Chicago’s transportation scene is busy and hiring across all kinds of roles right now—from entry-level driving to skilled tech and control center work.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Reimagined Parking

Reimagined Parking Location: 175 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, temporary

Full-time, Pay: $17.60–$18/hr

You’ll park and retrieve guest cars in a busy downtown garage, keep things moving safely, and deliver friendly customer service. Full-time roles come with PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus network)

(Firestone / Tires Plus network) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.00–$34.38/hr flat-rate + $1,500 sign-on bonus (for first-time hires)

Hands-on shop role doing inspections, repairs, and maintenance with paid ASE tests, day-one medical, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and on-the-job training.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $27.04–$40.56/hr (plus possible sign-on bonus)

Maintain and repair J.B. Hunt tractors, including engines, brakes, and inspections. Offers career advancement, uniforms, boot program, strong benefits, and potential relocation help.

Employer: Luminator Technology Group

Location: Chicago Metro (public transit sites)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28.74–$33.66/hr

Service and troubleshoot electronic systems on buses and other transit vehicles, mostly Saturday–Tuesday, 6:00am–4:30pm. Good fit if you like electrical work, being in the field, and seeing your fixes in action.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 5016 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Help in-store with orders and cleaning, then hit the road for deliveries using your own insured car. They want energetic, fast-moving drivers who can handle stairs, city traffic, and lots of short trips.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.25–$20.00/hr + tips

Park and retrieve customer vehicles, explain rates, and keep traffic flowing at busy parking locations. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO for eligible employees.

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.00–$28.00/hr

Drive trucks, operate a hydraulic crane, and help in the warehouse with loading/unloading. Good match if you’re comfortable with manual transmissions, heavy lifting, and DOT rules.

Employer: CWS Dedicated

Location: Chicago, IL (on the road)

Type: Full-time, owner-operator

Full-time, Pay: $1,500–$3,800/week (pay per mile + fuel surcharge)

Run no-touch, round-trip Ford automotive freight on set Midwest lanes (e.g., Chicago Heights–Kansas City). You’ll need your own 2011+ truck and at least 18 months of CDL-A experience.

Employer: One Off Hospitality – Publican Quality Bread

Location: Chicago & suburbs

Type: Full-time, evenings

Full-time, evenings Schedule: Thurs–Sun, 2–4 shifts/week, 5pm or 7pm starts

Deliver bread and pastries around Chicago, keep products intact, and follow entry/alarm procedures at customer sites. Requires a valid license, clean record, and Food Handler certification.

Location: Chicago, IL (OTR)

Type: Contract – 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: $1,500–$2,500/week (higher potential for CDL-A)

Haul vehicles nationwide using company-provided truck and trailer. They cover fuel card and tolls; you bring safe driving, trailer skills, and willingness to travel.

Employer: Chicago Transit Authority (CTA)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, permanent

Full-time, permanent Pay: $55.61/hour

Monitor and manage bus service from the Control Center, coordinate with police/fire and other agencies, and help fix bunching and big gaps in real time. Requires prior bus operations/supervisory experience and passing CTA testing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.