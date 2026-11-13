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Illinois
Help for Illinois workers facing problems at work
7 days ago
The Illinois Department of Labor offers help to workers who face unpaid wages, unsafe work conditions, or workplace discrimination in Illinois. Workers can learn their rights and file a workplace complaint online if they believe their rights have been violated. More information and complaint forms: https://labor.illinois.gov/file-a-workplace-complaint.html
This content is adapted from materials provided by Illinois Department of Labor
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