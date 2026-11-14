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🚚 Chicago Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs With Multiple Openings
Chicago’s logistics scene is busy right now—from warehouses to high‑tech supply chains, there’s something for almost every experience level.
Below are several solid roles in Chicago, IL and nearby suburbs, all in supply chain & logistics or closely related operations.
Warehouse Procurement Manager
- Employer: Mack & Associates, Ltd.
- Location: Chicago, IL (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000–$160,000 + bonus, full benefits (medical, 401(k), PTO)
- Lead purchasing and supply chain activities across many spend categories, improve supplier performance, and build better procurement processes. Great fit if you have 5+ years in procurement/warehouse management and want a high-impact leadership role.
Supply Chain Planning Analyst
- Employer: HAVI
- Location: 345 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL (hybrid; must live in Chicago metro)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$105,000 + ~5% bonus, strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with match & profit sharing, PTO, tuition help)
- Improve planning systems using Kinaxis Maestro, Power BI, SQL, Python and work across operations, tech, and analytics. Ideal for analytically strong candidates (early‑career to experienced) who like fixing broken processes at scale.
Supply Chain Strategic Network Transformation Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Chicago, IL (consulting with travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200–$229,100, plus potential annual incentive
- Design and optimize client supply chain networks using advanced modeling tools and analytics. Best for those with 5+ years in supply chain consulting/strategy and hands‑on network design experience. Recruiting ends by 2/14/2027.
Senior Associate, New Verticals – Fulfillment Strategy & Operations
- Employer: DoorDash
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time (individual contributor)
- Salary: $87,000–$128,000 + equity, comprehensive benefits
- Own metrics and projects that improve order quality and selection for Grocery, Convenience, Alcohol, and Retail. Great if you have 1–3+ years in strategy/ops/consulting, are strong with data (Excel/SQL), and like cross‑functional work with Product, Eng, and Data Science.
Seasonal Package Handler (Warehouse like)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time & part-time seasonal
- Pay: $19.50–$20.00/hour, weekly pay, overtime after 40 hrs
- Physical warehouse role loading/unloading and sorting packages. Offers tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, medical/dental/vision (with short waiting period), and flexible shifts—good for anyone wanting fast‑paced work and strong benefits.
Director, Supply Chain – North America
- Employer: NPAworldwide (recruiting for a semiconductor capital equipment manufacturer)
- Location: Northwest Chicago Suburbs, IL (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000–$200,000 + ~20% bonus, full benefits
- Build the U.S. supply chain from scratch for fast‑growing semiconductor and industrial equipment lines—select contract manufacturers, lead buyers, and support an SAP rollout. A strong fit for 10+ years in supply chain/procurement/operations with complex capital equipment.
1st Shift Field Service Technician | Children’s Hospital | Downtown
- Employer: Daniels Health
- Location: Downtown Chicago, IL (daily commute required)
- Type: Full-time (1st shift, Mon–Fri, 6–7am start)
- Pay: $21–$23/hour, full benefits from day one
- Active, hospital‑based role handling medical waste container logistics—moving, lifting, stocking, and tracking containers with a company smartphone. Good for someone physically fit who wants stable hours and mission‑driven work in healthcare logistics.
Can Press – Forklift Operator, 2nd Shift
- Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $22.64/hour, benefits including medical, dental, PTO
- Operate forklifts to move, stack, and load materials between production, storage, and shipping areas. Best for candidates with forklift experience, comfort in loud/industrial environments, and ability to lift heavy items.
Ocean Import Specialist
- Employer: FNS, Inc.
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; full-time benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, education assistance)
- Focus on pricing and inland freight quotations—analyzing carrier rates, maintaining pricing databases, and supporting tenders. Great for those with 1–5 years in freight forwarding/logistics pricing, strong Excel skills, and interest in international shipping; Korean/English bilingual is a plus.
North America Procurement Lead – Maintenance & Services
- Employer: Infosys BPM
- Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead MRO and services procurement across the U.S. and Canada—own savings targets, payment term and inventory optimization, and supplier relationships. Designed for senior professionals with 10+ years in sourcing and experience driving large transformation programs.
Manager of Operations and Logistics
- Employer: Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA)
- Location: Chicago, IL (Pilsen office/warehouse + local events)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $54,000, health & dental 100% covered by employer
- Run day‑to‑day event logistics, manage the warehouse and equipment, and staff lakefront hydration stations for Chicago’s largest running club. Great for someone with 2+ years in warehouse/event ops, who doesn’t mind early mornings/weekends and likes being out at races.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your skills line up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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