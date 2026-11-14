undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chicago
🧑💼 Chicago HR & People Roles With Multiple $100K+ Opportunities
12 days ago
Chicago’s HR scene is busy right now—lots of leadership and specialist roles, many with six‑figure pay and solid benefits. If you work in people ops, talent, or rewards, this is a good moment to move.
Director, People Experience – Mars
- Employer: Mars
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: USD $169,840 – $233,530 base + bonus & benefits
Design and lead the end‑to‑end associate experience for Mars Snacking North America—culture, performance, onboarding, recognition, and I&D all roll up to you. Ideal if you have 8–10 years in HR and love building engagement and inclusion at scale.
Partner Recruiting Associate Director – Sidley Austin LLP
- Employer: Sidley Austin LLP
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Target range not listed (bonus + comprehensive benefits)
Own day‑to‑day lateral partner recruiting for a major law firm, managing candidate relationships and mentoring the recruiting team. Great fit if you have 10+ years in law firm/professional services recruiting and want a visible, high‑trust role.
Recruiter – Mack & Associates, Ltd.
- Employer: Mack & Associates, Ltd. (for a growing professional services firm)
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $95,000 + bonus, unlimited PTO, medical & dental
Full‑cycle recruiting plus broader HR exposure (onboarding, benefits, payroll support, performance, compliance). Perfect if you have 3+ years of recruiting and want to grow into a well‑rounded HR role.
Director of Human Resources – Botany Bay
- Employer: Botany Bay
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $145,000 + medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, discounts
Lead and scale HR for a multi‑state cannabis management company supporting ~300 employees across retail, cultivation, production, and corporate. Great for a “player‑coach” HR leader with 7+ years’ experience and multi‑site, highly regulated industry exposure.
GTM Compensation Leader – Gong
- Employer: Gong
- Location: Chicago, IL (also hiring in NYC, Salt Lake City, SF)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $174,000 – $250,000 base + bonus/equity & benefits
Own global sales comp strategy and operations for a fast‑growing SaaS company, including plan design, ICM/SPM ownership, and ASC 606 partnership with Finance. Best for someone who’s already led sales comp in tech and is hands‑on with tools like CaptivateIQ, Varicent, or Everstage.
Senior HR Business Partner – CC Industries (Henry Crown & Company)
- Employer: Henry Crown & Company / CC Industries
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $135,000 starting range + benefits
Strategic, hands‑on HRBP role supporting leaders across a private investment and operating company portfolio. You’ll focus on org design, talent, performance, and ER while COEs handle most transactional work.
Employee Success M&A Senior Director – Salesforce
- Employer: Salesforce
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $181,700 – $304,700 base (US) + bonus/equity & benefits
Lead global HR M&A for Salesforce from due diligence through post‑close integration. Ideal if you have 10+ years HR leadership and 5+ years running complex, international HR M&A in tech.
Senior Benefits Consultant – Northern Trust
- Employer: Northern Trust
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,600 – $162,400 + bonus & full benefits
Senior retirement and benefits expert role owning 401(k), Canada retirement, HSAs/FSAs, life/accident, and financial well‑being programs. Great if you bring 10+ years of benefits experience and want to be the go‑to SME.
Talent Advisor – Salesforce
- Employer: Salesforce
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $117,400 – $177,600 base (US) + bonus/equity & benefits
Senior recruiter role owning full‑cycle hiring across AMER, with a big focus on stakeholder partnership and data‑driven recruiting. Best for someone with 8+ years of full‑cycle recruiting in a large, matrixed org.
HR Generalist – Jerry
- Employer: Jerry.ai
- Location: Chicago, IL (remote‑friendly; must reside in an approved state such as IL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (equity + comprehensive benefits)
Hands‑on HR generalist role at a fast‑growing AI startup, owning multi‑state compliance, policy drafting, escalated payroll/benefits questions, and annual audits. Good fit if you have 2+ years in true in‑house HR and are excited to build AI‑native HR ops.
Employee Relations Partner – Camping World
- Employer: Camping World & Good Sam
- Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid – 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $71,600 – $109,700 + benefits & PTO
Join a new Employee Relations Center of Expertise handling investigations, coaching leaders, and spotting ER trends across a large workforce. Great if you have 5+ years HR (3+ in ER) and enjoy complex investigations.
Field Talent Manager – Syneos Health
- Employer: Syneos Health
- Location: Chicago, IL (field‑based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $140,000 base + benefits; potential car/bonus eligibility
Blend HR and field leadership by supporting sales teams: hiring, coaching, performance management, and ER for pharma sales reps. Ideal for someone with 5–7+ years pharma sales management or 4+ years HR management with strong ER and recruiting.
Human Resources Manager – Connect Search (Boutique Professional Services Firm)
- Employer: Connect Search, LLC (recruiting for a client)
- Location: Chicago, IL – hybrid (ramping from fully on‑site to 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $115,000 base + ~10% bonus
Be the primary HR leader for a small professional services firm, owning everything from ER and recruiting to benefits, performance, and compliance. Great if you like a visible, broad generalist/manager role in a smaller, relationship‑driven environment.
Executive Compensation Analyst – CDW
- Employer: CDW
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $79,000 – $92,000 + benefits
Support executive pay, equity plans, and deferred comp for a Fortune 500 tech solutions provider. Good match if you’re analytical, Excel‑strong, and interested in proxy work, equity governance, and Compensation Committee support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.