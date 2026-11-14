📅 Murray State vs. UIC men’s basketball at CFSB Center

Catch the Murray State Racers Men’s Basketball team as they take on in-conference rival Illinois Chicago (UIC) at home.

Date: December 17, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM (note: text also mentions Tuesday at 7 PM, but the listing shows 5 PM )

(note: text also mentions Tuesday at 7 PM, but the listing shows ) Place: CFSB Center, 1401 KY-121, Murray, KY

Contact: 270-809-5577 for details

If you’re a Racers fan or just want a fun local game night, mark your calendar and head to the CFSB Center. Call 270-809-5577 with any questions about the game.