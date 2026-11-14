Chicago’s logistics scene is busy right now—from warehouses to high‑tech supply chains, there’s something for almost every experience level.

Below are several solid roles in Chicago, IL and nearby suburbs, all in supply chain & logistics or closely related operations.

Employer: Mack & Associates, Ltd.

Mack & Associates, Ltd. Location: Chicago, IL (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$160,000 + bonus , full benefits (medical, 401(k), PTO)

, full benefits (medical, 401(k), PTO) Lead purchasing and supply chain activities across many spend categories, improve supplier performance, and build better procurement processes. Great fit if you have 5+ years in procurement/warehouse management and want a high-impact leadership role.

Employer: HAVI

Location: 345 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL (hybrid; must live in Chicago metro)

(hybrid; must live in Chicago metro) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$105,000 + ~5% bonus , strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with match & profit sharing, PTO, tuition help)

, strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with match & profit sharing, PTO, tuition help) Improve planning systems using Kinaxis Maestro, Power BI, SQL, Python and work across operations, tech, and analytics. Ideal for analytically strong candidates (early‑career to experienced) who like fixing broken processes at scale.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Chicago, IL (consulting with travel up to 50%)

(consulting with travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200–$229,100 , plus potential annual incentive

, plus potential annual incentive Design and optimize client supply chain networks using advanced modeling tools and analytics. Best for those with 5+ years in supply chain consulting/strategy and hands‑on network design experience. Recruiting ends by 2/14/2027.

Employer: DoorDash

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time (individual contributor)

(individual contributor) Salary: $87,000–$128,000 + equity , comprehensive benefits

, comprehensive benefits Own metrics and projects that improve order quality and selection for Grocery, Convenience, Alcohol, and Retail. Great if you have 1–3+ years in strategy/ops/consulting, are strong with data (Excel/SQL), and like cross‑functional work with Product, Eng, and Data Science.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time & part-time seasonal

Pay: $19.50–$20.00/hour , weekly pay, overtime after 40 hrs

, weekly pay, overtime after 40 hrs Physical warehouse role loading/unloading and sorting packages. Offers tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, medical/dental/vision (with short waiting period), and flexible shifts—good for anyone wanting fast‑paced work and strong benefits.

Employer: NPAworldwide (recruiting for a semiconductor capital equipment manufacturer)

(recruiting for a semiconductor capital equipment manufacturer) Location: Northwest Chicago Suburbs, IL (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$200,000 + ~20% bonus , full benefits

, full benefits Build the U.S. supply chain from scratch for fast‑growing semiconductor and industrial equipment lines—select contract manufacturers, lead buyers, and support an SAP rollout. A strong fit for 10+ years in supply chain/procurement/operations with complex capital equipment.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: Downtown Chicago, IL (daily commute required)

(daily commute required) Type: Full-time (1st shift, Mon–Fri, 6–7am start)

Full-time (1st shift, Mon–Fri, 6–7am start) Pay: $21–$23/hour , full benefits from day one

, full benefits from day one Active, hospital‑based role handling medical waste container logistics—moving, lifting, stocking, and tracking containers with a company smartphone. Good for someone physically fit who wants stable hours and mission‑driven work in healthcare logistics.

Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $22.64/hour , benefits including medical, dental, PTO

, benefits including medical, dental, PTO Operate forklifts to move, stack, and load materials between production, storage, and shipping areas. Best for candidates with forklift experience, comfort in loud/industrial environments, and ability to lift heavy items.

Employer: FNS, Inc.

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; full-time benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, education assistance)

Not listed; full-time benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, education assistance) Focus on pricing and inland freight quotations—analyzing carrier rates, maintaining pricing databases, and supporting tenders. Great for those with 1–5 years in freight forwarding/logistics pricing, strong Excel skills, and interest in international shipping; Korean/English bilingual is a plus.

Employer: Infosys BPM

Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead MRO and services procurement across the U.S. and Canada—own savings targets, payment term and inventory optimization, and supplier relationships. Designed for senior professionals with 10+ years in sourcing and experience driving large transformation programs.

Employer: Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA)

Location: Chicago, IL (Pilsen office/warehouse + local events)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $54,000 , health & dental 100% covered by employer

, health & dental by employer Run day‑to‑day event logistics, manage the warehouse and equipment, and staff lakefront hydration stations for Chicago’s largest running club. Great for someone with 2+ years in warehouse/event ops, who doesn’t mind early mornings/weekends and likes being out at races.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your skills line up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.