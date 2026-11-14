📢 CPS fall survey, wellness, and discounts for staff and families Chicago Public Schools shared several updates for CPS families, staff, and community partners. Key actions and dates: Fall Survey: Share your input on attendance boundaries, AI, early childhood instruction, and specialty programs . The survey is anonymous and must be finished by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 20 .

Share your input on . The survey is anonymous and must be finished by . Funding advocacy: Parents and community partners can ride CPS buses to Springfield on December 1 to speak with legislators about fair funding for CPS schools. Seats are limited; sign up through cps.edu/advocacy .

Parents and community partners can ride CPS buses to to speak with legislators about fair funding for CPS schools. Seats are limited; sign up through . Health: COVID-19 and flu cases are rising. CPS urges families to stay up to date on vaccines, test around large gatherings, practice good hygiene, and stay home when sick. Find info at cps.edu/vaccines or call the Healthy CPS Hotline: 773-553-KIDS (5437) .

COVID-19 and flu cases are rising. CPS urges families to stay up to date on vaccines, test around large gatherings, practice good hygiene, and stay home when sick. Find info at or call the . AI policy: CPS blocks most AI apps for students but is building AI literacy and has an AI Guidebook at cps.edu/ai .

CPS blocks most AI apps for students but is building AI literacy and has an at . Key calendar dates: Nov 23–27 Thanksgiving break; Dec 17 Board meeting; Dec 21–Jan 1 winter break; Jan 4 no classes (PD day).

Thanksgiving break; Board meeting; winter break; no classes (PD day). Staff discounts: CPS staff get 10% off Joffrey’s The Nutcracker (Dec 4–27) with code JBCPS26 (some restrictions).

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