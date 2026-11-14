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Chicago
🚌 Chicago transportation jobs with multiple solid pay options
12 days ago
Chicago’s transportation scene is busy and hiring across all kinds of roles right now—from entry-level driving to skilled tech and control center work.
Here are several solid openings worth a look:
Valet Parking Attendant – 175 W Jackson (Temporary)
- Employer: Reimagined Parking
- Location: 175 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, temporary
- Pay: $17.60–$18/hr
You’ll park and retrieve guest cars in a busy downtown garage, keep things moving safely, and deliver friendly customer service. Full-time roles come with PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and more.
Automotive Technician
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus network)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00–$34.38/hr flat-rate + $1,500 sign-on bonus (for first-time hires)
Hands-on shop role doing inspections, repairs, and maintenance with paid ASE tests, day-one medical, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and on-the-job training.
Tractor Technician
- Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.04–$40.56/hr (plus possible sign-on bonus)
Maintain and repair J.B. Hunt tractors, including engines, brakes, and inspections. Offers career advancement, uniforms, boot program, strong benefits, and potential relocation help.
Field Service Technician – Chicago Metro
- Employer: Luminator Technology Group
- Location: Chicago Metro (public transit sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.74–$33.66/hr
Service and troubleshoot electronic systems on buses and other transit vehicles, mostly Saturday–Tuesday, 6:00am–4:30pm. Good fit if you like electrical work, being in the field, and seeing your fixes in action.
Delivery Driver – 5016 S Pulaski Rd
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 5016 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
Help in-store with orders and cleaning, then hit the road for deliveries using your own insured car. They want energetic, fast-moving drivers who can handle stairs, city traffic, and lots of short trips.
Valet Driver
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.25–$20.00/hr + tips
Park and retrieve customer vehicles, explain rates, and keep traffic flowing at busy parking locations. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO for eligible employees.
Boom Operator / Delivery Driver
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00–$28.00/hr
Drive trucks, operate a hydraulic crane, and help in the warehouse with loading/unloading. Good match if you’re comfortable with manual transmissions, heavy lifting, and DOT rules.
Owner Operator – Dedicated Automotive Freight (Ford | Midwest Lanes)
- Employer: CWS Dedicated
- Location: Chicago, IL (on the road)
- Type: Full-time, owner-operator
- Pay: $1,500–$3,800/week (pay per mile + fuel surcharge)
Run no-touch, round-trip Ford automotive freight on set Midwest lanes (e.g., Chicago Heights–Kansas City). You’ll need your own 2011+ truck and at least 18 months of CDL-A experience.
Delivery Driver – Bread & Pastry
- Employer: One Off Hospitality – Publican Quality Bread
- Location: Chicago & suburbs
- Type: Full-time, evenings
- Schedule: Thurs–Sun, 2–4 shifts/week, 5pm or 7pm starts
Deliver bread and pastries around Chicago, keep products intact, and follow entry/alarm procedures at customer sites. Requires a valid license, clean record, and Food Handler certification.
Car Hauler Driver (Auto Transport Driver) – 1099
- Location: Chicago, IL (OTR)
- Type: Contract – 1099 Independent Contractor
- Pay: $1,500–$2,500/week (higher potential for CDL-A)
Haul vehicles nationwide using company-provided truck and trailer. They cover fuel card and tolls; you bring safe driving, trailer skills, and willingness to travel.
Bus Controller
- Employer: Chicago Transit Authority (CTA)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Pay: $55.61/hour
Monitor and manage bus service from the Control Center, coordinate with police/fire and other agencies, and help fix bunching and big gaps in real time. Requires prior bus operations/supervisory experience and passing CTA testing.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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