Chicago neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from home decor and furniture to pet supplies and kids’ toys.

Item: Guppy grass from home aquariums

Condition: Healthy plant cuttings; may include live Ramshorn and Bladder snails

Location: Dunning, Chicago, IL

Source: trashnothing.com

Details: The poster is trimming back two fish tanks and will have lots of extra guppy grass they don’t want to waste. First come, first served. Good for planted tanks or breeding setups.

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Item: Many small and medium cardboard boxes

Condition: Used but suitable for shipping, storage, or projects

Location: Dunning, Chicago, IL

Source: trashnothing.com

Details: Perfect if you’re mailing packages, organizing a closet, or doing craft projects. The giver no longer sells online and wants all boxes gone ASAP.

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Item: Many clean glass jars, assorted shapes and sizes

Condition: Clean, washed; photos show examples of styles

Location: Dunning, Chicago, IL

Source: trashnothing.com

Details: Great for pickling, crafts, storage, or art projects. You’ll get a mix of jar types similar to those in the pictures.

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Item: About 50+ glass jars of various sizes

Condition: Have been outside for a couple weeks; some lids are rusty or missing, but most jars still have lids

Location: Dunning, Chicago, IL

Source: trashnothing.com

Details: Originally saved for pickling vegetables and small projects. Expect to sort through for the best lids, but there are plenty of usable jars.

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Item: 8x8 vintage-style area rug

Condition: Described as beautiful, with intricate blue and beige patterns

Location: Ravenswood Manor, Chicago, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Details: Neutral colors that can work in a living room, bedroom, or office. Nice option if you want a statement rug without spending money.

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Item: Outdoor compost tumbler bin

Condition: Functions properly with all original parts; only used a little bit

Location: North Center, Chicago, IL, about one block from Ravenswood Elementary School

Source: nextdoor.com

Details: Designed for efficient composting and ideal for a backyard or garden. Note: the description mentions “Cash or Venmo”, so confirm with the poster whether it’s still free before heading over.

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Item: Mixed lot of kids’ toys

Includes: Kids kitchen set, Duplo, Hot Wheels

Location: South Lake View, Chicago, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Details: Great starter bundle for young kids who like building and pretend play. Check the listing for photos and exact pieces.

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Item: Remainder of a 4-lb bag of Hill's Prescription Diet k/d Kidney Care chicken dry cat food

Condition: Open bag; some food already used

Location: Belmont Cragin neighborhood (Cragin Park), Chicago, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Details: Intended for cats with kidney issues. The previous cat has passed away, and the owner would rather give the food to someone who can use it.

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Item: Kenneth Cole New York suitcase

Condition: Used – fair; a bit beaten up with a finicky zipper

Location: Logan Square, Chicago, IL

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Details: Could work for someone handy who can repair the zipper or use it for storage rather than travel.

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Item: Handmade table with metal pipe base and reclaimed wood herringbone top

Condition: Used – fair; stored outside under a tarp, with rust on metal legs and flaking/cracking wood

Approx. size: 3’ 5” long x 20.5” deep x 30.5” tall

Location: Chicago, IL

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Details: Free to whoever wants it. Good candidate for a refinishing project or use as a rustic outdoor or workshop table.

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Item: Glass-top table with steel base

Condition: Used – like new, in good condition

Dimensions: 47" long x 31" high x 14" wide

Location: Chicago, IL

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Details: Slim profile makes it a nice fit for an entryway, hallway, or behind a sofa. Poster asks that you message if you’re interested and can pick up today.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Artificial palm tree, about 6 ft tall

Condition: Used – good

Location: Chicago, IL

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Details: Nice for adding greenery indoors without maintenance. Pick up only.

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Item: Kittens needing homes

Details: 3 tuxedo (black/white) kittens

First two photos: girl

Next two photos: boy

Last two photos: girl

Location: Ashburn, Chicago, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Be sure you’re ready for a long-term pet commitment before responding.

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Item: Assorted kids’ T-shirts, sizes 4 and 4T

Condition: Mixed lot; specific shirts not fully listed

Location: Lincoln Square, Chicago, IL

Source: trashnothing.com

Details: Includes Disney-themed shirts and a Toy Story shirt, plus others. Great for a kid who’s around 4 years old and needs extra play clothes.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Chicago tend to go fast, especially furniture and pet supplies.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.