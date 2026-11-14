Chicago’s tech scene is hot right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI-heavy roles, many paying well into six figures. Here are some standout IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Epsilon

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,500 – $136,500/year

Work on ad tech integrations with major publishers, using SQL, JavaScript, and web tech to keep high-volume marketing systems running smoothly. Great fit if you like troubleshooting data issues and building internal tools.

Employer: EVERSANA

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a DBA team across on‑prem and multi‑cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP), owning reliability, security, and modernization of critical data platforms. Ideal for a senior SQL Server leader ready to drive strategy and automation.

Employer: The Planet Group

Location: Remote (travel ~10%) – Chicago listed

Type: Contract

Salary: $95 – $105/hour

Own SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition security, identity, and access governance end to end. Perfect for an SAP security pro who wants to set standards, manage SoD controls, and lead audits.

Employer: CVS Health (MinuteClinic Product Engineering)

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,605 – $284,280/year

Hands-on engineering leader role driving cloud-native, distributed systems and AI features that power MinuteClinic patient and provider tools. Great if you love coding, architecture, and building high-impact health tech.

Employer: MethodHub

Location: Chicago, IL (plus other major cities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior Stibo STEP expert role leading enterprise MDM, integrations (SAP, ERP, commerce), and AI-ready data ecosystems. Best for a 10+ year MDM architect with deep STEP and integration experience.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $179,400 – $204,700/year

Lead full-stack cloud projects using Java/Go/Python/Node, Kubernetes, and AWS to improve resilience and meet regulatory needs. Good match if you enjoy mentoring and owning microservices in a “you build it, you own it” culture.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $209,000 – $238,500/year

Principal-level full-stack role shaping architecture and platform strategy across teams. Ideal for a seasoned cloud engineer (AWS + modern stacks) who wants to influence standards and mentor senior engineers.

Employer: PwC

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $266,000/year

Lead engineering workstreams building tax tech products using C#.NET, React Native, CI/CD, and AI-driven automation. Great if you like client-facing work plus managing dev teams and delivery.

Employer: PwC

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $438,000/year

Director role setting strategy for tax technology platforms, architecture, and client solutions. Best for a senior leader who can blend software engineering, product thinking, and business development.

Employer: PwC

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year

Use SQL/Python and BI tools to turn payer and claims data into clear insights and dashboards for health clients. Good fit if you like analytics plus healthcare operations.

Employer: PwC

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year

Lead risk data strategy for banks, including BCBS 239, data governance, and analytics using SQL, Python, Databricks, and Snowflake. Ideal for a financial risk data leader who enjoys executive-facing work.

Employer: TechClub Inc

Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, 12+ month contract

Salary: Not listed

Bridge oil & gas operations with IT using SQL, Excel, and BI tools in Agile/Scrum projects. Oil & gas experience is mandatory; biofuels is a plus.

Employer: Preferred Risk Insurance Services / Warrior Insurance Network

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own backlogs and Agile delivery for P&C insurance platforms (Guidewire, AS400, data warehouse, APIs, UI/UX). Great for a hands-on PO with strong P&C domain knowledge and Jira skills.

Employer: Amerit Consulting

Location: Chicago, IL (100% Remote)

Type: Contract (3+ months, likely extension)

Salary: Not listed

Senior Salesforce dev/architect role (Apex, LWC, integrations) with daily use of AI coding tools like Copilot or Claude Code. Perfect if you enjoy AI-augmented development and Salesforce DX/CI/CD.

Employer: HYR Global Source Inc

Location: Chicago, IL (3 days onsite/week)

Type: Contract (24+ months)

Salary: Not listed

Senior Oracle dev role building and tuning PL/SQL, Forms, Reports, and stored procedures, ideally with financial client and some cloud experience. Long-term contract for strong Oracle engineers.

Employer: McMaster-Carr

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $191,900 – $240,000 base (total cash typically $240,000 – $324,000)

Own core mainframe infrastructure (z/OS, CICS, Db2) and modernize tooling with VSCode, Zowe, and CI/CD. Great for mainframe engineers who want high impact, strong pay, and rich benefits.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Chicago, IL (Remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US states): $204,000 – $264,000/year

Lead web and mobile auth experiences (React/Vue, TypeScript) that power Affirm’s checkout and fraud controls. Ideal for an 8+ year engineer who likes setting technical strategy and mentoring.

Employer: AssemblyAI

Location: Chicago, IL (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $160,000 – $210,000/year

Build the “agent experience” so tools like Claude Code and Cursor can integrate AssemblyAI’s APIs smoothly. Great for a JS/Python engineer who uses coding agents daily and enjoys prompts, MCP, and dev-focused UX.

Employer: AetherField

Location: Chicago, IL (Remote)

Type: Full-time internship

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level BA internship focused on gathering requirements, mapping processes, and building reports. Good for students or recent grads in business or IS who want remote experience.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Chicago, IL (Onsite/Client-facing)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Chicago): $153,600 – $207,800/year

Design and implement complex AWS solutions for public sector education and government clients, including migrations, CI/CD, and security. Ideal for a 5+ year cloud architect who likes hands-on consulting.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through—many teams are flexible if your core skills are strong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.