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💻 Chicago IT Jobs with Multiple Six-Figure Opportunities
Chicago’s tech scene is hot right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI-heavy roles, many paying well into six figures. Here are some standout IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Publisher Integration Engineer
Employer: Epsilon
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $73,500 – $136,500/year
Work on ad tech integrations with major publishers, using SQL, JavaScript, and web tech to keep high-volume marketing systems running smoothly. Great fit if you like troubleshooting data issues and building internal tools.
Manager, Database Administration
Employer: EVERSANA
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a DBA team across on‑prem and multi‑cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP), owning reliability, security, and modernization of critical data platforms. Ideal for a senior SQL Server leader ready to drive strategy and automation.
SAP Cloud ERP Security & IAM Lead
Employer: The Planet Group
Location: Remote (travel ~10%) – Chicago listed
Type: Contract
Salary: $95 – $105/hour
Own SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition security, identity, and access governance end to end. Perfect for an SAP security pro who wants to set standards, manage SoD controls, and lead audits.
Senior Manager, Software Development
Employer: CVS Health (MinuteClinic Product Engineering)
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $106,605 – $284,280/year
Hands-on engineering leader role driving cloud-native, distributed systems and AI features that power MinuteClinic patient and provider tools. Great if you love coding, architecture, and building high-impact health tech.
Stibo STEP MDM Solution Architect
Employer: MethodHub
Location: Chicago, IL (plus other major cities)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior Stibo STEP expert role leading enterprise MDM, integrations (SAP, ERP, commerce), and AI-ready data ecosystems. Best for a 10+ year MDM architect with deep STEP and integration experience.
Engineer 4, Cloud Operations Resilience (Full-stack)
Employer: Capital One
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $179,400 – $204,700/year
Lead full-stack cloud projects using Java/Go/Python/Node, Kubernetes, and AWS to improve resilience and meet regulatory needs. Good match if you enjoy mentoring and owning microservices in a “you build it, you own it” culture.
Full-stack Engineer 5, Cloud Operations Resilience
Employer: Capital One
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $209,000 – $238,500/year
Principal-level full-stack role shaping architecture and platform strategy across teams. Ideal for a seasoned cloud engineer (AWS + modern stacks) who wants to influence standards and mentor senior engineers.
Tax Innovation – Software Engineering Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $266,000/year
Lead engineering workstreams building tax tech products using C#.NET, React Native, CI/CD, and AI-driven automation. Great if you like client-facing work plus managing dev teams and delivery.
Tax Innovation – Software Engineering Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000 – $438,000/year
Director role setting strategy for tax technology platforms, architecture, and client solutions. Best for a senior leader who can blend software engineering, product thinking, and business development.
Payer Analytics Business Analyst, Senior Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year
Use SQL/Python and BI tools to turn payer and claims data into clear insights and dashboards for health clients. Good fit if you like analytics plus healthcare operations.
Financial Risk Management – Risk Data Transformation Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year
Lead risk data strategy for banks, including BCBS 239, data governance, and analytics using SQL, Python, Databricks, and Snowflake. Ideal for a financial risk data leader who enjoys executive-facing work.
Business Analyst – Oil & Gas
Employer: TechClub Inc
Location: Chicago, IL (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time, 12+ month contract
Salary: Not listed
Bridge oil & gas operations with IT using SQL, Excel, and BI tools in Agile/Scrum projects. Oil & gas experience is mandatory; biofuels is a plus.
Product Owner – Insurance Technology
Employer: Preferred Risk Insurance Services / Warrior Insurance Network
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own backlogs and Agile delivery for P&C insurance platforms (Guidewire, AS400, data warehouse, APIs, UI/UX). Great for a hands-on PO with strong P&C domain knowledge and Jira skills.
Salesforce Developer/Architect (W2, Remote)
Employer: Amerit Consulting
Location: Chicago, IL (100% Remote)
Type: Contract (3+ months, likely extension)
Salary: Not listed
Senior Salesforce dev/architect role (Apex, LWC, integrations) with daily use of AI coding tools like Copilot or Claude Code. Perfect if you enjoy AI-augmented development and Salesforce DX/CI/CD.
Oracle PL/SQL Developer (Hybrid, W2)
Employer: HYR Global Source Inc
Location: Chicago, IL (3 days onsite/week)
Type: Contract (24+ months)
Salary: Not listed
Senior Oracle dev role building and tuning PL/SQL, Forms, Reports, and stored procedures, ideally with financial client and some cloud experience. Long-term contract for strong Oracle engineers.
Senior z/OS Platform Engineer
Employer: McMaster-Carr
Location: Chicago, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $191,900 – $240,000 base (total cash typically $240,000 – $324,000)
Own core mainframe infrastructure (z/OS, CICS, Db2) and modernize tooling with VSCode, Zowe, and CI/CD. Great for mainframe engineers who want high impact, strong pay, and rich benefits.
Staff Software Engineer, Fullstack (Auth Experiences)
Employer: Affirm
Location: Chicago, IL (Remote-first, US-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US states): $204,000 – $264,000/year
Lead web and mobile auth experiences (React/Vue, TypeScript) that power Affirm’s checkout and fraud controls. Ideal for an 8+ year engineer who likes setting technical strategy and mentoring.
Software Engineer, Agent Experience
Employer: AssemblyAI
Location: Chicago, IL (Remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary (US): $160,000 – $210,000/year
Build the “agent experience” so tools like Claude Code and Cursor can integrate AssemblyAI’s APIs smoothly. Great for a JS/Python engineer who uses coding agents daily and enjoys prompts, MCP, and dev-focused UX.
Associate Business Analyst (Internship)
Employer: AetherField
Location: Chicago, IL (Remote)
Type: Full-time internship
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level BA internship focused on gathering requirements, mapping processes, and building reports. Good for students or recent grads in business or IS who want remote experience.
Senior Delivery Consultant – Cloud Infrastructure Architect
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Chicago, IL (Onsite/Client-facing)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Chicago): $153,600 – $207,800/year
Design and implement complex AWS solutions for public sector education and government clients, including migrations, CI/CD, and security. Ideal for a 5+ year cloud architect who likes hands-on consulting.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through—many teams are flexible if your core skills are strong.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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