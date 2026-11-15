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🎁 Community Freebies in Chicago — Rugs, Tables, Toys & More
Chicago neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from home decor and furniture to pet supplies and kids’ toys.
Guppy Grass (Dunning, Chicago)
Item: Guppy grass from home aquariums
Condition: Healthy plant cuttings; may include live Ramshorn and Bladder snails
Location: Dunning, Chicago, IL
Source: trashnothing.com
Details: The poster is trimming back two fish tanks and will have lots of extra guppy grass they don’t want to waste. First come, first served. Good for planted tanks or breeding setups.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Small boxes for shipping/storage (Dunning, Chicago)
Item: Many small and medium cardboard boxes
Condition: Used but suitable for shipping, storage, or projects
Location: Dunning, Chicago, IL
Source: trashnothing.com
Details: Perfect if you’re mailing packages, organizing a closet, or doing craft projects. The giver no longer sells online and wants all boxes gone ASAP.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Jars for pickling or any other use (Dunning, Chicago)
Item: Many clean glass jars, assorted shapes and sizes
Condition: Clean, washed; photos show examples of styles
Location: Dunning, Chicago, IL
Source: trashnothing.com
Details: Great for pickling, crafts, storage, or art projects. You’ll get a mix of jar types similar to those in the pictures.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Many Jars, Most with Lids (Dunning, Chicago)
Item: About 50+ glass jars of various sizes
Condition: Have been outside for a couple weeks; some lids are rusty or missing, but most jars still have lids
Location: Dunning, Chicago, IL
Source: trashnothing.com
Details: Originally saved for pickling vegetables and small projects. Expect to sort through for the best lids, but there are plenty of usable jars.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Vintage Style Area Rug - 8x8 (Ravenswood Manor)
Item: 8x8 vintage-style area rug
Condition: Described as beautiful, with intricate blue and beige patterns
Location: Ravenswood Manor, Chicago, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Details: Neutral colors that can work in a living room, bedroom, or office. Nice option if you want a statement rug without spending money.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Outdoor Compost Tumbler Bin (Near Ravenswood Elementary)
Item: Outdoor compost tumbler bin
Condition: Functions properly with all original parts; only used a little bit
Location: North Center, Chicago, IL, about one block from Ravenswood Elementary School
Source: nextdoor.com
Details: Designed for efficient composting and ideal for a backyard or garden. Note: the description mentions “Cash or Venmo”, so confirm with the poster whether it’s still free before heading over.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Toys (South Lake View)
Item: Mixed lot of kids’ toys
Includes: Kids kitchen set, Duplo, Hot Wheels
Location: South Lake View, Chicago, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Details: Great starter bundle for young kids who like building and pretend play. Check the listing for photos and exact pieces.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Hill's Prescription Diet k/d Kidney Care Cat Food
Item: Remainder of a 4-lb bag of Hill's Prescription Diet k/d Kidney Care chicken dry cat food
Condition: Open bag; some food already used
Location: Belmont Cragin neighborhood (Cragin Park), Chicago, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Details: Intended for cats with kidney issues. The previous cat has passed away, and the owner would rather give the food to someone who can use it.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Kenneth Cole Luggage (Logan Square)
Item: Kenneth Cole New York suitcase
Condition: Used – fair; a bit beaten up with a finicky zipper
Location: Logan Square, Chicago, IL
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Details: Could work for someone handy who can repair the zipper or use it for storage rather than travel.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Table - Wood & Metal
Item: Handmade table with metal pipe base and reclaimed wood herringbone top
Condition: Used – fair; stored outside under a tarp, with rust on metal legs and flaking/cracking wood
Approx. size: 3’ 5” long x 20.5” deep x 30.5” tall
Location: Chicago, IL
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Details: Free to whoever wants it. Good candidate for a refinishing project or use as a rustic outdoor or workshop table.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free Glass-Top Table with Steel Base
Item: Glass-top table with steel base
Condition: Used – like new, in good condition
Dimensions: 47" long x 31" high x 14" wide
Location: Chicago, IL
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Details: Slim profile makes it a nice fit for an entryway, hallway, or behind a sofa. Poster asks that you message if you’re interested and can pick up today.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Fake Palm Tree
Item: Artificial palm tree, about 6 ft tall
Condition: Used – good
Location: Chicago, IL
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Details: Nice for adding greenery indoors without maintenance. Pick up only.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Kittens Born Aug 13 (Ashburn)
Item: Kittens needing homes
Details: 3 tuxedo (black/white) kittens
- First two photos: girl
- Next two photos: boy
- Last two photos: girl
Location: Ashburn, Chicago, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: Be sure you’re ready for a long-term pet commitment before responding.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Set of Kids’ 4 and 4T T-Shirts (Lincoln Square)
Item: Assorted kids’ T-shirts, sizes 4 and 4T
Condition: Mixed lot; specific shirts not fully listed
Location: Lincoln Square, Chicago, IL
Source: trashnothing.com
Details: Includes Disney-themed shirts and a Toy Story shirt, plus others. Great for a kid who’s around 4 years old and needs extra play clothes.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Chicago tend to go fast, especially furniture and pet supplies.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.