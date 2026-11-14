Chicago’s public safety scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level security to high-level emergency management and forensics. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Chicago, IL.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time (project-based)

Full-time (project-based) Salary: $64,700 – $127,600/year

Deadline: 11/30/2026

Use open-source intelligence to support federal law enforcement investigations—dig into public records, social media, and other data to build clear, defensible intel reports. Great fit if you have 3+ years of OSINT work and want to pair data skills with mission-driven cases.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: $17.43/hour

Schedule: Mon/Tue/Thu 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Part-time retail/mall security with a set daytime schedule and the option to claim extra shifts through their app. Good for building experience, earning steady side income, and getting paid training with a big national security company.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: $20.80/hour

Schedule: Fri 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM (anchor shift, 6‑month commitment)

Unarmed patrol role focused on perimeter and interior patrols at a retail site, with fixed hours plus the option to pick up more shifts. Ideal if you want higher part-time pay, steady hours, and a path to full-time.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: $19.75/hour

Schedule: Sun 10:30 PM – 7:00 AM (anchor shift, 6‑month commitment)

Armed patrol role on a campus setting, combining driving and foot patrols, incident response, and access control. Best for experienced, licensed armed guards who want overnight hours, benefits eligibility, and room to grow.

Employer: University of Illinois Chicago (UIC)

Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: $22.08 – $22.58/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Evening campus role mixing parking enforcement, motorist assistance (jumpstarts, lockouts, escorts), and radio/phone dispatch. Comes with full university benefits, including health insurance, retirement, paid time off, and tuition waivers.

Employer: Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Location: Chicago, IL (Region 5)

Chicago, IL (Region 5) Type: Full-time CORE appointment, up to 2 years

Full-time CORE appointment, up to 2 years Salary: $118,984 – $154,682/year

Travel: Up to 75%, deploy nationwide with short notice

Lead FEMA recovery grant programs, advise states and tribes on crisis counseling, disaster unemployment, legal services, and case management. Great for seasoned emergency managers who want leadership responsibility and federal benefits, with potential competitive status after 3 years.

Employer: Trinity Safety Company

Trinity Safety Company Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: $35.00 – $50.00/hour

Construction-focused safety leadership role doing site audits, accident investigations, and weekly safety meetings. Strong fit if you hold CHST/BCSP credentials, OSHA 510, and a stack of safety trainings and want to own jobsite safety culture.

Employer: Arup

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Chicago, IL (hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,400 – $120,500/year (Chicago range)

Lead complex physical and electronic security designs for large data centers and campuses—from concept through commissioning. Ideal for engineers with 6+ years’ experience in security systems design who want a client-facing, project-lead role with global-firm benefits.

Employer: Titan Security Group – Titan Electronics

Location: Chicago, IL (field across Chicagoland & region)

Chicago, IL (field across Chicagoland & region) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $30.00 – $50.00/hour + bonus

Hands-on role servicing and configuring access control, IP CCTV, alarms, and intercoms across multiple states. Good match if you have a technical degree, strong networking skills, and want field work with solid benefits and growth.

Employer: Superior Ambulance Service

Location: Chicago, IL (IMD & Chicago North, plus other IL sites)

Chicago, IL (IMD & Chicago North, plus other IL sites) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $26.50 – $35.00/hour + up to $4.00/hour bi-weekly bonus

Provide 911 and transport care with the region’s largest private EMS provider, with many station options and overtime available. Strong choice if you’re a licensed EMT/Paramedic looking for steady calls, flexible schedules, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.