📢 Chicago woman charged in alleged theft of late mother’s pension

Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed charges against Lynn Stevenson, 75, of Chicago, for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from her late mother’s Chicago Teachers Pension Fund benefits.

Raoul’s office says that over 29 years, after her mother died in October 1991, Stevenson allegedly continued to collect and spend pension payments for her own personal expenses.

She is charged with:

Two counts of theft and one count of misappropriation of financial institution property (all Class 1 felonies , up to 15 years in prison each)

and (all , up to in prison each) One count of misappropriation of financial institution property ( Class 2 felony , up to 7 years )

of misappropriation of financial institution property ( , up to ) 10 counts of forgery (Class 3 felonies, up to 5 years each)

Her next court date is Jan. 28, 2027. The case was referred by the Chicago Teachers Pension Fund and is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Samantha Cain.

The Attorney General’s office notes that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.