Chicago’s HR scene is busy right now—lots of leadership and specialist roles, many with six‑figure pay and solid benefits. If you work in people ops, talent, or rewards, this is a good moment to move.

Employer: Mars

Mars Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: USD $169,840 – $233,530 base + bonus & benefits

Design and lead the end‑to‑end associate experience for Mars Snacking North America—culture, performance, onboarding, recognition, and I&D all roll up to you. Ideal if you have 8–10 years in HR and love building engagement and inclusion at scale.

Employer: Sidley Austin LLP

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Target range not listed (bonus + comprehensive benefits)

Own day‑to‑day lateral partner recruiting for a major law firm, managing candidate relationships and mentoring the recruiting team. Great fit if you have 10+ years in law firm/professional services recruiting and want a visible, high‑trust role.

Employer: Mack & Associates, Ltd. (for a growing professional services firm)

(for a growing professional services firm) Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000 – $95,000 + bonus, unlimited PTO, medical & dental

Full‑cycle recruiting plus broader HR exposure (onboarding, benefits, payroll support, performance, compliance). Perfect if you have 3+ years of recruiting and want to grow into a well‑rounded HR role.

Employer: Botany Bay

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $145,000 + medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, discounts

Lead and scale HR for a multi‑state cannabis management company supporting ~300 employees across retail, cultivation, production, and corporate. Great for a “player‑coach” HR leader with 7+ years’ experience and multi‑site, highly regulated industry exposure.

Employer: Gong

Location: Chicago, IL (also hiring in NYC, Salt Lake City, SF)

(also hiring in NYC, Salt Lake City, SF) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $174,000 – $250,000 base + bonus/equity & benefits

Own global sales comp strategy and operations for a fast‑growing SaaS company, including plan design, ICM/SPM ownership, and ASC 606 partnership with Finance. Best for someone who’s already led sales comp in tech and is hands‑on with tools like CaptivateIQ, Varicent, or Everstage.

Employer: Henry Crown & Company / CC Industries

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $135,000 starting range + benefits

Strategic, hands‑on HRBP role supporting leaders across a private investment and operating company portfolio. You’ll focus on org design, talent, performance, and ER while COEs handle most transactional work.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $181,700 – $304,700 base (US) + bonus/equity & benefits

Lead global HR M&A for Salesforce from due diligence through post‑close integration. Ideal if you have 10+ years HR leadership and 5+ years running complex, international HR M&A in tech.

Employer: Northern Trust

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,600 – $162,400 + bonus & full benefits

Senior retirement and benefits expert role owning 401(k), Canada retirement, HSAs/FSAs, life/accident, and financial well‑being programs. Great if you bring 10+ years of benefits experience and want to be the go‑to SME.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $117,400 – $177,600 base (US) + bonus/equity & benefits

Senior recruiter role owning full‑cycle hiring across AMER, with a big focus on stakeholder partnership and data‑driven recruiting. Best for someone with 8+ years of full‑cycle recruiting in a large, matrixed org.

Employer: Jerry.ai

Location: Chicago, IL (remote‑friendly; must reside in an approved state such as IL)

(remote‑friendly; must reside in an approved state such as IL) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (equity + comprehensive benefits)

Hands‑on HR generalist role at a fast‑growing AI startup, owning multi‑state compliance, policy drafting, escalated payroll/benefits questions, and annual audits. Good fit if you have 2+ years in true in‑house HR and are excited to build AI‑native HR ops.

Employer: Camping World & Good Sam

Location: Chicago, IL (hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $71,600 – $109,700 + benefits & PTO

Join a new Employee Relations Center of Expertise handling investigations, coaching leaders, and spotting ER trends across a large workforce. Great if you have 5+ years HR (3+ in ER) and enjoy complex investigations.

Employer: Syneos Health

Location: Chicago, IL (field‑based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $140,000 base + benefits; potential car/bonus eligibility

Blend HR and field leadership by supporting sales teams: hiring, coaching, performance management, and ER for pharma sales reps. Ideal for someone with 5–7+ years pharma sales management or 4+ years HR management with strong ER and recruiting.

Employer: Connect Search, LLC (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Chicago, IL – hybrid (ramping from fully on‑site to 3 days/week)

(ramping from fully on‑site to 3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $115,000 base + ~10% bonus

Be the primary HR leader for a small professional services firm, owning everything from ER and recruiting to benefits, performance, and compliance. Great if you like a visible, broad generalist/manager role in a smaller, relationship‑driven environment.

Employer: CDW

Location: Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $79,000 – $92,000 + benefits

Support executive pay, equity plans, and deferred comp for a Fortune 500 tech solutions provider. Good match if you’re analytical, Excel‑strong, and interested in proxy work, equity governance, and Compensation Committee support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.