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Chicago
🚔 Chicago public safety jobs with multiple roles up to $155K+
12 days ago
Chicago’s public safety scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level security to high-level emergency management and forensics. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Chicago, IL.
Project Consultant, OSINT Forensics and Investigations
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time (project-based)
- Salary: $64,700 – $127,600/year
- Deadline: 11/30/2026
Use open-source intelligence to support federal law enforcement investigations—dig into public records, social media, and other data to build clear, defensible intel reports. Great fit if you have 3+ years of OSINT work and want to pair data skills with mission-driven cases.
Security Officer
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $17.43/hour
- Schedule: Mon/Tue/Thu 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Part-time retail/mall security with a set daytime schedule and the option to claim extra shifts through their app. Good for building experience, earning steady side income, and getting paid training with a big national security company.
Security Officer Enhanced Part Time – Unarmed Perimeter Integrity
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $20.80/hour
- Schedule: Fri 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM (anchor shift, 6‑month commitment)
Unarmed patrol role focused on perimeter and interior patrols at a retail site, with fixed hours plus the option to pick up more shifts. Ideal if you want higher part-time pay, steady hours, and a path to full-time.
Security Officer Enhanced Part Time – Armed Patrol Driver
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $19.75/hour
- Schedule: Sun 10:30 PM – 7:00 AM (anchor shift, 6‑month commitment)
Armed patrol role on a campus setting, combining driving and foot patrols, incident response, and access control. Best for experienced, licensed armed guards who want overnight hours, benefits eligibility, and room to grow.
Parking Services Agent II – Campus Parking
- Employer: University of Illinois Chicago (UIC)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $22.08 – $22.58/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Evening campus role mixing parking enforcement, motorist assistance (jumpstarts, lockouts, escorts), and radio/phone dispatch. Comes with full university benefits, including health insurance, retirement, paid time off, and tuition waivers.
Emergency Management Specialist (CORE, IC-13)
- Employer: Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Location: Chicago, IL (Region 5)
- Type: Full-time CORE appointment, up to 2 years
- Salary: $118,984 – $154,682/year
- Travel: Up to 75%, deploy nationwide with short notice
Lead FEMA recovery grant programs, advise states and tribes on crisis counseling, disaster unemployment, legal services, and case management. Great for seasoned emergency managers who want leadership responsibility and federal benefits, with potential competitive status after 3 years.
Site Safety Supervisor – Chicago, IL
- Employer: Trinity Safety Company
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $35.00 – $50.00/hour
Construction-focused safety leadership role doing site audits, accident investigations, and weekly safety meetings. Strong fit if you hold CHST/BCSP credentials, OSHA 510, and a stack of safety trainings and want to own jobsite safety culture.
Senior Physical Security Consultant
- Employer: Arup
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,400 – $120,500/year (Chicago range)
Lead complex physical and electronic security designs for large data centers and campuses—from concept through commissioning. Ideal for engineers with 6+ years’ experience in security systems design who want a client-facing, project-lead role with global-firm benefits.
Advanced Field Service Technician (Security & CCTV)
- Employer: Titan Security Group – Titan Electronics
- Location: Chicago, IL (field across Chicagoland & region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $30.00 – $50.00/hour + bonus
Hands-on role servicing and configuring access control, IP CCTV, alarms, and intercoms across multiple states. Good match if you have a technical degree, strong networking skills, and want field work with solid benefits and growth.
Paramedic – Illinois Medical District (IMD)
- Employer: Superior Ambulance Service
- Location: Chicago, IL (IMD & Chicago North, plus other IL sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26.50 – $35.00/hour + up to $4.00/hour bi-weekly bonus
Provide 911 and transport care with the region’s largest private EMS provider, with many station options and overtime available. Strong choice if you’re a licensed EMT/Paramedic looking for steady calls, flexible schedules, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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