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⚖️ Chicago Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple $150K+ Openings
Chicago’s legal market is hot right now, especially for folks with strong litigation, corporate, and regulatory experience. Lots of these roles pay well into six figures and offer real responsibility from day one.
Legal Associate, Commercial (Insurtech, Remote)
- Employer: Jerry
- Location: Remote, based in IL or select states (offices in Chicago)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (base + potential equity, full benefits)
- Work on contracts, licensing, regulatory research, and product reviews for a fast-growing AI insurtech. Great fit for a recent JD/LLM who wants an in-house path instead of big law and is excited about tech and automation.
Associate Counsel, Commercial & Regulatory (Growth-stage tech startup)
- Employer: Jerry
- Location: Remote, based in IL or select states (offices in Chicago)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (base + potential equity, full benefits)
- 2+ years’ experience and want broad ownership? You’ll negotiate commercial deals, advise on insurance/consumer/privacy rules, and handle escalations for a small, high-impact legal team.
Corporate M&A Associate Attorney (3–5 yrs) – Midsize Law Firm
- Employer: McCormack Schreiber Legal Search (for a midsize firm)
- Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000–$250,000 base
- Join a collegial, full-service M&A practice handling entity formation, governance, and deals across industries. Strong hands-on deal work, cross-practice collaboration, and a firm that supports work–life balance.
Commercial Litigation Senior Counsel
- Employer: Husch Blackwell
- Location: Chicago, IL or other HB offices / virtual office
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (IL): $180,000–$350,000
- 8+ years’ experience in complex commercial litigation? You’ll handle matters for the Healthcare, Life Sciences & Education group, including discovery, motions, mediations, and possibly trials, with strong national-platform support.
Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney (3+ yrs) – Elite Work, Collegial Culture
- Employer: McCormack Schreiber Legal Search (for a premier midsize firm)
- Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $240,000+ base, plus annual & quarterly bonuses
- Chambers-ranked commercial litigation team with high-end disputes, major brand-name clients, and a Vault-ranked midsize firm culture. Ideal if you have strong discovery and motion practice and want real responsibility.
Corporate Attorney
- Employer: Jobot (for a 250+ attorney business law firm)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000–$200,000
- Handle M&A and business transactions for a large Chicago-based firm. Great for a 3+ year corporate associate with strong drafting/negotiation skills who wants growth, bonus potential, and full benefits.
Director, Compliance Consulting
- Employer: Kroll
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (senior director-level role)
- Lead SEC/FINRA-focused compliance consulting for RIAs, broker-dealers, and funds. You’ll act as outsourced CCO, manage exams, build programs, mentor teams, and drive business development.
Senior Counsel
- Employer: Cboe Global Markets
- Location: Chicago, IL (4 days in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $172,975–$254,375 base, plus bonus & equity eligibility
- Provide legal and regulatory support for U.S. equities, market data, and ETP listings. Heavy focus on exchange rules, SEC work, and market structure, with strong benefits (2:1 401(k) match, free lunch, etc.).
Associate Attorney – Commercial Litigation
- Employer: O'Hagan Meyer
- Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000–$190,000
- 3+ years’ civil litigation? Join a busy national practice handling commercial, professional liability, products, insurance, class actions, and more. Offers flexible hybrid schedule, mentorship, multiple bonus programs, and robust benefits.
Property Damage Subrogation Specialist
- Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company
- Location: Chicago, IL (In-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Estimated $50,000–$65,000/year
- Ideal for 2–3+ years auto subrogation pros. You’ll own PD subro files end-to-end, negotiate with carriers/attorneys/uninsureds, and work in a growing insurance company with solid benefits and 401(k) match.
Auto Casualty Claims Specialist
- Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company
- Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid/remote possible with experience)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Estimated $54,750–$97,500/year
- Handle complex auto bodily injury and coverage claims, including severe injuries and litigation. Best for 3–5+ years auto casualty specialists; strong performers can work hybrid/remote and access generous benefits.
Staff Attorney – Individual Rights & Social Justice (New Arrivals Team)
- Employer: Metropolitan Family Services – Legal Aid Society
- Location: Chicago, IL (Loop HQ, hybrid; travel to Palatine)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000–$70,000
- Mission-driven role serving immigrants in removal proceedings, both detained and non-detained. You’ll handle defensive and affirmative immigration relief with a trauma-informed, community-focused practice and strong nonprofit benefits.
Trusts & Estates Associate
- Employer: LJW Solutions (for a private wealth practice)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $175,000–$280,000 + bonus
- 2–6 years’ T&E experience with taxable estates? Work on advanced estate planning (GRATs, SLATs, IDGTs), multigenerational wealth transfer, and complex tax returns (706, 709, 1041) for high-net-worth clients.
Senior Counsel – Claims Operations & Regulatory
- Employer: CNA Insurance
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (IL range): $97,000–$189,000
- In-house role advising Commercial P&C and Specialty claims on regulatory, compliance, and operational issues. You’ll manage market conduct exams, SIU/fraud issues, TPAs, and complex transactions for a major carrier.
Counsel
- Employer: Publicis Re:Sources (Publicis Groupe)
- Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid: 2 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,000–$195,000
- 5–10+ years’ experience and love media, adtech, SaaS, and data? You’ll negotiate complex commercial deals (MSAs, media buying, data licenses), advise on tech/AI products, and streamline templates and playbooks for a global marketing group.
Investment Management – Private Funds Midlevel Associate
- Employer: Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (IL): $225,000–$435,000
- 3–5 years at a large firm with private funds? Work on fund formation (hedge, VC, PE), GP/management structures, carry plans, secondaries, and institutional investments, with top-tier pay and platform.
Personal Injury Trial Attorney
- Employer: Taylor Root (for a national PI firm)
- Location: Chicago, IL (In-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Base + commission; expected first-year ~$350,000–$450,000
- Plaintiff-side trial-heavy PI role with strong marketing support, tech-forward tools (including AI), BCBS health, 401(k) match, and firm-paid CLE. Best for attorneys with 3+ years PI and multiple trials.
Senior Counsel, Professional Liability & Litigation
- Employer: Cor Partners
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (IL): $200,000–$275,000 + possible sign-on & full benefits
- Mid-to-senior in-house role overseeing professional liability, litigation management, subpoenas, and contracts across several insurance/TPA/expert-services businesses. Great if you have 10+ years in insurance services/claims/TPA and want to centralize legal strategy.
Principal Corporate Counsel: Security Governance and Operations
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid – ~2 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (US starting range): $192,300–$243,900 base, plus bonus, equity & strong benefits
- Senior role advising Cisco’s Security & Trust Organization on cybersecurity governance, compliance, and operations, including AI-related trust issues and security contract escalations.
Paralegal Support Manager
- Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,000–$180,000
- Manage paralegal teams for Bankruptcy & Restructuring, Consumer Financial Services, and Finance & Banking. You’ll handle hiring, staffing, performance, and training, and act as the local legal support leader in a large firm.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right person. Skim the listings, pick 2–3 that fit your background best, and send those applications this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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