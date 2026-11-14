Chicago’s real estate and planning scene is busy right now, from airport terminals to neighborhood apartments. Here are several solid roles if you like shaping how the city grows and runs.

Employer: Landrum & Brown

Landrum & Brown Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $130,000/year

Work on terminal projects at some of the busiest airports in the world. Ideal if you have an architecture, planning, or engineering background and want complex, high-impact aviation work with strong professional development.

Employer: Nabidex

Nabidex Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Internship (Summer)

Salary: $100,000/year (listed)

Summer internship focused on DCF underwriting, Argus/Excel modeling, and market research. Good fit for students or early-career folks curious about asset management and real estate finance, with flexible hours and mentorship.

Employer: The Michaels Organization

The Michaels Organization Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00/hour

Front-line leasing and marketing role helping keep communities full and residents supported. You’ll handle tours, applications, outreach marketing, and fair housing–compliant leasing with benefits and PTO.

Employer: Frog City Realty

Frog City Realty Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entrepreneurial brokerage role focused on Chicago commercial properties and investments. Great if you’re licensed (or working on it), want deal experience, and like building a client network; Mandarin is a plus but not required.

Employer: Block Property Group, LLC

Block Property Group, LLC Location: Chicago, IL 60646

Type: Full-time (in person)

Salary: $45,000 – $55,000/year

Family-owned firm managing a growing portfolio on the North Side. You’ll help run day-to-day operations, leasing, tenant relations, and building inspections, with 401(k) and paid vacation.

Employer: Atlas Asset Management

Atlas Asset Management Location: Chicago, IL (South Side)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $50,000/year + 10% bonus

Hands-on role supporting residents and property operations across South Side rentals. Good for someone organized and people-focused who wants full benefits, 401(k), and a clear impact on local communities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.