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Chicago
‘Club Kid’ now playing in Chicago theaters
9 days ago
The film Club Kid is now playing in movie theaters in Chicago and several other U.S. cities. Residents can look for local showtimes at theaters near them. More information: https://t.co/kbnVT81TMv
This content is adapted from materials provided by Chicago Int'l Film Festival
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