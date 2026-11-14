Chicago’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings from entry level to plant leadership. Here are several solid roles hiring across the city.

Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions

Mauser Packaging Solutions Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $20.24–$27.74/hour

Great fit if you like hands-on work with metal stamping equipment and staying active on your feet. Includes a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, PTO) and steady production work with safety and quality at the core.

Employer: STERIS

STERIS Location: Chicago-based, travels across the U.S.

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.88–$52.28/hour + bonus eligible

Lead mobile surgical instrument repair across the country, mentor techs, and work closely with hospitals and internal teams. Heavy travel (up to 75%) with all expenses paid and a strong benefits package, including PTO, 9 holidays, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a family-owned manufacturer)

(recruiting for a family-owned manufacturer) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$130,000 base + bonus + profit sharing

High-impact leadership role over engineering and manufacturing operations with a clear path into plant leadership. Offers unlimited PTO, strong Blue Cross Blue Shield health coverage, and the chance to drive Lean improvements and KPIs on the shop floor.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a growing metal components manufacturer)

(recruiting for a growing metal components manufacturer) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$105,000

Ideal for a mechanical or industrial engineer with 2+ years’ experience who enjoys tooling/fixture design and continuous improvement. You’ll support new product launches, optimize processes, and get BCBS health, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and PTO.

Employer: Lippert (Freedman by Lippert)

Lippert (Freedman by Lippert) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $24.00–$25.00/hour

Lead a production line, coach team members, and keep daily output on track. No required experience, but manufacturing and Lean 5S exposure helps; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid leave.

Employer: Alsco Uniforms

Alsco Uniforms Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Likely full-time, non-exempt

Likely Pay: Not listed

Not listed Entry-level role in an industrial laundry setting, sorting and folding clean textiles and keeping quality on point. Physical job with lots of movement and a benefits package that includes 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, vacation, sick time, and holidays.

Employer: High5 (staffing for an industrial plant)

High5 (staffing for an industrial plant) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Supervises and coordinates plant activities, keeps equipment and production on schedule, and leads safety and staff meetings. Good fit if you like being the hub between operations, safety, and front-line teams.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.