want flexible part-time hours.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Part-time

Prepare bakery/deli items, slice and package orders, and keep cases fresh and clean. Good for food lovers who enjoy customer interaction and don’t mind working with ovens, slicers, and cold cases.

Employer: Channel Partners Solutions, LLC

Channel Partners Solutions, LLC Location: Chicago, IL (travel across market)

Chicago, IL (travel across market) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.04–$28/hour

Lead teams installing fixtures and electronic displays, handling remodels and resets across big-box and electronics stores. Strong match if you have planogram/installation experience and can travel with your own tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Polish your resume tonight and send a few quick applications while these are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.