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Basketball
📅 Murray State Racers vs. UIC at CFSB Center Dec. 17
12 days ago
📅 Murray State vs. UIC men’s basketball at CFSB Center
Catch the Murray State Racers Men’s Basketball team as they take on in-conference rival Illinois Chicago (UIC) at home.
- Date: December 17, 2026
- Time: 5:00 PM (note: text also mentions Tuesday at 7 PM, but the listing shows 5 PM)
- Place: CFSB Center, 1401 KY-121, Murray, KY
- Contact: 270-809-5577 for details
If you’re a Racers fan or just want a fun local game night, mark your calendar and head to the CFSB Center. Call 270-809-5577 with any questions about the game.
More Info: Murray State Racers Men's Basketball vs. Illinois ...
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