Chicago’s transportation scene is busy year-round, and there’s steady demand for safe, reliable drivers and mechanics. If you like being on the move (or working on the machines that move us), these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Flexible pizza delivery job that can fit around school or a second gig. You’ll use your own insured car, must be 18+ with a valid license, and can grow into management if you stick with it.

Employer: Pepper Construction Group

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Union scale with union benefits

Run heavy equipment (excavators, dozers, cranes, loaders, etc.) on a solar construction project. Great fit if you’re an experienced operator who wants union pay and benefits and steady large-project work.

Employer: SOAR Transportation Group

Location: Chicago, IL (OTR, West Coast–Midwest)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,500–$94,640/year avg; Top 10% up to $108,160

Long-haul, no-touch freight with $0.65–$0.70/mile, 2,500–2,800 miles/week, newer Freightliner Cascadias, and health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and safety bonuses. Requires Class A CDL, 1+ year OTR, age 23+.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles (no CDL needed) to deliver auto parts to shops and help in-store customers. Good for someone 18+ with a valid license who wants a steady, customer-facing driving role.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the part-time role but with a full-time, flexible schedule including some nights and weekends. Great if you want stable hours, benefits eligibility, and regular routes without needing a CDL.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chicago, IL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29–$55/hour + shift differential & bonus potential

Hands-on role working on high-end civilian aircraft—inspections, repairs, troubleshooting systems, and ground runs. A&P license and HS diploma required, with benefits starting day one, 401(k) match, PTO, and flexible schedules (5x8, 4x10, 3x12).

Employer: AZ TRANS LLC

Location: Chicago, IL (OTR, nationwide)

Type: Full-time / Contract

Salary: $2,500–$3,500+ per week

High-earning OTR CDL-A job running mostly Amazon drop & hook, plus dry van and reefer. Looking for 2+ years CDL-A experience, with a fuel card and steady miles; drivers accepted from all 50 states.

Employer: Not listed (regional carrier)

Not listed (regional carrier) Location: Chicago, IL (regional)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $1,400–$1,600+/week; $850/week during training

Regional Class A job that welcomes new CDL grads with paid training, orientation and transition bonuses, and a 34-hour weekly reset at home. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and lots of extra perks.

Employer: kcs

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Contract / Side-gig

Salary: $35–$40/hour (2-hour minimum per route)

Side-gig for experienced food delivery drivers (DoorDash, UberEats, etc.) using your own car. Pre-scheduled fine-dining routes on select dates, with strict delivery instructions and strong focus on professionalism and communication.

Employer: Metra

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time (Union)

Salary: Union rates (varies by CBA)

Work on Metra’s roadway maintenance machines—diesel, hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical systems. Needs 3 years’ experience and/or vocational training, ability to get a CDL-B within 60 days, and comfort working in both shop and field environments.

Employer: F.A.E Distributors Inc. (Amazon DSP)

Location: Chicago, IL 60628

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary

Salary: $23.75/hour

Drive an Amazon-branded van delivering packages on 8–10 hour shifts between about 10am–8pm. Includes paid training, overtime, PTO, health insurance, 401(k) with match, and parental leave; must be 21+, able to lift 50 lbs, and comfortable in all weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—transportation roles in Chicago open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.