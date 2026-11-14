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Chicago
🏭 Chicago Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Opportunities
12 days ago
Chicago’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings from entry level to plant leadership. Here are several solid roles hiring across the city.
Material Center Operator 1 – 1st Shift
- Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $20.24–$27.74/hour
- Great fit if you like hands-on work with metal stamping equipment and staying active on your feet. Includes a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, PTO) and steady production work with safety and quality at the core.
Traveling Repair Specialist
- Employer: STERIS
- Location: Chicago-based, travels across the U.S.
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.88–$52.28/hour + bonus eligible
- Lead mobile surgical instrument repair across the country, mentor techs, and work closely with hospitals and internal teams. Heavy travel (up to 75%) with all expenses paid and a strong benefits package, including PTO, 9 holidays, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.
Operations Manager
- Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a family-owned manufacturer)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$130,000 base + bonus + profit sharing
- High-impact leadership role over engineering and manufacturing operations with a clear path into plant leadership. Offers unlimited PTO, strong Blue Cross Blue Shield health coverage, and the chance to drive Lean improvements and KPIs on the shop floor.
Manufacturing Engineer – Multi-Industry
- Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a growing metal components manufacturer)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$105,000
- Ideal for a mechanical or industrial engineer with 2+ years’ experience who enjoys tooling/fixture design and continuous improvement. You’ll support new product launches, optimize processes, and get BCBS health, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and PTO.
Line Leader
- Employer: Lippert (Freedman by Lippert)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $24.00–$25.00/hour
- Lead a production line, coach team members, and keep daily output on track. No required experience, but manufacturing and Lean 5S exposure helps; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid leave.
Feeder Folder
- Employer: Alsco Uniforms
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Likely full-time, non-exempt
- Pay: Not listed
- Entry-level role in an industrial laundry setting, sorting and folding clean textiles and keeping quality on point. Physical job with lots of movement and a benefits package that includes 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, vacation, sick time, and holidays.
Production Coordinator
- Employer: High5 (staffing for an industrial plant)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Supervises and coordinates plant activities, keeps equipment and production on schedule, and leads safety and staff meetings. Good fit if you like being the hub between operations, safety, and front-line teams.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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