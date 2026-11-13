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Chicago
113th Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 20
9 days ago
The 113th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place in Millennium Park on Friday, 11/20, with the lighting ceremony starting at 6:00 p.m. and the tree illumination around 6:30 p.m., followed by fireworks. The tree will remain lit in Millennium Park through 1/10.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Choose Chicago
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