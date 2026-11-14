Chicago’s legal market is hot right now, especially for folks with strong litigation, corporate, and regulatory experience. Lots of these roles pay well into six figures and offer real responsibility from day one.

Employer: Jerry

Jerry Location: Remote, based in IL or select states (offices in Chicago )

(offices in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + potential equity, full benefits)

Range not listed (base + potential equity, full benefits) Work on contracts, licensing, regulatory research, and product reviews for a fast-growing AI insurtech. Great fit for a recent JD/LLM who wants an in-house path instead of big law and is excited about tech and automation.

Employer: Jerry

Jerry Location: Remote, based in IL or select states (offices in Chicago )

(offices in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + potential equity, full benefits)

Range not listed (base + potential equity, full benefits) 2+ years’ experience and want broad ownership? You’ll negotiate commercial deals, advise on insurance/consumer/privacy rules, and handle escalations for a small, high-impact legal team.

Employer: McCormack Schreiber Legal Search (for a midsize firm)

McCormack Schreiber Legal Search (for a midsize firm) Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$250,000 base

base Join a collegial, full-service M&A practice handling entity formation, governance, and deals across industries. Strong hands-on deal work, cross-practice collaboration, and a firm that supports work–life balance.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell Location: Chicago, IL or other HB offices / virtual office

Type: Full-time

Salary (IL): $180,000–$350,000

8+ years’ experience in complex commercial litigation? You’ll handle matters for the Healthcare, Life Sciences & Education group, including discovery, motions, mediations, and possibly trials, with strong national-platform support.

Employer: McCormack Schreiber Legal Search (for a premier midsize firm)

McCormack Schreiber Legal Search (for a premier midsize firm) Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $240,000+ base, plus annual & quarterly bonuses

base, plus annual & quarterly bonuses Chambers-ranked commercial litigation team with high-end disputes, major brand-name clients, and a Vault-ranked midsize firm culture. Ideal if you have strong discovery and motion practice and want real responsibility.

Employer: Jobot (for a 250+ attorney business law firm)

Jobot (for a 250+ attorney business law firm) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$200,000

Handle M&A and business transactions for a large Chicago-based firm. Great for a 3+ year corporate associate with strong drafting/negotiation skills who wants growth, bonus potential, and full benefits.

Employer: Kroll

Kroll Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (senior director-level role)

Not listed (senior director-level role) Lead SEC/FINRA-focused compliance consulting for RIAs, broker-dealers, and funds. You’ll act as outsourced CCO, manage exams, build programs, mentor teams, and drive business development.

Employer: Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Location: Chicago, IL (4 days in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $172,975–$254,375 base, plus bonus & equity eligibility

base, plus bonus & equity eligibility Provide legal and regulatory support for U.S. equities, market data, and ETP listings. Heavy focus on exchange rules, SEC work, and market structure, with strong benefits (2:1 401(k) match, free lunch, etc.).

Employer: O'Hagan Meyer

O'Hagan Meyer Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$190,000

3+ years’ civil litigation? Join a busy national practice handling commercial, professional liability, products, insurance, class actions, and more. Offers flexible hybrid schedule, mentorship, multiple bonus programs, and robust benefits.

Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company

First Chicago Insurance Company Location: Chicago, IL (In-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $50,000–$65,000/year

Ideal for 2–3+ years auto subrogation pros. You’ll own PD subro files end-to-end, negotiate with carriers/attorneys/uninsureds, and work in a growing insurance company with solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company

First Chicago Insurance Company Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid/remote possible with experience)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $54,750–$97,500/year

Handle complex auto bodily injury and coverage claims, including severe injuries and litigation. Best for 3–5+ years auto casualty specialists; strong performers can work hybrid/remote and access generous benefits.

Employer: Metropolitan Family Services – Legal Aid Society

Location: Chicago, IL (Loop HQ, hybrid; travel to Palatine)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$70,000

Mission-driven role serving immigrants in removal proceedings, both detained and non-detained. You’ll handle defensive and affirmative immigration relief with a trauma-informed, community-focused practice and strong nonprofit benefits.

Employer: LJW Solutions (for a private wealth practice)

LJW Solutions (for a private wealth practice) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$280,000 + bonus

2–6 years’ T&E experience with taxable estates? Work on advanced estate planning (GRATs, SLATs, IDGTs), multigenerational wealth transfer, and complex tax returns (706, 709, 1041) for high-net-worth clients.

Employer: CNA Insurance

CNA Insurance Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary (IL range): $97,000–$189,000

In-house role advising Commercial P&C and Specialty claims on regulatory, compliance, and operational issues. You’ll manage market conduct exams, SIU/fraud issues, TPAs, and complex transactions for a major carrier.

Employer: Publicis Re:Sources (Publicis Groupe)

Publicis Re:Sources (Publicis Groupe) Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid: 2 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000–$195,000

5–10+ years’ experience and love media, adtech, SaaS, and data? You’ll negotiate complex commercial deals (MSAs, media buying, data licenses), advise on tech/AI products, and streamline templates and playbooks for a global marketing group.

Employer: Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary (IL): $225,000–$435,000

3–5 years at a large firm with private funds? Work on fund formation (hedge, VC, PE), GP/management structures, carry plans, secondaries, and institutional investments, with top-tier pay and platform.

Employer: Taylor Root (for a national PI firm)

Taylor Root (for a national PI firm) Location: Chicago, IL (In-office)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Base + commission; expected first-year ~$350,000–$450,000

Plaintiff-side trial-heavy PI role with strong marketing support, tech-forward tools (including AI), BCBS health, 401(k) match, and firm-paid CLE. Best for attorneys with 3+ years PI and multiple trials.

Employer: Cor Partners

Cor Partners Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary (IL): $200,000–$275,000 + possible sign-on & full benefits

+ possible sign-on & full benefits Mid-to-senior in-house role overseeing professional liability, litigation management, subpoenas, and contracts across several insurance/TPA/expert-services businesses. Great if you have 10+ years in insurance services/claims/TPA and want to centralize legal strategy.

Employer: Cisco

Cisco Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid – ~2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US starting range): $192,300–$243,900 base, plus bonus, equity & strong benefits

base, plus bonus, equity & strong benefits Senior role advising Cisco’s Security & Trust Organization on cybersecurity governance, compliance, and operations, including AI-related trust issues and security contract escalations.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Troutman Pepper Locke LLP Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000–$180,000

Manage paralegal teams for Bankruptcy & Restructuring, Consumer Financial Services, and Finance & Banking. You’ll handle hiring, staffing, performance, and training, and act as the local legal support leader in a large firm.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right person. Skim the listings, pick 2–3 that fit your background best, and send those applications this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.