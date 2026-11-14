Chicago’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—especially for folks who like complex deals, tech, and growth roles. Here are several standout openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Headfield Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Relationship-driven B2B hunter role selling managed IT, cybersecurity, and MSP services. You’ll build your own pipeline via cold outreach, events, and LinkedIn, working closely with technical teams to design solutions and close new logos.

Employer: Paycor

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Comp: $85,000–$200,000 OTE (base + commission)

Enterprise HCM sales with defined territories and a broad portfolio (PEO, HR, payroll, benefits, more). Pure new-logo hunting with big-deal potential, strong training, and a comp plan built for top performers.

Employer: Ovative Group

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid with travel to Minneapolis HQ)

Type: Full-time

Comp: $60,000–$66,000 (includes 10% bonus target)

Great entry-level role on the Market Development team turning case studies and marketing wins into thought leadership, emails, and sales assets for CMOs. Ideal for strong writers who want a front-row seat to B2B marketing and business development.

Employer: Omada Health

Location: Chicago, IL / Midwest (remote, heavy travel)

Type: Contract, individual contributor

Comp: OTE $283,200–$345,850+ (zone-based)

Own a named territory of very large self-insured employers (10,000+ lives) selling Omada’s virtual chronic-care platform. Long, complex cycles, heavy C‑suite engagement, and strong upside for seasoned health/benefits enterprise sellers.

Employer: Amazon Advertising LLC

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $89,100–$155,900 (plus RSUs, incentives, benefits)

Prospecting-focused ad sales role driving local advertiser growth via agencies. You’ll sell Amazon’s digital ad solutions, use gen AI tools for prospecting and insights, and own both new and churned-advertiser reactivation.

Employer: DICKEY-john / TSI Incorporated

Location: Chicago, IL / Midwest territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$98,000 (plus potential bonus)

High-impact OEM account role selling precision ag tech to manufacturers across North America. You’ll manage key OEMs, hunt new ones, travel 40–50%, and work closely with engineering and marketing.

Employer: fairlife (Coca‑Cola subsidiary)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Base Pay: $185,000–$215,000

Own fairlife’s Amazon relationship and broader eCommerce sales strategy. You’ll lead a team, run the Amazon P&L and JBP, drive Subscribe & Save, and be the digital voice inside a fast-growing $3B+ CPG brand.

Employer: Stripe

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid, global remit)

Type: Full-time

OTE Range: $389,600–$584,400

Senior global leadership role owning Stripe’s Payouts go‑to‑market. You’ll build and lead a worldwide product sales team, partner tightly with Product/Engineering, and drive adoption of payouts, FX, and money-movement solutions.

Employer: EY

Location: Chicago, IL or other major hubs (global role)

Type: Full-time

Base Range (most US locations): $165,700–$328,100

Global presales leadership role shaping EY–Microsoft AI solution pursuits. You’ll define presales strategy, lead major deals, align with Microsoft’s GTM, and build reusable assets for AI business solutions.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary (Chicago): $182,500–$208,300 (Sr. Manager band)

Lead core marketing, messaging, and personalization capabilities that power Capital One’s customer journey. Great fit if you blend product, data, and MarTech and want to shape large-scale consumer experiences.

Employer: Stripe

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

OTE Range: $262,900–$394,300

High-autonomy AE role selling Stripe’s stablecoin-funded card issuing product to fintechs, platforms, and crypto-native companies. You’ll own the full sales cycle, navigate complex regulatory and technical requirements, and help define the GTM playbook.

Employer: Masis Professional Group (for an industrial/OEM client)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Territory BDM role focused on OEMs, manufacturers, and fabricators. You’ll own a book of accounts, hunt new business, and sell engineered/technical solutions with heavy cross-functional support.

Employer: Gong

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Target OTE: $255,000–$300,000

Lead and grow a team of solution engineers supporting East Strategic Enterprise accounts for Gong’s Revenue AI platform. Ideal for seasoned SE leaders who still like to jump into deals and shape sales processes.

Employer: AFC Transport

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Base Pay: $70,000–$85,000 + commission

Build and grow your own shipper portfolio for a fast-growing, family-owned logistics company. You’ll prospect, quote, and close freight while partnering closely with ops and carrier sales.

Employer: Numerator

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Base: $80,000–$110,000 OTE: $190,000–$240,000

Quota-carrying SaaS sales role selling consumer insights and market research solutions into CPG brands. You’ll own the full cycle from prospecting to close and focus on multi-stakeholder, data-driven deals.

Employer: Eventscape (Armstrong World Industries)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Base Range: $80,000–$120,000

Sell custom architectural fabrication solutions to architects, designers, and developers. Lots of relationship-building, lunch & learns, and industry events, plus the chance to work on one-of-a-kind design projects.

Employer: Klaviyo

Location: Chicago, IL (field-focused)

Type: Full-time

Base Range (US): $128,000–$192,000 (plus variable, equity, benefits)

Hunt and close seven-figure, multi-product platform deals with Fortune 500/Global 2000 brands. You’ll own your territory, run long, complex cycles, and sell Klaviyo as a unified customer data and engagement platform.

Employer: Dataiku

Location: Chicago, IL (covers Central/West)

Type: Full-time

Base Range (US): $160,000–$170,000 (plus variable)

Enterprise AI/analytics platform sales role owning strategic accounts across the region. You’ll sell Dataiku’s AI orchestration layer, work closely with SEs and marketing, and focus on big, consultative software deals.

Employer: Real Chemistry

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid or remote US)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $100,000–$140,000

Lead omnichannel media strategy for healthcare clients, from HCP to patient campaigns. You’ll own planning, client presentations, and team leadership while partnering with analytics, creative, and account teams.

Employer: Real Chemistry (21GRAMS)

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid or remote US)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $195,000–$215,000

Senior brand strategy leader for a creative healthcare agency. You’ll guide brand and comms strategy, mentor teams, shape new business pitches, and help build “the most soulful healthcare advertising agency in the world.”

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and hiring for related positions too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.