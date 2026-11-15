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Chicago
🚌 Chicago transportation jobs with multiple solid driving roles
4 days ago
Chicago’s transportation scene is busy year-round, and there’s steady demand for safe, reliable drivers and mechanics. If you like being on the move (or working on the machines that move us), these openings are worth a look.
Delivery Driver (Part-Time)
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Flexible pizza delivery job that can fit around school or a second gig. You’ll use your own insured car, must be 18+ with a valid license, and can grow into management if you stick with it.
Operating Engineer – Solar Project
- Employer: Pepper Construction Group
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Union scale with union benefits
Run heavy equipment (excavators, dozers, cranes, loaders, etc.) on a solar construction project. Great fit if you’re an experienced operator who wants union pay and benefits and steady large-project work.
OTR CDL-A Truck Driver – Avg. $84,500–$94,640/Year
- Employer: SOAR Transportation Group
- Location: Chicago, IL (OTR, West Coast–Midwest)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $84,500–$94,640/year avg; Top 10% up to $108,160
Long-haul, no-touch freight with $0.65–$0.70/mile, 2,500–2,800 miles/week, newer Freightliner Cascadias, and health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and safety bonuses. Requires Class A CDL, 1+ year OTR, age 23+.
Commercial Driver – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive company vehicles (no CDL needed) to deliver auto parts to shops and help in-store customers. Good for someone 18+ with a valid license who wants a steady, customer-facing driving role.
Commercial Driver – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar to the part-time role but with a full-time, flexible schedule including some nights and weekends. Great if you want stable hours, benefits eligibility, and regular routes without needing a CDL.
Aircraft Maintenance Technician
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
- Location: Chicago, IL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $29–$55/hour + shift differential & bonus potential
Hands-on role working on high-end civilian aircraft—inspections, repairs, troubleshooting systems, and ground runs. A&P license and HS diploma required, with benefits starting day one, 401(k) match, PTO, and flexible schedules (5x8, 4x10, 3x12).
OTR CDL-A Truck Driver (Amazon / Dry Van / Reefer)
- Employer: AZ TRANS LLC
- Location: Chicago, IL (OTR, nationwide)
- Type: Full-time / Contract
- Salary: $2,500–$3,500+ per week
High-earning OTR CDL-A job running mostly Amazon drop & hook, plus dry van and reefer. Looking for 2+ years CDL-A experience, with a fuel card and steady miles; drivers accepted from all 50 states.
No Experience CDL A Driver – Regional
- Employer: Not listed (regional carrier)
- Location: Chicago, IL (regional)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $1,400–$1,600+/week; $850/week during training
Regional Class A job that welcomes new CDL grads with paid training, orientation and transition bonuses, and a 34-hour weekly reset at home. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and lots of extra perks.
Professional Delivery Route Drivers – Fine Dining
- Employer: kcs
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Contract / Side-gig
- Salary: $35–$40/hour (2-hour minimum per route)
Side-gig for experienced food delivery drivers (DoorDash, UberEats, etc.) using your own car. Pre-scheduled fine-dining routes on select dates, with strict delivery instructions and strong focus on professionalism and communication.
Heavy Equipment Mechanic (Railroad Equipment)
- Employer: Metra
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time (Union)
- Salary: Union rates (varies by CBA)
Work on Metra’s roadway maintenance machines—diesel, hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical systems. Needs 3 years’ experience and/or vocational training, ability to get a CDL-B within 60 days, and comfort working in both shop and field environments.
Amazon Delivery Driver – Non-CDL
- Employer: F.A.E Distributors Inc. (Amazon DSP)
- Location: Chicago, IL 60628
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary
- Salary: $23.75/hour
Drive an Amazon-branded van delivering packages on 8–10 hour shifts between about 10am–8pm. Includes paid training, overtime, PTO, health insurance, 401(k) with match, and parental leave; must be 21+, able to lift 50 lbs, and comfortable in all weather.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—transportation roles in Chicago open and fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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